Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, April 25, 2023 | 
NBA Sports

Charles Barkley says cats are ‘not a real pet’

Months after calling Salt Lake City ‘boring,’ former NBA player and current analyst Charles Barkley has found a new target for his disdain: cats

By Krysyan Edler
SHARE Charles Barkley says cats are ‘not a real pet’
Former NBA and Auburn player Charles Barkley walks by the court after a game Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Former NBA and Auburn player Charles Barkley walks by the court after an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Auburn, Ala.

Butch Dill, Associated Press

Utahns may be familiar with NBA legend Charles Barkley’s unpopular opinions after he said Salt Lake City was “boring” and that there “ain’t nothing to do” there while he covered the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in February.

This week, Barkley landed in hot water yet again with another controversial take, this time on cats.

During Sunday’s “Inside the NBA on TNT,” Barkley’s co-host Kenny Smith revealed he had a pet cat, which led Barkley to share his thoughts on the animal.

“A cat is not a real pet,” he said, according to a video tweeted by Awful Announcing.

Co-host Ernie Johnson questioned Barkley’s reasoning as the show headed to commercial break, but the former NBA player stood firm.

“Because it’s not a dog,” he said.

The reasoning elicited some chuckles from his co-hosts, and Barkley didn’t stop there.

Later on in the show, Barkley reacted to a tweet claiming cats would come after him for his remarks. He clarified that he doesn’t hate cats.

“I don’t dislike cats. I just don’t think they’re real pets, Marco,” he said.

Smith asked Barkley what cats are if they’re not pets while the rest of the crew was heard laughing in the background.

“Just something old women have,” he said.

Barkley’s previous controversial takes

Cats and Salt Lake City aren’t the only things Barkley has a problem with. You can add hotel soap to that list. He travels with his own “big bar of soap” after hotels became “cheap” and now only give out small bars.

“Those bars ain’t big enough,” he said on an episode of “The Steam Room” podcast, which he hosts with Johnson.

Barkley has also questioned the legitimacy of vegans and vegetarians multiple times during “Inside the NBA on TNT” broadcasts. There’s a three-minute YouTube video compilation of Barkley expressing his disbelief in there being “real” vegans.

“Not eating meat, that’s just stupid. It’s not a real thing,” he said in the video. “Because everybody likes meat. Who can’t eat a good piece of bacon or chicken?”

Not all of Barkley’s takes are hard to get behind. He is adamant that Krispy Kreme donuts are the best in the world and defended the donut company when co-host Clark Kellogg called the donuts “pedestrian” during a March Madness broadcast last year.

“There’s no better donut in the world than Krispy Kreme,” he said, according to a video of the exchange. “You don’t even have to chew that thing. It just melts in your mouth.”

How did Twitter react to Barkley’s take on cats?

Barkley’s unique thoughts on cats earned mixed reactions on Twitter.

Here are some of the best tweets about his comments:

Next Up In Sports
What are NFL draft experts saying about Blake Freeland?
Aaron Rodgers trade will be ‘great’ for Zach Wilson, Jets GM says
‘Keeps me up at night’: How will the transfer portal impact Utah football this spring?
TCU is trying to keep BYU fans out of its stadium
Puka Nacua is getting the first-round draft treatment, at least on Tuesday
Who is NFL draft prospect Braeden Daniels?