Does DeSantis have to resign as Florida governor to run for president?

While Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to make a run for president, a certain Florida law may require him to resign as governor first.

The resign-to-run rule would require that DeSantis step down from office 10 days before “qualifying” for the presidential office. His current term ends in 2027.

The question remains, “When is a person qualified, under Florida law, to be president of the United States?” as Jaime Miller, former executive director of the Florida Republican Party, previously said to the Daily Caller News Foundation in March.

While there may be some ambiguity around when DeSantis would “qualify” — it could mean when he is approved to be on the general election ballot or even when he makes it into elected office — legislators will have to clarify the issue this year, he said.

Miller said he expects the law to be repealed in the current legislative session, which ends May 5.

“You don’t want to disincentivize a sitting governor from running for the presidency for fear that ‘if I lose the presidency, then I can’t serve out my term as governor,’” he said.

Last week, former President Donald Trump’s campaign accused DeSantis of planning campaigns in states like Georgia, New York, New Hampshire and Utah, while not formally declaring his candidacy.

“Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is currently on a monthlong, taxpayer-funded presidential campaign schedule paid for by Florida taxpayers, and new questions are emerging as to whether this will force DeSantis to resign from office,” said Trump’s recent campaign email, according to Business Insider.

The resign-to-run measure was reinstated in 2018 after it was taken off the books by the Republican-controlled Florida State Legislature in 2007 for then-Gov. Charlie Crist.

At the time, Crist was being considered as a running mate for late Republican Sen. John McCain. But McCain picked former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin to be his running mate.

While no proposal to revise the current law has been filed yet, the Florida Senate Committee on Ethics and Elections has drafted a bill that is related to elections.

But when reporters asked Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo on March 30 whether an amendment to the resign-to-run law will be a part of the bill that would go into effect July 1, she said, “No, I don’t think so.”

“We’re still researching whether or not we really need it.”

Either way, a GOP-led Florida legislature could end up helping DeSantis, whose priorities have faced little resistance from lawmakers. So far, bills that ban abortion after six weeks, allow gun owners to carry concealed weapons and that broaden the death penalty have already been signed into law this year, according to The Washington Post.

DeSantis has not officially announced his campaign and is currently engaged in a book tour for his book, “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.”