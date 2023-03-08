High school boys lacrosse: 2023 6A team-by-team region capsules, predictions

The 2023 high school boys lacrosse season gets underway this week for teams in Class 6A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 6A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are four new boys lacrosse coaches in 6A this year: Randy Allred (Weber), Todd Russell (Riverton), Ashton Hanks (West) and Adam Lisonbee (American Fork).

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 1

1. Davis Darts

davis

2023 schedule

Head coach: Dillon Yocom (third year).

2022 record: 17-2 (first in Region 1 with a 14-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 11-6, in the 6A semifnals.

2022 offense: 16.4 gpg (No. 3 in 6A)

2022 defense: 7.4 gpg (No. 5 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Emmett Rice, Attack, Sr.

Ben Roylance, Attack, Jr.

Nick Johnson, Middie, Jr.

Eli Greenway, Middie, Sr.

Ashton Wood, Middie, So.

Jacob Faerber, SSDM, Jr.

Emerson Bell, LSM/Defense, Sr.

Everett Hensley, Defense, Sr.

Jackson Rust, Defense, Jr.

Carter Sant, Defense, So.

Blake Lucas, Goalie, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Hunter Keller, Goalie, Jr.

Coach comment: We are excited about the guys we have coming back and look forward to competing against the best teams in the state this season.

2. Fremont Silverwolves

fremont

2023 schedule

Head coach: Brad Searle (third year).

2022 record: 13-4 (third in Region 1 with a 10-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 18-5, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 16.8 gpg (No. 2 in 6A)

2022 defense: 9.4 gpg (No. 12 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Davis Searle, Attack, Jr., University of Utah commit

Boston Rhees, Midfield, Sr.

Evan Clarke, LSM, Sr.

Luke Robbins, D Pole, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Riley Souza, Goalie, So.

Carter Thornock, Goalie, Fr.

Cameron Jenkins, D Pole, Jr.

Owen Hill, Attack, Jr.

Coach comment: Very excited to see what these young men can do this year. Very veteran presence on the offensive side of things and a lot of opportunities for some young players to see what they can do on the defensive side.

3. Farmington Phoenix

farmington

2023 schedule

Head coach: Christian Taylor (third year).

2022 record: 8-8 (fourth in Region 1 with a 8-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 11-2, in the 6A second round.

2022 offense: 11.1 gpg (No. 8 in 6A)

2022 defense: 8.6 gpg (No. 8 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Mason Hepworth, Attack, Senior

Cooper Hyde, Attack, Senior

Tyler Jacobs, Middie, Junior

Dante Coats, Defense, Junior

Dallin Larsen, Defense, Senior

Leif Erickson, Goalie, Senior

Key newcomers:



Dom Coats, Middie, Junior

Zach Moore, Defense, Sophomore

Ryker Yeates, LSM, Freshman

Coach comment: We’re returning nearly every starter from last year so we feel like we’re stronger and ready to play.

4. Weber Warriors

weber

2023 schedule

Head coach: Randy Allred (first year).

2022 record: 15-4 (second in Region 1 with a 10-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 24-3, in the 6A semifinals.

2022 offense: 12.9 gpg (No. 5 in 6A)

2022 defense: 9.6 gpg (No. 13 in 6A)

Additional info not provided.

5. Roy Royals

roy

2023 schedule

Head coach: Zach Colohan (third year).

2022 record: 9-11 (fifth in Region 1 with a 5-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 13-6, in the 6A second round.

2022 offense: 8.6 gpg (No. 13 in 6A)

2022 defense: 8.7 gpg (No. 9 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Brodee Slocum, LSM, Sr.

Jackson Colohan, Attack, Sr.

Kotah Sudyka, FO/Middie, Jr.

Gage Wright, Attack, So.

Lamont Langlais, middie, So.

Kyral Perry, attack, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Cash Colohan, D, So.

Kelton Wright, D, So.

Hayden Hansen, FO/middie, So.

Alfie Hurtado, D, So.

Trey Bridge, middie, So.

Wes Barker, Attack, So.

Coach comment: We will be a very young exciting and energetic team. We will probably start five sophomores this year with 8-10 having big contributions to the team. Also a few key seniors to help bring along this young crew.

6. Clearfield Falcons

clearfield

2023 schedule

Head coach: Darren Dugger (third year).

2022 record: 8-11 (sixth in Region 1 with a 4-10 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Pleasant Grove, 12-9, in the 6A first round.

2022 offense: 7.5 gpg (No. 16 in 6A)

2022 defense: 10.7 gpg (No. 14 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Hudson Dugger, Midfield, Senior

Brock Juber, Attack, Senior

Gavin Travis, Midfield, Senior

Jacob Orton, Attack, Senior

Daniel Peay, LSM, Senior

Canyon Dugger, Midfield, Sophomore

Key newcomers:



Jaxon Vincent, SSDM, Senior

Gavin Arave, Attack, Senior

Coach comment: Excited for what this season will bring, we have a great group of returning players and some exciting newcomers.

