Netflix fails to deliver on its ‘Love Is Blind’ live reunion promises, frustrating viewers

Netflix’s wildly popular dating show “Love Is Blind” caused millions of possible viewers heartache on Sunday. The streaming company had been advertising the live reunion of one of its most popular shows for weeks, only to leave viewers watching a black screen or not being able to click on the episode at all.

“Apparently y’all, everybody broke the internet to see this reunion,” Vanessa Lachey, who co-hosts the show with husband Nick Lachey, said in an Instagram live video. “So we are ready to roll. We just got to figure this out.”

To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and… — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

After trying to get the show to go live for two hours, Netflix announced on Twitter it would just tape the show and post the recording to the platform afterward.

Love Is Blind: The Reunion will be available globally at 12pm PT on April 17. Promise. pic.twitter.com/vHKxyOiSgq — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

As of Monday morning, the latest episode updating the status of the couples still isn’t available for many viewers. But Netflix tweeted it would be available at 1 p.m. MDT on Monday.

Its first experiment with live programming was with Chris Rock’s Netflix special where he talked about the infamous Will Smith slap during last year’s Oscars. According to The New York Times, “The program’s ratings success helped fuel interest in more experimentation with livestreaming.”

In April 2022, the streaming platform confirmed “it lost subscribers for the first time in a decade.” In response to the problems it was facing, Netflix announced it would start offering “a $6.99 plan with ads and crack down on password sharing. It also laid off 450 people across two rounds of layoffs,” NPR reported.

Maybe Netflix should stick to what it’s best at — streaming and making bingeable TV shows.

Twitter responds to Netflix ‘Love Is Blind’ live reunion fail

Here are some of the best responses from viewers frustrated with Netflix failing to deliver on providing the new episode of the show.

Remember renting vhs’ from us. You could start it on time no problem… This is what we get. — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) April 17, 2023

You’re telling me I waited ALL DAY to watch the Love is Blind live reunion and it won’t load because Netflix was not a platform built for live tv???? pic.twitter.com/nvsaKhpDHr — Breanna Jacobs (@Jacobs_Breanna) April 17, 2023

Someone call Lucia the seamstress to fix this. I believe in her — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 17, 2023