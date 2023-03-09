High school girls lacrosse: 2023 5A team-by-team region capsules, predictions

The 2023 high school girls lacrosse season gets underway this week for teams in Class 5A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 5A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are 11 new girls lacrosse coaches in 5A this year: Rich Combe (Bonneville), James Larsen (Northridge), Lauren Pescetti (Viewmont), Emily Lange (East), Sariah Nock (Jordan), Neveah Wilson (Mountain View), Hanah Rennert (Orem), Biz Perry (Timpview), Grace Freeman (Maple Mountain), Roni Ellingson (Spanish Fork), Allie Taylor (Springville).

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 5

1. Woods Cross Wildcats

2023 schedule

Head coach: Sierra Harris (second year).

2022 record: 13-4 (first in Region 5 with a 10-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Park City, 20-0, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 12.5 gpg (No. 8 in 5A).

2022 defense: 7.6 gpg (No. 10 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Box Elder Bees

2023 schedule

Head coach: Amber Earnest (third year).

2022 record: 5-11 (tied for third in Region 5 with a 4-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Springville, 10-7, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 8.4 gpg (No. 17 in 5A).

2022 defense: 11.6 gpg (No. 17 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Viewmont Vikings

2023 schedule

Head coach: Lauren Pescetti (first year).

2022 record: 4-12 (tied for third in Region 5 with a 4-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Highland, 18-5, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 6.1 gpg (No. 20 in 5A).

2022 defense: 13.4 gpg (No. 20 in 5A).

Coach comment: Viewmont has a handful of first-time lacrosse players which excites us as a program. We will be focusing on our fundamentals and fully understanding the game of lacrosse. Our returning players are excellent mentors and are guiding the newcomers to be prepared for a successful season.

4. Bountiful Redhawks

2023 schedule

Head coach: Olivia Cook Cope (third year).

2022 record: 10-6 (second in Region 5 with a 7-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Jordan, 18-6, in the 5A second round.

2022 offense: 10 gpg (No. 14 in 5A).

2022 defense: 9 gpg (No. 12 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Naomi Brice, attack, Jr.

Megan Youngberg, defense, Sr.

Violet Holley, midfield, Sr.

Coach comment: Looking forward to having so many new girls and growing our Bountiful program.

5. Bonneville Lakers

2023 schedule

Head coach: Rich Combe (first year).

2022 record: 3-12 (fifth in Region 5 with a 1-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Lehi, 16-0, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 6.4 gpg (No. 19 in 5A)

2022 defense: 12 gpg (No. 18 in 5A)

Additional info not provided.

6. Northridge Knights

2023 schedule

Head coach: James Larsen (first year).

2022 record: 0-8 (sixth in Region 5 with a 0-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: N/A.

2022 postseason: Did not participate.

2022 offense: 3.9 gpg (No. 23 in 5A).

2022 defense: 15.8 gpg (No. 24 in 5A).

Coach comment: Young program trying to build! No JV team.

Region 6

1. Olympus Titans

2023 schedule

Head coach: Zana Spratling (third year).

2022 record: 15-2 (second in Region 6 with a 4-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Beat Park City, 10-9, in the 5A state championship.

2022 offense: 18.1 gpg (No. 2 in 5A).

2022 defense: 5.4 gpg (No. 2 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Eva Thorn, Sr., Midfield. Committed to play Division 1 lacrosse at Stony Brook.

Hazel Baker, Jr., Midfield. Committed to play Division 1 lacrosse at Oregon.

Hannah Nelson, Jr., Midfield. Uncommitted.

Sarah Anne, So., Midfield. Uncommitted.

Lizzie Anne, So., Midfield. Uncommitted.

Emma Davis, Jr., Defense. Uncommitted.

Lily Arrowood, Jr. Attack. Uncommitted.

Key newcomers:

Coach comment: Olympus had a big spotlight last season, but we also lost five key starters. There is ample opportunity for girls to step into big shoes this season and I can’t wait to see how they shine.

2. Park City Miners

2023 schedule

Head coach: Mikki Clayton (third year).

2022 record: 17-1 (first in Region 6 with a 4-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 10-9, in the 5A state championship.

2022 offense: 18.3 gpg (No. 1 in 5A).

2022 defense: 2.7 gpg (No. 1 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Brighton Bengals

2023 schedule

Head coach: Melissa Nash (third year).

2022 record: 15-4 (third in Region 6 with a 3-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 12-8, in the 5A semifinals.

2022 offense: 14.2 gpg (No. 3 in 5A).

2022 defense: 6.8 gpg (No. 7 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Courtnie Wright, Defense/Mid, Sr.

Lauren Ellis, Mid, Sr.

Hannah Bangerter, Attack, Sr.

Ayla Cole, Defense, Jr.

Alex Heugly, Attack, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Caroline Lee, Attack/Mid, Soph.