7. Syracuse Titans

syracuse

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jonah Warnick (second year).

2022 record: 3-14 (seventh in Region 1 with a 3-11 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Copper Hills, 11-8, in the 6A first round.

2022 offense: 7.4 gpg (No. 18 in 6A)

2022 defense: 11.8 gpg (No. 18 in 6A)

Additional info not provided.

8. Layton Lancers

layton

2023 schedule

Head coach: Conner Pendergast (third year).

2022 record: 1-16 (eighth in Region 1 with a 0-14 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Riverton, 25-1, in the 6A first round.

2022 offense: 2.4 gpg (No. 20 in 6A)

2022 defense: 18.6 gpg (No. 21 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Jackson Kammeyer, Midfield, Sr.

Davis Rydman, Midfield, Jr.

Mason Webster, Attack, So.

Todd Bowden, Goalie, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Conner Koyle, Defense, Jr.

Kaden Gadzia, Defender, Soph.

Wyatt Koyle, Midfield, Soph.

Region 3

1. Bingham Miners

bingham

2023 schedule

Head coach: Brett Everill (third year).

2022 record: 11-6 (second in Region 3 with a 11-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Westlake, 6-5, in the 6A second round.

2022 offense: 10 gpg (No. 11 in 6A)

2022 defense: 6.8 gpg (No. 3 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Nick Anderson, Mid, Sr.

Curtis Carlson, Att, Jr.

Jordan Whitney, D, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Ryken Whitney, Mid, Jr.

Coach comment: We have some returning talent and we lost some talent. I am excited to see who steps up this year and fills in the lead roles.

2. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

mountain ridge

2023 schedule

Head coach: Trent Bangert (third year).

2022 record: 16-4 (first in Region 3 with a 11-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Weber, 12-8, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 12 gpg (No. 6 in 6A)

2022 defense: 6.2 gpg (No. 2 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Gavin Gann, Attack/Mid, Sr.

Bridger Dodge, Attack, Sr.

Sam Pederson, Attack, Sr.

Ashton Brooks, Mid, Sr.

Brayden Pace, D Mid, Sr.

Tugg Blackburn, Defense, Sr.

Tyler Willis, Defense, Sr.

Zach Michaels, Faceoff, Jr.

Key newcomers:



JT Rigby, Attack, Fr.

Coach comment: We are really looking forward to our strength of schedule. We have gone out and tried to get games with the top teams in the state.

3. Herriman Mustangs

herriman

2023 schedule

Head coach: Braeden Lance (third year).

2022 record: 8-9 (third in Region 3 with a 7-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Fremont, 19-6, in the 6A second round.

2022 offense: 7.6 gpg (No. 15 in 6A)

2022 defense: 9 gpg (No. 11 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Asher Deputy, Goalie, Sr.

Parker Sorensen, Attack, So.

Ryan Keel, Defense, So.

Chandler Smith, D-Mid, Jr.

Justen Stong, Attack, Jr.

Easton England, Defense, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Max Schultz, O-Mid, Jr.

Jackson Carter, O-Mid, Fr.

Brady Dehlin, Attack, Fr.

Zack Wiseman, D-Mid, Jr.

Anthony Fillerup, FOS, Jr.

4. Riverton Silverwolves

riverton

2023 schedule

Head coach: Todd Russell (first year).

2022 record: 9-10 (fourth in Region 3 with a 6-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Weber, 16-10, in the 6A second round.

2022 offense: 8.8 gpg (No. 12 in 6A)

2022 defense: 8.8 gpg (No. 10 in 6A)

Additional info not provided.

5. Copper Hills Grizzlies

copper hills

2023 schedule

Head coach: Shawn Lovell (third year).

2022 record: 8-10 (fifth in Region 3 with a 4-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Davis, 19-5, in the 6A second round.

2022 offense: 8.6 gpg (No. 14 in 6A)

2022 defense: 8.2 gpg (No. 7 in 6A)

Additional info not provided.

6. West Jordan Jaguars

west jordan

2023 schedule

Head coach: Mark Officer (third year).

2022 record: 4-14 (sixth in Region 3 with a 2-10 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 20-2, in the 6A first round.

2022 offense: 6.6 gpg (No. 19 in 6A)

2022 defense: 12.7 gpg (No. 19 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



James Hall, Defense, Senior

Ryan Vogelsberg, Midfield, Senior

Seth Cox, Attack, Sophomore

Aron Popoca, Goalie, Sophomore

Jacob Barton, Attack, Sophomore

Key newcomers:



Wes Jones, FOS, Freshman

7. West Panthers

west

2023 schedule

Head coach: Ashton Hanks (first year).

2022 record: 0-12 (seventh in Region 3 with a 0-11 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Roy, 22-0, in the 6A first round.

2022 offense: 0.9 gpg (No. 21 in 6A)

2022 defense: 10.8 gpg (No. 15 in 6A)

Additional info not provided.

Region 4

1. Corner Canyon Chargers

corner canyon

2023 schedule

Head coach: Aaron Ika (third year).

