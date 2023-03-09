High school girls lacrosse: 2023 4A team-by-team region capsules, predictions

The 2023 high school girls lacrosse season gets underway this week for teams in Class 4A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are two new girls lacrosse coaches in 4A this year: Megan Whittle (Waterford) and Jessie Silvester (Ridgeline).

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 10

1. Waterford Ravens

waterford

2023 schedule

Head coach: Megan Whittle (first year).

2022 record: 3-11 (second in Region 10 with a 1-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Juan Diego, 24-9, in the 4A semifinals.

2022 offense: 7.6 gpg (No. 7 in 4A).

2022 defense: 15.9 gpg (No. 9 in 4A).

Coach comment: We are so excited to start a new chapter in Waterford women’s lacrosse. We honor our past successes and the school’s rich lacrosse history, and we are grateful to write our own story this 2023 season. We are excited to build strong relationships as a team, improve at a faster rate than our opponents through our work ethic, and, above all, play with respect and gratitude for the sport of lacrosse.

2. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

juan diego

2023 schedule

Head coach: Shaun Judd (second year).

2022 record: 15-4 (first in Region 10 with a 5-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Bear River, 12-8, in the 4A 4A state championship.

2022 offense: 14.7 gpg (No. 2 in 4A).

2022 defense: 8.7 gpg (No. 2 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Olivia Prosper, Midfield/Attack, So.

Alex Moreno, Defense, Jr.

Coach comment: It is a building year. We lost 14 seniors last year.

3. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

judge

2023 schedule

Head coach: Lexi Meanor (second year).

2022 record: 3-8 (third in Region 10 with a 0-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Bear River, via forfeit, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 6.9 gpg (No. 8 in 4A).

2022 defense: 11.5 gpg (No. 5 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 11

1. Sky View Bobcats

sky view

2023 schedule

Head coach: Brandon Lamont (third year).

2022 record: 6-8 (fourth in Region 11 with a 4-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Bear River, 16-2, in the 4A semifinals.

2022 offense: 9.2 gpg (No. 5 in 4A).

2022 defense: 9.6 gpg (No. 3 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Bear River Bears

bear river

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jeremy Webb (third year).

2022 record: 19-0 (first in Region 11 with a 10-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Beat Juan Diego, 12-8, in the 4A state championship.

2022 offense: 16.9 gpg (No. 1 in 4A).

2022 defense: 3.5 gpg (No. 1 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Jenna LaCroix, Midfield, Sr.

Marley Kierstead, Attack, Sr.

Tabitha Hanson, Defense, Sr.

Bentley Lorimer, Midfield, Sr.

Savanna Pehrson, Defense, Sr.

Makenzie Mickelsen, Midfield, Jr.

Jasey Larkin, Midfield, Jr.

Shelby Wilkinson, Midfield, So.

Sydney Cummins, Attack, Jr.

Shaylee Mckee, Attack, Sr.

Ellie Rigby, Defense, Jr.

Jocephine Tanner, Attack, Jr.

Saydee Adams, Attack, Jr.

Haylee Howard, Attack, Jr.

Saydee Pebley, Goalie, So.

Key newcomers:



Sydney Butler, Midfield, Fr.

Emma Kierstead, Attack, Fr.

Tristin Smart, Goalie, Fr.

Brooklyn Briel, Defense/Attack, Fr.

Alyssa Briel, Defense, Fr.

Coach comment: With each new year comes its own challenges. Coming in as last year’s 4A undefeated state champions I think the hardest thing to do is trying to get my players to understand that we are not trying to defend the title we won last year. I will also focus on getting the team to understand that it was the work that helped them achieve their success.

Instead, I look forward to watching our lacrosse sisters set new goals as a team and as an individual as well as trying to achieve them. I look forward to seeing how much our lacrosse sisters can grow and develop on and off the field as awesome people. But, most of all I look forward to enjoying the ride of the 2023 season as a sisterhood. And at the end of the day if our strong core of returning players can go back to back that would also be awesome.

3. Mountain Crest Mustangs

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jaycie Rindlisbacher (third year).

2022 record: 13-4 (second in Region 11 with a 8-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Waterford, 16-15, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 12.2 gpg (No. 3 in 4A).

2022 defense: 9.9 gpg (No. 4 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Ridgeline RiverHawks

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jessie Silvester (first year).

2022 record: 6-9 (third in Region 11 with a 4-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Sky View, 14-13, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 10.3 gpg (No. 4 in 4A).

2022 defense: 12.9 gpg (No. 7 in 4A).

Coach comment: We’re excited for the season. We have a lot of new girls and experienced players and it has been so rewarding watching them work together to become the team I see on the field.

5. Logan Grizzlies

2023 schedule

Head coach: Josie Fielding (second year).

2022 record: 0-12 (sixth in Region 11 with a 0-9 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial, 15-7, in the 4A play-in game.

2022 offense: 2.4 gpg (No. 9 in 4A).

2022 defense: 15.1 gpg (No. 8 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Green Canyon Wolves

2023 schedule

Head coach: Erica Loftin (third year).

2022 record: 6-10 (fifth in Region 11 with a 3-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Juan Diego, 16-2, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 8.3 gpg (No. 6 in 4A).

2022 defense: 11.6 gpg (No. 6 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

