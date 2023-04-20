High school boys lacrosse: American Fork defeats Pleasant Grove in dominant fashion

American Fork earned a 16-2 road victory over Pleasant Grove in its first Region 4 matchup this season.

The game was explosive out of the gate. Seemingly as soon as the opening whistle was blown, American Fork’s Ethan Wakefield ran downfield and scored the opening goal.

Wakefield went on to score the remaining two goals for the Cavemen in the first quarter, opening the game with a 3-1 lead.

“Well, we’ve been working a lot on off ball movement,” said Wakefield.

“When one of the guys would dodge, we would just try and get out of the other teams shadow and get a quick finish. That’s how I got some of mine and we’ve just been emphasizing that a lot.

“We’re really explosive, Tate (Fisher) can hit any shot, Luke (Squire), Bennett (Fillmoore), and Chaz (Mooney) can dodge on anyone. We can score and we can score quick.”

The snowball started to roll for American Fork in the second quarter. The Cavemen outscored the Vikings 5-1 leaving the halftime score at 8-2.

American Fork was relentless early in the second half, scoring three quick goals in the opening minute of play and seven total in the quarter.

The Pleasant Grove defense could not keep up with the fluidity and pressure from the American Fork offense.

“We’ve been working on just possessing the ball better, moving the ball better, off ball movement, moving the ball, and we knew the looks would be there,” said American Fork head coach Adam Lisonbee.

“We didn’t tell them much other than to just keep doing what we’re working on, and they were able to find each other.

“We had a bunch of assists today which is something that we’ve been working on, sharing the ball, and finding those open looks and they were there today.”

The Cavemen defense worked well in tandem with its offense, completely shutting out Pleasant Grove in the second half.

“Our defense has been the heart and soul of our team,” continued Lisonbee.

“We have a lot of experience on defense, a lot of senior leaders, they’re physical and never give up.”

“We’ve got four poles, really our three close D and LSM (long stick midfielder) are all college prospects and just good lacrosse players. We lean on them a lot and you know they did their job tonight.”

While American Fork’s goalie Daniel Goold had some impressive saves for the Cavemen defense, Goold says communication and his teammates make it easy for him.

“I mean it’s just my teammates keeping the shots easy and it’s easy as that,” said Goold.

“When the shots are that far out, I’m a good enough goalie that I can get those.

“Every time the ball moves everyone has to call it, we just need to get calls every single second so everyone is comfortable and confident when they need to slide. Our team talked really well today, and we played solid defense.”

With a 15-2 lead after the third quarter the game was well out of reach for the Vikings and American Fork went home with a 16-2 blowout and a region win.