Charly Eichner, Attack, Soph.

Coach comment: We graduated 16 seniors last year, but we have such strong young players to fill their shoes. Brighton has a legacy of successful, fun and motivated teams and this year will be no different. We are excited for it to stop snowing and get on the field.

4. Skyline Eagles

2023 schedule

Head coach: Nicole Jermak (second year).

2022 record: 8-7 (fourth in Region 6 with a 1-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Alta, 12-7, in the 5A second round.

2022 offense: 11.9 gpg (No. 9 in 5A).

2022 defense: 9.7 gpg (No. 14 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Highland Rams

2023 schedule

Head coach: Allison Liddle (second year).

2022 record: 4-7 (fifth in Region 6 with a 0-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 19-3, in the 5A second round.

2022 offense: 9 gpg (No. 15 in 5A).

2022 defense: 15.1 gpg (No. 23 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

6. East Leopards

2023 schedule

Head coach: Emily Lange (first year).

2022 record: 2-13 (sixth in Region 6 with a 0-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Provo, 22-0, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 2.1 gpg (No. 26 in 5A).

2022 defense: 16.4 gpg (No. 25 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 8

1. Alta Hawks

2023 schedule

Head coach: Abi Breur (third year).

2022 record: 14-6 (first in Region 8 with a 10-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 12-9, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 13.6 gpg (No. 4 in 5A).

2022 defense: 6.2 gpg (No. 3 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Erica Lloyd, Defense, Sr.

McKenzie Searle, Midfield, Jr.

Josie Barlow, Defense, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Ella Engstrom, midfield, Soph.

Lucy Bizek, attack, Jr.

Graci McDermott, midfield, Fr.

Coach comment: I’m very excited to see where this season takes us! We had 10 seniors in 2022, so there’s lots of space for new players to shine and grow. I can’t wait.

2. Lehi Pioneers

2023 schedule

Head coach: Taylor Siri (third year).

2022 record: 13-7 (third in Region 8 with a 8-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Woods Cross, 12-6, in the 5A second round.

2022 offense: 10.1 gpg (No. 13 in 5A).

2022 defense: 6.4 gpg (No. 4 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Karli Fiedler, Midfield, Senior.

Alexis Atkin, Midfield, Junior.

Kaylee Harding, Defense, Senior.

Ginger Hale, Attack, Senior.

Charity Whitehead, Goalie, Sophomore.

Key newcomers:



Brinley Buhler, Midfield, Junior

Chloe Hale, Attack, Freshman

Coach comment: We are excited for this upcoming season. There is many new players and our program has grown significantly.

3. Timpanogos Timberwolves

2023 schedule

Head coach: Meghan Hallam (third year).

2022 record: 8-8 (fourth in Region 8 with a 4-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 17-4, in the 5A second round.

2022 offense: 8.9 gpg (No. 16 in 5A).

2022 defense: 6.6 gpg (No. 6 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Timpview Thunderbirds

2023 schedule

Head coach: Biz Perry (first year).

2022 record: 4-10 (sixth in Region 8 with a 2-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Timpanogos, 15-7, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 7.5 gpg (No. 18 in 5A).

2022 defense: 10.6 gpg (No. 16 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Aubrie Patching, Midfield, Senior.

Lauren Robertson, Midfield, Junior.

Kate Sybrowsky, Goalie, Senior.

Meg Barker, Midfield, Senior.

Haley Weed, Defense, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Bethany Smith, Forward, Senior.

Coach comment: We expect a competitive and exciting season this year. Timpview has been growing and our 10-plus seniors bring a lot of leadership and experience to the team.

5. Jordan Beetdiggers

2023 schedule

Head coach: Sariah Nock (first year).

2022 record: 10-5 (second in Region 8 with a 7-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Wasatch, 15-13, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 12.5 gpg (No. 7 in 5A).

2022 defense: 7.3 gpg (No. 8 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Adasia Johnson, Midfield/Defense, Senior.

Alexa Espinoza Morales, Defense, Junior.

Camily Gonzalez, Defense, Junior.

Chantel Moore, Attack, Junior.

Geraldyne Fernandez, Midfield/Defense, Senior.

Hannah Larsen, Midfield/Defense, Junior.

Jane Harmer, Midfield, Senior.

Jennica White, Defense, Sophomore.

Kammi Burnett, Goalie, Junior.

Melissa Gonzalez, Attack, Junior.

Perla Nielsen, Defense, Senior.

Olive Shumway, Attack, Sophomore.

Sarah Christopherson, Defense, Junior.

Sydney Archer, Midfield/Attack, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Alexis McMullin, Defense/Goalie, Junior.

Eleanor Martin, Midfield, Freshman.

Elisabeth Wulfing, Attack, Freshman.

Kaylee Wilde, Attack, Freshman.

