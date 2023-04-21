Facebook Twitter
Friday, April 21, 2023 
High school baseball: Mother Nature postpones a likely big win for Olympus in game Jacob Faust blasts two more HRs

By James Edward
Murray and Olympus play a boys high school baseball game in Murray on Friday, April 21, 2023. The game was postponed due to weather with Olympus leading 10-1.

Murray and Olympus play a boys high school baseball game in Murray on Friday, April 21, 2023. The game was postponed due to weather with Olympus leading 10-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The bats were hot for Olympus on Friday afternoon, but the Titans will have to wait another day to try to officially seize control of the Region 6 race.

With Olympus leading Murray 10-1 after three innings, the game was suspended because of muddy conditions after a steady drizzle throughout the start of the game.

The teams may try to continue the game next Thursday — the only possible open date — or would Murray may forfeit to save its arms for a big Friday game with Park City?

The Olympus-Murray game was one of dozens of baseball and softball games suspended or canceled on Friday afternoon because of a storm that moved in right around when most games were beginning.

Many were able to finish, but Olympus couldn’t claim its likely win.

Murray and Olympus play a boys high school baseball game in Murray on Friday, April 21, 2023. The game was postponed due to weather with Olympus leading 10-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Murray’s Braxtin Hoopiiaina pitches the ball as they and Olympus play a boys high school baseball game in Murray on Friday, April 21, 2023. The game was postponed due to weather with Olympus leading 10-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Olympus’ Luke Affleck makes a catch for an out as they and Murray play a boys high school baseball game in Murray on Friday, April 21, 2023. The game was postponed due to weather with Olympus leading 10-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Olympus’ Jackson Godfrey beats the throw as Murray’s Aiden Tipping makes the catch as they play a boys high school baseball game in Murray on Friday, April 21, 2023. The game was postponed due to weather with Olympus leading 10-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Olympus’ Sam Wilson pitches as they and Murray play a boys high school baseball game in Murray on Friday, April 21, 2023. The game was postponed due to weather with Olympus leading 10-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Jacob Faust of Olympus celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run as they and Murray play a boys high school baseball game in Murray on Friday, April 21, 2023. The game was postponed due to weather with Olympus leading 10-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Murray and Olympus play a boys high school baseball game in Murray on Friday, April 21, 2023. The game was postponed due to weather with Olympus leading 10-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Murray and Olympus play a boys high school baseball game in Murray on Friday, April 21, 2023. The game was postponed due to weather with Olympus leading 10-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Murray and Olympus play a boys high school baseball game in Murray on Friday, April 21, 2023. The game was postponed due to weather with Olympus leading 10-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Murray and Olympus play a boys high school baseball game in Murray on Friday, April 21, 2023. The game was postponed due to weather with Olympus leading 10-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Murray and Olympus play a boys high school baseball game in Murray on Friday, April 21, 2023. The game was postponed due to weather with Olympus leading 10-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Murray and Olympus play a boys high school baseball game in Murray on Friday, April 21, 2023. The game was postponed due to weather with Olympus leading 10-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Murray and Olympus play a boys high school baseball game in Murray on Friday, April 21, 2023. The game was postponed due to weather with Olympus leading 10-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Murray and Olympus play a boys high school baseball game in Murray on Friday, April 21, 2023. The game was postponed due to weather with Olympus leading 10-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Murray and Olympus play a boys high school baseball game in Murray on Friday, April 21, 2023. The game was postponed due to weather with Olympus leading 10-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Murray and Olympus play a boys high school baseball game in Murray on Friday, April 21, 2023. The game was postponed due to weather with Olympus leading 10-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Murray and Olympus play a boys high school baseball game in Murray on Friday, April 21, 2023. The game was postponed due to weather with Olympus leading 10-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Murray and Olympus play a boys high school baseball game in Murray on Friday, April 21, 2023. The game was postponed due to weather with Olympus leading 10-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
The two teams split the series leading into Friday’s grudge match. Olympus owns a one-game lead over Murray in the standings, and assuming its nine-run lead holds up once the game becomes it official, it will have a two-game cushion with seven games remaining.

Jacob Faust hit a pair of home runs with six RBIs in Friday’s game, giving him five dingers so far in the three-game series with Murray.

He recorded two home runs and five RBIs in Tuesday’s 9-6 loss to Murray, and then hit a walk-off homer with four RBIs in Wednesday’s 13-3 win.

For the series he has five homers with 15 RBIs, with possible at-bats still remaining.

Once the stats become official, Faust will sit third in the state this spring with eight home runs and first in RBIs with 32. He’s played seven fewer games than the home run leader as well.

 

