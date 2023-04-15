Church of Jesus ChristFaithThe story behind Adassa’s surprise performance of the song ‘Uniting’ at RootsTechRootsTech creative director Jonathan Wing and Adassa tell the story behind the song and why it was meaningfulPublished: April 15, 2023, 2:16 p.m. MDTView CommentsShareChad Truman, Adassa and the One Voice Children’s Choir perform at the final day of the RootsTech conference at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 4, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints By Church News