High school softball: 2023 4A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2023 high school softball season gets underway this week for teams in Class 4A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are two new softball coaches in 4A this year: Marshall Askland (Crimson Cliffs) and Kim Laing (Logan).

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 10

1. Snow Canyon Warriors

Head coach: Markay Thorkelson (second year).

2022 record: 23-9 (first in Region 10 with a 11-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 4A.

2022 postseason: 4-2 record, Eliminated by Bear River in 4A bracket play.

2022 offense: 9.7 rpg (No. 2 in 4A)

2022 defense: 3.3 rpg (No. 2 in 4A)

Returning contributors:



Kylie Hardy, Center Field, Sr.

Emma Daniel, Pitcher, Sr.

Avery Thorkelson, SS/Pitcher, Sr.

Meah Stafford, 2B/SS, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Kennadi Gates, 2B/3B Sr.

Coach comment: We are excited to see what our returning players can do. There is some tough competition in 4A and it will be fun to compete.

2. Desert Hills Thunder

Head coach: Heidi Taylor (fourth year).

2022 record: 14-20 (third in Region 10 with a 7-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 4A.

2022 postseason: 3-3 record, Eliminated by Crimson Cliffs in 4A bracket play.

2022 offense: 7.7 rpg (No. 8 in 4A)

2022 defense: 8.7 rpg (No. 12 in 4A)

Returning contributors:



Aisey Gargano, OF, Sr.

Saidey Spencer, IF, Sr.

Jenelle Jones, OF, Sr.

Payton Benson, IF, Soph

Hallee Heath, IF, Soph

Jojo Sparks, IF, Soph

Sierra Dennison, IF/OF, Soph

Key newcomers:



Halley Payne, IF, Sr.

Lulu West, IF, Fr.

Riley Greene, IF, Fr.

Coach comment: We have a fun group of girls half of which are very young but with the added help of our returning seniors we are excited to continue building and see where we can go.

3. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs

Head coach: Marshall Askland (first year).

2022 record: 22-5 (second in Region 10 with a 10-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 4A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Ridgeline in 4A bracket play.

2022 offense: 9.9 rpg (No. 1 in 4A)

2022 defense: 4.3 rpg (No. 4 in 4A)

Returning contributors:



McKenna Cahoon, Pitcher, Sr.

Riley Askland, 3B/OF, Sr.

Ellie Brinkerhoff, Catcher/3B, Sr.

Hallee Tebbs, OF, Sr.

Paisley Lantz, 3B/OF, Jr.

Addilyn Brinkerhoff, 1B/OF, So.

Key newcomers:



Cassidy Panson, OF, Sr.

Abby Morris, MIF, So.

Sophie Staheli, MIF, So.

Gracee Stucki, Pitcher, So.

Coach comment: We should have a young team lead by a 4-5 seniors. Last year we lost eight seniors, seven of them were starters but the returning players are all eager to prove themselves as a playoff team and maintain the winning tradition that was established with last year’s team. We believe that once these young ladies put it all together they will contend for a state championship.

4. Hurricane Tigers

Head coach: Chris Hurst (fifth year).

2022 record: 18-10 (tied for fourth in Region 10 with a 5-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 4A.

2022 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by Snow Canyon in 4A bracket play.

2022 offense: 7.8 rpg (No. 7 in 4A)

2022 defense: 6.6 rpg (No. 9 in 4A)

Returning contributors:



Mary Jane Erickson, 1B, Sr.

Kymbal Jones, OF, Sr.

McKinlee Wright, C/SS, Jr.

Abby Stout, P/SS, Jr.

Aniston Hutchings, P/3B, Jr.

Emma Patterson, OF, Jr.

Faith Fuller, C/3B, So.

Austin Terry, P/1B, So.

Key newcomers:



Dallee Albrecht, OF, Sr.

Audrey Matua, 2B/OF, Sr.

Zyanne Miller, OF, Sr.

Shaelyn Beach, P/OF, Jr.

Avery Williams, OF/2B, Jr.

Nicole Allred, OF, Jr.

Elizabeth Horsley, 1B/OF, So.

Anna Lee, C/2B/OF, So.

Coach comment: We are all excited to get back on the field to play some softball. We have a lot of girls returning from last year’s team and we’re looking forward to seeing what we can do this year.

5. Cedar City Reds

Head coach: Sara Bischoff (second year).

2022 record: 13-16 (sixth in Region 10 with a 4-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 4A.

2022 postseason: 2-3 record, Eliminated by Snow Canyon in 4A bracket play.

2022 offense: 8.3 rpg (No. 5 in 4A)

2022 defense: 7.5 rpg (No. 13 in 4A)

Returning contributors:



Sadie Parson, P, Sophomore

Haylee Campbell, SS/CF, Sr.

Marley Geddes, 2nd, Jr.

Lexus Ludlow, 1st, Sr.

Taislee Arehart, UTIL, Sr.

Paytyn Houston, UTIL, Sr.

Shaylee Johnson, UTIL, So.

Hayley Ennis, UTIL, So.

Remington Hensler, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Jenna Crain, C, Jr.

Morgan Griffin, P, So.

Mya Bishoff, P, Fr.

Coach comment: Very excited to see this team come together. They have a lot of heart.

6. Dixie Flyers

Head coach: Landon Ellison (second year).

2022 record: 15-14 (tied for fourth in Region 10 with a 5-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 4A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Desert Hills in 4A bracket play.

2022 offense: 8.5 rpg (No. 4 in 4A)

2022 defense: 8.3 rpg (No. 13 in 4A)

Returning contributors:



Jamelle Mullins, OF/P, Sr.

Alivia Arp, 1B, Sr.

