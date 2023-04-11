Some lawmakers say Biden’s FDA should ‘ignore’ a federal court ruling on abortion pill

Republican and Democratic lawmakers said the Biden administration should ignore one of the two opposing federal court rulings that are at odds over what access the Food and Drug Administration should provide to a widely used abortion pill.

A ruling by a federal judge in Texas seeks to halt the legal use of mifepristone, a drug that has been used to terminate pregnancies for more than 20 years.

In the U.S., mifepristone is approved to terminate pregnancies through 10 weeks, according to the FDA. The FDA also said 28 deaths related to mifepristone have been reported since the drug was approved in 2000, and it has been used by more than 5 million women during that time.

The lawsuit alleged that the FDA did not follow protocol while approving the drug and ignored the safety risks associated with mifepristone, according to The New York Times.

Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, a Republican, urged the FDA to ignore the ruling.

“This is an FDA-approved drug. I support the usage of FDA-approved drugs, even if we might disagree,” Mace said on CNN’s “This Morning.” “It’s not up to us to decide as legislators or even, you know, as the court system that whether or not this is the right drug to use or not.”

Mace said that even those who are pro-life “don’t want the government to intervene in this radical of a manner, and the FDA has a rigorous process.”

The South Carolina representative, who says she is pro-life, voiced the same concerns as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who is on the opposite side of the abortion debate.

“I believe that the Biden administration should ignore this ruling,” Ocasio-Cortez said in an appearance on CNN.

“I think one of the things that we need to examine is the grounds of that ruling. But I do not believe that the courts have the authority to, have the authority over the FDA that they just asserted, and I do believe that it creates a crisis,” she added.

What are the two abortion pill rulings?

In Texas, Trump-appointed federal Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk wrote a 67-page decision where he questioned the FDA’s approval process.

“There is also evidence indicating FDA faced significant political pressure to forgo its proposed safety precautions to better advance the political objective of increased ‘access’ to chemical abortion,” he wrote.

The lawsuit was filed by pro-life doctors and advocacy groups. Senior counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom, Erik Baptist, who represents the plaintiffs, called the ruling a “significant victory,” according to the National Catholic Register.

“The FDA put women and girls in harm’s way and it’s high time the agency is held accountable for its reckless actions,” he said.

Meanwhile, a federal judge in Washington released a separate decision. On behalf of 17 Democratic-leaning states, Obama-appointed Judge Thomas O. Rice argued that the FDA has already posed a “set of restrictions” on mifepristone, even though the drug has “exceedingly rare” side effects, according to the lawsuit.

The Associated Press reported that this ruling will restrict the FDA from changing access to the abortion pill.

Will the Texas abortion pill ruling be repealed?

The U.S. Justice Department has filed a formal appeal against the Texas ruling. Meanwhile, the Biden administration also opposed Kacsmaryk’s decision.

“If this ruling were to stand, then there will be virtually no prescription, approved by the FDA, that would be safe from these kinds of political, ideological attacks,” a White House statement said. “This does not just affect women in Texas — if it stands, it would prevent women in every state from accessing the medication, regardless of whether abortion is legal in a state.”

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, suggested the FDA should be defunded if the Texas ruling is not adhered to.

“It’s very dangerous when you have the administration, the Biden administration, coming out and saying they may not uphold a ruling,” Gonzales said on Sunday, per The Hill.

“The House Republicans have the power of the purse. And if the administration wants to not live up to this ruling, then we’re going to have a problem … it may come to a point where House Republicans on the appropriation side have to defund FDA programs that don’t make sense,” he said.