Kylee Sautia, Defense, Senior.

Miley Fisher, Attack, Freshman.

Oli Salas, Defense, Senior.

Wendooly Sierra, Defense, Junior.

Laia Miera Vazquez, Attack, Sophomore.

Trinity Dangerfield, Attack, Freshman.

Coach comment: We’re really looking forward to the coming season and seeing each player develop individually, and as a team. We have almost as many new players as we have returning this year which is really exciting news for the program moving forward.

6. Mountain View Bruins

2023 schedule

Head coach: Nevaeh Wilson (first year).

2022 record: 2-13 (fifth in Region 8 with a 2-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Maple Mountain, 14-0, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 2.8 gpg (No. 25 in 5A).

2022 defense: 16.8 gpg (No. 27 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

7. Orem Tigers

2023 schedule

Head coach: Hanah Rennert (first year).

2022 record: 0-16 (seventh in Region 8 with a 0-12 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Alta, 32-2, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 2.1 gpg (No. 27 in 5A).

2022 defense: 14.6 gpg (No. 22 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Aleah Parrish, senior, midfield.

Key newcomers:



Ryann Hatch, freshman, draw/midfield.

Coach comment: Feeling hopeful in a newer program at Orem.

Region 9

1. Wasatch Wasps

2023 schedule

Head coach: Trish Miller (third year).

2022 record: 12-5 (first in Region 9 with a 7-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Park City, 18-2, in the 5A semifinals.

2022 offense: 12.7 gpg (No. 6 in 5A).

2022 defense: 8.5 gpg (No. 11 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Grace Erker, attack, Sr.

Eliza Smedley, mid/defense, Sr.

Natalie Morgan, mid/defense, Sr.

Coach comment: We are really excited to have the majority of our varsity team returning as well as a full JV team. It’s been amazing to see this program grow and I can’t wait to see how we perform now that we have a bit more experience.

2. Provo Bulldogs

2023 schedule

Head coach: Megan Jensen (third year).

2022 record: 11-8 (fourth in Region 9 with a 5-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Wasatch, 11-10, in the 5A second round.

2022 offense: 12.7 gpg (No. 5 in 5A).

2022 defense: 9.4 gpg (No. 13 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Ellee Scott, Attack/Midfield, Sr.

Belicia Gonzales, Attack, Sr.

Connie Mendez, Midfield/Defense, Jr.

Mele Folaumahina, Goalie, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Olivia Kelemen, Midfield/Defense, Jr.

Jocelyn Snyder, Defense, Jr.

Aysia White, Attack, Jr.

Coach comment: We are looking strong coming into the 2023 season. We have the most experienced team we have had, with 10 seniors and nine returning varsity players. We have high hopes for this season and feel confident that we will deliver.

3. Payson Lions

2023 schedule

Head coach: Andrew Wright (third year).

2022 record: 15-3 (second in Region 9 with a 7-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 21-4, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 11.1 gpg (No. 11 in 5A).

2022 defense: 6.6 gpg (No. 5 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Morgan Jacobsen, Attack, Junior.

Bre Jardine, Midfield, Senior.

Kadence Aagard, Attack, Senior.

Skylar Black, Defense, Junior.

Kenna Mecham, Goalkeeper, Junior.

Coach comment: We’re excited for our third season of girls lacrosse here at Payson High School. We hope to continue to develop our program and build confidence.

4. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

2023 schedule

Head coach: Grace Freeman (first year).

2022 record: 8-4 (third in Region 9 with a 5-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Payson, 9-8, in the 5A second round.

2022 offense: 11.7 gpg (No. 10 in 5A).

2022 defense: 7.6 gpg (No. 9 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Cedar Valley Aviators

2023 schedule

Head coach: Allie Parr (second year).

2022 record: 2-10 (sixth in Region 9 with a 2-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 13-6, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 5.7 gpg (No. 22 in 5A).

2022 defense: 13 gpg (No. 19 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Springville Red Devils

2023 schedule

Head coach: Allie Taylor (first year).

2022 record: 8-6 (fifth in Region 9 with a 5-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Park City, 25-0, in the 5A second round.

2022 offense: 10.4 gpg (No. 12 in 5A).

2022 defense: 10 gpg (No. 15 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

7. Salem Hills SkyHawks

2023 schedule

Head coach: Dawn Craner (third year).

2022 record: 2-10 (seventh in Region 9 with a 1-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Skyline, 16-5, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 5.8 gpg (No. 21 in 5A).

2022 defense: 13.4 gpg (No. 21 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

8. Spanish Fork Dons

2023 schedule

Head coach: Roni Ellingson (first year).

2022 record: 0-11 (eighth in Region 9 with a 0-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Woods Cross, 19-2, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 3.8 gpg (No. 24 in 5A).

2022 defense: 16.6 gpg (No. 26 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

