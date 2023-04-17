Facebook Twitter
Monday, April 17, 2023 | 

Netflix fails to deliver on its ‘Love Is Blind’ live reunion promises, frustrating viewers

The highly anticipated live reunion of the ‘Love Is Blind’ cast caused viewer headaches after the streaming service failed to deliver. Fans are still waiting to view the episode

By Sarah Gambles Sarah Gamblessgambles@deseretnews.com
SHARE Netflix fails to deliver on its ‘Love Is Blind’ live reunion promises, frustrating viewers
The Netflix logo is seen on an iPhone in Philadelphia.

The Netflix logo is seen on an iPhone in Philadelphia, July 17, 2017. Fans anticipating Netflix’s second-ever live event, the reunion of the Season 4 cast of “Love Is Blind,” were left waiting for upward of 40 minutes Sunday night, April 16, 2023.

Matt Rourke, File, Associated Press

Netflix’s wildly popular dating show “Love Is Blind” caused millions of possible viewers heartache on Sunday. The streaming company had been advertising the live reunion of one of its most popular shows for weeks, only to leave viewers watching a black screen or not being able to click on the episode at all.

“Apparently y’all, everybody broke the internet to see this reunion,” Vanessa Lachey, who co-hosts the show with husband Nick Lachey, said in an Instagram live video. “So we are ready to roll. We just got to figure this out.”

After trying to get the show to go live for two hours, Netflix announced on Twitter it would just tape the show and post the recording to the platform afterward.

As of Monday morning, the latest episode updating the status of the couples still isn’t available for many viewers. But Netflix tweeted it would be available at 1 p.m. MDT on Monday.

Its first experiment with live programming was with Chris Rock’s Netflix special where he talked about the infamous Will Smith slap during last year’s Oscars. According to The New York Times, “The program’s ratings success helped fuel interest in more experimentation with livestreaming.”

In April 2022, the streaming platform confirmed “it lost subscribers for the first time in a decade.” In response to the problems it was facing, Netflix announced it would start offering “a $6.99 plan with ads and crack down on password sharing. It also laid off 450 people across two rounds of layoffs,” NPR reported.

Maybe Netflix should stick to what it’s best at — streaming and making bingeable TV shows.

Twitter responds to Netflix ‘Love Is Blind’ live reunion fail

Here are some of the best responses from viewers frustrated with Netflix failing to deliver on providing the new episode of the show.

Next Up In Utah
Opinion: Don’t let the snowfall fool you — the danger isn’t over for the Great Salt Lake
2 arrested in Salt Lake bank robbery
Utah County commissioners approve another pay raise in attempt to meet market level
Montana lawmakers voted in favor of banning TikTok. What happens next?
‘From water bottles to being shot': Road rage shooting victim shares cautionary message
5 takeaways from the first week of testimony in Lori Vallow Daybell’s murder trial