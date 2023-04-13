Why does heartbreak hurt so bad? How do I get over a breakup?

Falling in love is an intense emotion for most people but why does it hurt so badly when you get your heart broken?

The answer to this question: the body copes with emotional pain in the same way it copes with physical pain.

Why does heartbreak hurt so bad?

In a study published in Brain Mapping, it detailed that when a person parts with a significant partner, the same neural mechanisms that respond to physical injury come in to help a person cope.

“Research suggests that the reason these metaphors come so easily to us may be that social pain — the profound distress experienced when social ties are absent, threatened, damaged, or lost — is elaborated by the same neural and neurochemical substrates involved in processing physical pain. In other words, social disconnection hurts in a very real way because it recruits some of the same neural mechanisms that respond to physical injury,” researchers wrote in the study.

Glamour reported that due to these responses in your body, people have the capacity to feel their emotional pain physically from the experience of losing an important relationship.

“It’s important to understand that we humans come hardwired with the ability to experience pleasure from our intimate connections and pain from heartbreak,” neuroscientist and relationship expert Nan Wise said. “The oldest part of our brain, which we share with all mammals and many other animals, has a circuit of brain regions — the panic/grief/sadness system — that gets activated when we experience the loss of an important relationship.”

Live Science reported that “these negative emotions are influenced by hormones — with increases in the stress hormones cortisol, adrenaline and noradrenaline, and reductions in happy hormones serotonin and oxytocin within the body. These ‘heartbreak hormones’ may also cause the physical symptoms that lead people to feel pain.”

How do I get over a breakup?

The Atlantic reported that when healing from a heartbreak, researchers discovered in a study that many participants found that their ability to move on from the situation improved when they focused on the negative aspects from their ex rather than the positive parts of the relationship.

The study evaluated “three regulation strategies: (1) negative reappraisal of the ex-partner, (2) reappraisal of love feelings and (3) distraction,” and discovered, “in the context of a romantic breakup, negative reappraisal is an effective love down-regulation strategy, whereas distraction is an effective positive emotion up-regulation strategy.”

Psychologists have said that one of the best ways to heal from your heartbreak is to heal from it but not inhabit those feelings for the long term, according to Glamour.

“It’s a trauma. It’s a shock to your system,” New York based psychotherapist Rebecca Hendrix said. “You want to be really gentle with yourself and you want to allow yourself to feel your feelings.”

Though everyone has the same neural mechanisms responses to heartbreak, everyone goes through it at different paces, different levels of pain and at different times.

“You’re going to go through those in your own way, in your own time,” Hendrix said.

