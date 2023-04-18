It’s Tax Day! Here’s where you can get deals on food

Tax season is coming to an end, and businesses want to help stressed taxpayers celebrate. On Tax Day, which falls on April 18, a few restaurants are offering deals and freebies. Here’s a running list of deals.

Note: This list will be updated as more deals come in.

Tax Day deals 2023

Brio Italian Grille

Brio Italian Grille is offering an 18% discount on dine-in and to-go orders with the code “TAXDAY2023” on April 18, according to information sent to the Deseret News.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo is offering an 18% discount on dine-in and to-go orders with the code “TAXDAY2023” on April 18, according to information sent to the Deseret News.

Cheesecake Factory

Customers who spend $50 on an online order can get $10.40 off with the promo code “TAXDAY1040.” The deal runs through April 21.

Krispy Kreme

On April 18, customers who purchase an assorted or glazed dozen at regular price can get a second glazed dozen for the cost of the sales tax. If you order online and use the promo code “TAXBREAK,” you can get the second dozen for free, according to Krispy Kreme’s website.

Potbelly

Potbelly Sandwich Shop is doing a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its original-sized sandwiches on April 18, according to its website. Customers can use the code “BOGO” to access the deal online or through the restaurant’s app.