Amid their rocky relationship, Kate Middleton is ‘relieved’ Meghan Markle won’t be at coronation

Buckingham Palace confirmed this week that Meghan Markle is bowing out of the King Charles’ coronation in May and will stay back in California with her two children while Prince Harry attends the ceremony alone.

Apparently the news found Kate Middleton well — the Princess of Wales is reportedly “relieved” that her sister-in-law won’t be in attendance.

If Markle had chosen to attend the ceremony, “it would have been particularly uncomfortable for Kate,” an unidentified royal observer told the Daily Mail Wednesday.

“There’s such a fever of interest in these relationships and the truth is we’re never going to see a ‘Real Housewives’ moment between these women. Everything is going to be kept firmly under wraps and I think for Kate, the fact that Meghan isn’t attending, helps her keep it that way,” royal expert Eloise Parker told Entertainment Tonight.

Middleton is not on an island, Charles has similar feelings about Markle’s decision to say back.

“Charles will (also) be pleased,” the source added, per the Daily Mail. “The rest of the family will (also) be relieved that Meghan won’t be there.”

Kate ‘prevented’ Meghan from attending coronation

Markle was “prevented” from attending the coronation celebration by Kate Middleton, according to British broadcaster and former member of parliament Nigel Farage.

“We must all be grateful that Kate in the end prevented Meghan from coming, saying she ‘wouldn’t have her there under any circumstances’” Farage told GB News. “She said that if she does come, she will have to sit at the back.”

The walkabout with Harry and Meghan was difficult for Kate

According to excerpts obtained by the Daily Mail from Robert Jobson’s new book “Our King: Charles III,” tensions within the royal family are as strong as ever.

Prince William and Princess Kate invited Harry and Meghan to attend the walkabout after Queen Elizabeth II’s death last September, and it was a difficult experience for Kate. She called the moment “one of the hardest things she’s ever had to do,” according to the book excerpts published by the Daily Mail.

Kate and Meghan’s rocky relationship

Harry provided insight into Kate and Meghan’s rocky relationship in his memoir “Spare” — He shared a few tense interactions between the sisters-in-law.

In one case, Harry described a confrontation between the women after Meghan made a comment about Kate’s “baby brain because of her hormones” before Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding, per People magazine.

Kate, the princess of Wales, gave birth to her third child, Louis, a month before Harry and Meghan got married. According to the book, Kate responded to Meghan, “We’re not close enough for you to talk about my hormones!” per CNN.

In another instance, the women got emotional over a tube of lip gloss, according to Harry.

Before a joint appearance at the Royal Foundation Forum in 2018, Meghan asked Kate if she could borrow some lip gloss, an act Harry described as “an American thing,” per Cosmopolitan.

“Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube,” Harry wrote, per Cosmopolitan. “Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced.”

Prince Harry will attend the coronation solo

Prince Harry will attend the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla alone.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” Buckingham Palace shared in a statement on Wednesday, per The Guardian.

Since he is no longer considered a “working royal,” Harry’s involvement in the ceremony — such as if he will appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony — has not been revealed.

“My first reaction is relief that Harry is going to be at his father’s coronation,” Parker told Entertainment Tonight.

“It would have been an incredibly sad time if he hadn’t attended at all. It’s, of course, not ideal that only half of his family is going — with Meghan staying home — but I think it’s a safe solution given all the drama that we’ve seen over the past year or two.”