Jacey Lundin, SS, Sr.

Serenity Amato, IF/P, Sr.

Lila Fitzgerald, C/IF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Mayci Bradshaw, OF/IF, So.

Stella Adams, IF/OF, So.

Morgan Staheli, P/UT, Fr.

Eliza Kesterson, OF/IF, Fr.

Coach comment: We have a young team with girls that love to compete. It will be a learning year that will include just a few seniors.

7. Pine View Panthers

Head coach: Donald Glover (third year).

2022 record: 3-21 (seventh in Region 10 with a 0-12 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 4A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Hurricane in 4A super regionals.

2022 offense: 4.6 rpg (No. 12 in 4A)

2022 defense: 12.9 rpg (No. 17 in 4A)

Returning contributors:



Avery Gustin, P/OF, Sr.

Kaytlyne Hunt, UTL, Sr.

Mckelle Jeppson, UTL, Sr.

Abby Rosenberg, 1B, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Reese Gustin, SS/OF, Fr.

Kylie Carpenter, C/INF, Fr.

Coach comment: Really solid defense and we have more experience playing together.

Region 11

1. Ridgeline RiverHawks

Head coach: Michael Anderson (seventh year).

2022 record: 26-5 (second in Region 11 with a 8-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 4A.

2022 postseason: 5-0 record, Beat Bear River in 4A state championship.

2022 offense: 9.5 rpg (No. 3 in 4A)

2022 defense: 3.5 rpg (No. 3 in 4A)

Returning contributors:



Abbie Banning, 1B/3B, Sr.

Ellie Pond, SS/2B, Jr.

Adi Hansen, OF, Jr.

Anne Wallace, Catch/1B So.

Shelby Blankenship, P, Sr.

Karli Gowen, Catch/OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Addy Hess, P/3B, Sr.

Ava Howell, IF/OF, Jr.

Eliza Arledge, OF, Sr.

Mackenzie Jorgensen, OF, Sr.

Allie Williams, IF/OF, Sr.

Alexis Bradford, C/3B, Jr.

Kylie Jorgensen, SS/2B, Fr.

Coach comment: 2023 will be a new year with some remaining stabilizing pieces but we will also be looking for new people that have worked hard and waited their turn to contribute and step up in major ways. We have confidence in this new group but know that what happens when the pressure is on will be the proof in the pudding. This group has the feel of a family and I am sure that they will have each other’s backs. We know that teams will bring their best. Ultimately as a team we know we’ve got a better chance of survival if we work together.

2. Bear River Bears

Head coach: Calvin Bingham (24th year).

2022 record: 28-5 (first in Region 11 with a 10-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 4A.

2022 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by Ridgeline in 4A state championship.

2022 offense: 7.9 rpg (No. 6 in 4A)

2022 defense: 3.1 rpg (No. 1 in 4A)

Returning contributors:



Kate Dahle, P, Sr.

Baylee Sorensen, 1B, Sr.

Kaya Towne, SS, Jr.

Ashley Warren, OF, Jr.

Bella Douglas, 3B/P, So.

Emma Harrow, P/1B, So.

Aubree Fry, OF, So.

Kendyl Archibald, IF/OF, So.

Key newcomers:

Allie Aoke, C, Fr.

Coach comment: We will be young with 4-5 freshmen/sophomore players on the varsity team. We still have one of the best pitchers in the state. We will rely on her to keep us competitive at the first of the season. Once we get the younger players some experience, we should be really competitive.

3. Mountain Crest Mustangs

Head coach: Courtnee Maughan (seventh year).

2022 record: 13-16 (fourth in Region 11 with a 4-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 4A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Desert Hills in 4A super regionals.

2022 offense: 7 rpg (No. 9 in 4A)

2022 defense: 6.5 rpg (No. 11 in 4A)

Additional info not provided.

4. Sky View Bobcats

Head coach: Amanda Robinson (sixth year).

2022 record: 14-16 (third in Region 11 with a 4-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 4A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Cedar City in 4A super regionals.

2022 offense: 6.7 rpg (No. 11 in 4A)

2022 defense: 6.2 rpg (No. 9 in 4A)

Returning contributors:



Cambria Davis CF, Sr.

Brynn Mayhew IF, Sr.

Tawnee Lundahl P/SS, Jr.

Preslie Jensen C, Jr.

Skylee Haramoto SS/P, Jr.

Mika Schwartz OF, So.

Rylie Beckstead IF, So.

Key newcomers:



Kaylee Eskelson, OF, So.

Coach comment: As a staff we are excited to start this season. The majority of our team will be returning this season. The girls have been working hard and they are excited for the 2023 season.

5. Green Canyon Wolves

Head coach: Daisy Karren (second year).

2022 record: 14-15 (fifth in Region 11 with a 3-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 4A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Dixie in 4A super regionals.

2022 offense: 6.8 rpg (No. 10 in 4A)

2022 defense: 7.4 rpg (No. 15 in 4A)

Returning contributors:



Rylee Ericson, Pitcher, Sr.

Abby Hansen, Center field, Sr.

Kennedy Conan, First base, Sr.

Bailey Taylor, Catcher, So.

6. Logan Grizzlies

Head coach: Kim Laing (first year).

2022 record: 3-22 (sixth in Region 11 with a 0-10 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 4A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Snow Canyon in 4A super regionals.

2022 offense: 3.2 rpg (No. 13 in 4A)

2022 defense: 15.5 rpg (No. 24 in 4A)

Returning contributors:



Kat Leto, UT

Lily Niasulu, UT

Coach comment: We have a lot of work to do here at Logan but are excited about our returning players and players we have coming in.

