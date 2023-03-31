A complete list of all announced Latter-day Saint temples

At the beginning of January 2023, 68 temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced and awaiting location or construction.

Since 2018, President Russell M. Nelson has announced 118 new temples, and the amount of time between announcement and groundbreaking — an average of 1.62 years — has never been faster, reports the Deseret News.

In 2022, 35 new temples were announced during conferences held in April and October.

Temples are considered a house of God for members, and a lot of excitement usually follows when the temples are announced, like this video of members in Papua New Guinea in 2019.

This is a comprehensive list of the temples that have been announced — but have yet to start construction — with their latest updates — four of which are scheduled for groundbreaking after April, and 28 that have official sites.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In the planning and design stages, no information has been released about the location, groundbreaking date, or rendering of the temple.

Announced: April 2022 by President Russell M. Nelson

April 2022 by President Russell M. Nelson Status: The latest update in December 2022 released the location of the temple’s 10.6-acre plot, next to an existing meetinghouse at 1801 E. Park St., Cedar Park, Texas.

Announced: April 2022 by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 2022 by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: The latest update on Jan. 9 released the location of the temple in Sant Cugat del Vallès, Barcelona, per the church’s newsroom.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the location, groundbreaking date, or rendering of the temple.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: The official rendering and location of the temple were announced by the church in September 2021. The temple will be located at Rua Professor José Vieira de Mendonça, 1485 - Engenho Nogueira, Belo Horizonte - MG, 31310-260, Brazil. And the groundbreaking is scheduled for June 17 by Elder Juan A. Uceda, the second counselor, in the Brazil Area Presidency.

Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: The temple is in the planning and design stages. No rendering, location, groundbreaking date, or other information has been released yet.

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: The temple's current name was officially announced by the church in August 2022, but no rendering, location, groundbreaking date or other information has been released yet.

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: Currently in the planning and design stages. No rendering, location, groundbreaking date or other information has been released for the country’s first temple, per the church.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: Currently in the planning and design stages. No rendering, location, groundbreaking date, or other information has been released for the country’s first temple.

Announced: April 7, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 7, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: Currently in the planning and design stages. No rendering, location, groundbreaking date, or other information has been released for the country’s first temple.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: Currently in the planning and design stages. No rendering, location, groundbreaking date, or other information has been released.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson

Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson Status: Currently in the planning and design stages. No rendering, location, groundbreaking date, or other information has been released.

Announced: April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: Currently in the planning and design stages, per The Church News. No rendering, location, groundbreaking date or other information has been released.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: The official rendering and location of the temple were announced in September 2021, per The Church News, but currently there is no date set for the groundbreaking.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: Rendering and location — 3 Liesbeek Road, Observatory, in Cape Town — were released by the church for the 9,500-square-foot temple in December 2021. No groundbreaking date has been announced.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: Currently in the planning and design stages, per The Church News. No rendering, location, groundbreaking date or other information has been released.

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In December 2022, the location for the temple was announced to be on Brecksville Road and south of Logano Drive in Independence, Cuyahoga County, Ohio, per The Church News.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In March 2023, the church announced the location of the temple. The temple will be a single story of about 9,959 square feet and will be built on the northwest side of Skyline Dr. at Cody Canal, northwest of Olive Glenn Dr. An artist’s rendering was released a week later.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: Currently in the planning and design stages. No rendering, location, groundbreaking date or other information has been released.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: Currently in the planning and design stages, no rendering, location, groundbreaking date or other information has been released.

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: Currently in the planning and design stages. No rendering, location, groundbreaking date or other information has been released.

Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: Currently in the planning and design stages. No rendering, location, groundbreaking date or other information has been released, although Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, along with other leaders of the church, visited in October 2021, per a release.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: Currently in the planning and design stages. No rendering, location, groundbreaking date or other information has been released.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: At the time of its announcement, a rendering was released by the church, per The Church News. By the end of October 2021, the location for the 30,000-square-foot temple was announced to be southeast of SW Hulen Street and Greenridge Drive in Burleson, Texas.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In November 2022, the church announced the future temple’s location to be built at 2400 Forest Hill Avenue SE in Grand Rapids on a 10.5-acre site, with the temple itself spanning 20,000 square feet.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: The groundbreaking was on Oct. 8, 2022 and was presided by President Nelson, per a church release. The temple is awaiting full-scale construction.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In March 2023, the church released the official location of the temple to be 18 Avenida, Zona 4, El Terrero, Huehuetenango, Guatemala. The country’s fifth temple will be a single-story, 10,787-square-foot building.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson

Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the location, groundbreaking date or rendering of the temple.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson

Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the location, groundbreaking date or rendering of the temple.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: The location of the temple was announced in November 2022 by the church near Dachang Road and Dehua Street in the Niaosong District. It’s planned to be a single story of 10,900 square feet.

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: The location of the 30,000-square-foot temple was announced in October 2022 at 13001 Kingston Pike in Farragut, Tennessee, per The Church News.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the location, groundbreaking date or rendering of the temple.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson

Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the location, groundbreaking date or rendering of the temple.

Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson

Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the location, groundbreaking date or rendering of the temple.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson

Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson Status: The 32,000-square-foot temple will be built at Avenida: Harry Prochet, S/N, Jardim São Jorge, Londrina, Paraná, Brazil, the church announced in November 2022.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In December 2022, the church announced the new 87,000-square-foot temple will be located southwest of Hickam Avenue between North Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane in Las Vegas.

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In the planning and design stages. Announced in March 2023, the temple will be built at Avenida — Dr. Durval de Góis Monteiro, S/N, Quadra 0522, Lote 0228. It will be one story and about 19,000 square feet.