2022 record: 19-1 (first in Region 4 with a 10-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Beat American Fork, 15-10, in the 6A state championship.

2022 offense: 17.9 gpg (No. 1 in 6A)

2022 defense: 5.4 gpg (No. 1 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Blake Franckowiak, Attack, Sr., D1, Utah University

Jacob Osborn, Midfield, Sr., D1, Utah University

Jack Baird, Defense, Sr., D1, St Joseph’s University

Lincoln Hanks, Defense, Sr., Undecided

Porter Wells, Midfield, Sr., Southern Virginia

Dawson Andersen, Midfield, Sr., Undecided

Jarius Checketts, Attack, Sr., Undecided

Mitchell Phippen, Goalie, Jr., Undecided

Key newcomers:



Zach Harden, Defense, Sr., Michigan State

Easton Daynes, FOGO, So.

Rhett King, Goalie, Fr.

Landon Fleming, D/LSM/FOGO, So.

Sam Broman, D Mid, Sr., Undecided

Ben Brand, LSM, Sr., UVU

Coach comment: It is an exciting time for Corner Canyon lacrosse. Coming off back-to-back state championships we remain stout on defense and have a mix of upperclassmen and underclassman filling out the roster on the offensive side of the ball. The expectations are high and I am excited to see what this particular group of young men can do. On top of lacrosse, we are excited to enter another “Season of Service” at Corner Canyon and will again be working with the Shoshone Nation to help the players understand the significance and sacredness of the game they are playing.

2. American Fork Cavemen

american fork

2023 schedule

Head coach: Adam Lisonbee (first year).

2022 record: 16-3 (second in Region 4 with a 8-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 15-10, in the 6A 6A state championship.

2022 offense: 13.3 gpg (No. 4 in 6A)

2022 defense: 7.1 gpg (No. 4 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Tate Fisher, A/M, Senior

Ed Card, D, Senior

Ethan Genessy, D, Senior

Teichert Lisonbee, LSM, Senior

Luke Squire, M, Junior

Bennett Fillmore, M, Junior

Coach comment: We’re very excited for the 2023 season.

3. Lone Peak Knights

lone peak

2023 schedule

Head coach: Bruce Tucker (third year).

2022 record: 13-7 (third in Region 4 with a 6-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Davis, 16-15, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 10.7 gpg (No. 9 in 6A)

2022 defense: 7.9 gpg (No. 6 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Logan Tucker, Attack, Sr.

Ryan Christoffersen, Attack, Sr.

Tyler Denney, Midfield, Sr.

Jackson Brinton, Midfield, Sr.

Luke Brossard, Dmidfield, Sr.

Seth Dahl, LSM, Senior

Key newcomers:



Hudson Feindt, Goalie, Jr.

Ashton Gifford, Defense, Jr.

Coach comment: We optimistic in this year’s team. We return a healthy group of players from last year’s team. We are solid up the spine of the team with some amazing anchors on both side of the field. We hope to make a deep run this year.

4. Westlake Thunder

westlake

2023 schedule

Head coach: Daniel Horne (second year).

2022 record: 10-8 (fourth in Region 4 with a 4-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 22-6, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 11.6 gpg (No. 7 in 6A)

2022 defense: 11.1 gpg (No. 16 in 6A)

Additional info not provided.

5. Skyridge Falcons

skyridge

2023 schedule

Head coach: Bart Butterfield (second year).

2022 record: 8-10 (tied for fifth in Region 4 with a 1-9 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 17-6, in the 6A second round.

2022 offense: 10.6 gpg (No. 10 in 6A)

2022 defense: 11.4 gpg (No. 17 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Dawson Yates, Midfield, Jr.

Jace Anderson, Midfield, Jr.

Cooper Manning, Attack, Sr.

Jaxton Hansen, Goalie, So.

Key newcomers:



Jackson Andrus, Midfield, Sr.

Caleb Yentez, Midfield, Sr.

Colton Tueller, Goalie, So.

Dane Lambert, Midfield, Fr.

Cabell Buechner, Midfield, Fr.

Max Poecker, Defense, Fr.

Coach comment: Focused on growth and development of a young squad.

6. Pleasant Grove Vikings

pleasant grove

2023 schedule

Head coach: Eric Bayles (second year).

2022 record: 4-14 (tied for fifth in Region 4 with a 1-9 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 22-2, in the 6A second round.

2022 offense: 7.4 gpg (No. 17 in 6A)

2022 defense: 14.2 gpg (No. 20 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Conor Day, Goalie, Sr.

Parker Rivers, D, Jr.

Josh Pentelute, M, Sr.

Ryken Davis, M, Sr.

Ethan Pollister, M, Sr.

Porter Hamilton, A, Sr.

Isaac Nelson, A, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Tred Powell, D, Jr.

Cole Pentelute, M, Sr.

Levi Einerson, A, Jr.

Coach comment: We have a balance of experienced and new players this year. Our top priority will be getting everyone on the same page and filling some big holes at certain positions.