Announced: April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: Groundbreaking occurred on Nov. 26, 2022, per the church, with Elder Taylor G. Godoy, first counselor in the Central America Area Presidency, presiding.

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: The future temple will be built with two levels, spanning about 29,000 square feet, and on the grounds of Mexico City’s Missionary Training Center at Tenayuca-Chalmita 828, Colonia Zona Escolar, Gustavo A. Madero, per The Church News.

Announced: Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: Originally referred to as the Greater Guatemala City Guatemala Temple, the name changed and on Dec. 3, 2022, the groundbreaking ceremony occurred, per the church, with Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, second counselor in the Central America Area Presidency, residing.

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In the planning and design stages, no information has been released about the location, groundbreaking date or rendering of the temple.

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In October 2022, the location of the temple was announced by the church. The future temple will be built next to a current meetinghouse at 4300 Dale Road in Modesto and is planned to be a single-story building, spanning 30,000 square feet.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In the planning and design stages, no information has been released about the location, groundbreaking date or rendering of the temple.

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: As announced in May 2022 by the church, the temple will be located on the northeast corner of Washington and Sixth Street in Montpelier and feature a two-story structure of about 27,000 square feet. Groundbreaking is scheduled for June 17, 2023 with Elder Ryan K. Olsen of the Seventy presiding.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In the planning and design stages, no information has been released about the location, groundbreaking date or rendering of the temple.

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In the planning and design stages, no information has been released about the location, groundbreaking date or rendering of the temple.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In the planning and design stages, no information has been released about the location, groundbreaking date or rendering of the temple.

Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: First released in September 2020, the rendering and location of the temple will be at Muniogo Crescent, Badili, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea and will be a single-story building of about 9,550 square feet. A distribution center and missionary and worker apartments will be built on the grounds. The groundbreaking is scheduled for April 22, and will be presided by Elder Peter F. Meurs, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Pacific Area Presidency.

Announced: Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: Groundbreaking was scheduled for March 4, 2023, for the 10,000-square-foot temple, but cyclones in the area forced back the date. A new date has been set for April 8.

Related Port Vila Vanuatu Temple groundbreaking date announced

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In the planning and design stages, no information has been released about the location, groundbreaking date or rendering of the temple.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In the southern half of the country, the latest update from November 2022 plans for a 32,000-square-foot temple located at Av. Antonio Marcal and R. Jose Brandani in Ribeirão Prêto.

Announced: April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In the planning and design stages, no information has been released about the location, groundbreaking date or rendering of the temple.

Announced: April 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: The location for the temple was announced in October 2022 and will be built at Arboleda 100, Fraccionamiento del Parque, per The Church News.

Announced: Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: The future 29,000-square-foot temple was announced in November 2022 to be built at Av. Quinto Anilla y Santa Rosa (Av. Radial 27) in Santa Cruz de la Sierra.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In the planning and design stages, no information has been released about the location, groundbreaking date or rendering of the temple.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In December 2022, the location for the temple was announced at Primo de Rivera 1551, Comuna de Maipu, Santiago.

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In November 2022, the 23,000-square-foot temple’s location was announced to be Avenida Doutor Waldemar Leão, 305, Jabaquara, Santos in São Paulo.

Announced: Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In October 2022, the location of the future two-story temple was announced to be Av. Guilherme Giorgi, 1091, Vila Carrão in São Paulo, per The Church News. It is expected to be more than 46,000 square feet.

Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In the planning and design stages, no information has been released about the location, groundbreaking date or rendering of the temple.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: The location of the temple was announced in October 2022 by the church. The 18,000-square-foot temple and meeting house will be located at 233 Pasir Panjang Road in Singapore.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In the planning and design stages, no information has been released about the location, groundbreaking date or rendering of the temple.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In the planning and design stages, no information has been released about the location, groundbreaking date or rendering of the temple.

Announced: October 31, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

October 31, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: The temple will be built next to an existing meetinghouse and will be located at 4806 Bill Shoals Road in Valrico, per a release. The official artist's rendition of the temple was released in March 2023.

The artist’s rendering of the Tampa Florida Temple released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in March 2023. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announced: Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In May 2021, the official rendering and location of the single-story structure of about 10,000 square feet were announced. Along with a meetinghouse and patron housing, the temple will be located at Ambo, South Tarawa, Kiribati.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: The location for the temple was released by the church in September 2022 and will be built at Second East 2000 North in Rexburg, Idaho. The temple will be very large and span 130,000 square feet on three stories.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In the planning and design stages, no information has been released about the location, groundbreaking date or rendering of the temple.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: An artist’s rendering and the location of the temple were announced by the church in September 2021. The groundbreaking took place on Dec. 10, 2022.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In the planning and design stages, no information has been released about the location, groundbreaking date or rendering of the temple.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In the planning and design stages, no information has been released about the location, groundbreaking date or rendering of the temple.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: The location of the temple was announced in February 2023 by the church. A one-story temple of 10,600 square feet will be built at Avenida Leitão da Silva #2055, Iteraré, Vitória-ES.

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In November 2022, plans were released for a two-story temple of about 14,900 square feet, to be built along with an ancillary building for arrival facilities and patron housing near Okowai Road and Whitford Brown Avenue, in Aotea, Porirua, New Zealand.

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Status: In the planning and design stages, no information has been released about the location, groundbreaking date or rendering of the temple.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: Originally called the Eugene Oregon Temple, the name was later changed with the release of the rendering and location in September 2021. Groundbreaking occurred on Oct. 29, 2022 with Elder Valeri V. Cordón presiding, per a release by the church.