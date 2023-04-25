Charles Barkley says cats are ‘not a real pet’

Utahns may be familiar with NBA legend Charles Barkley’s unpopular opinions after he said Salt Lake City was “boring” and that there “ain’t nothing to do” there while he covered the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in February.

This week, Barkley landed in hot water yet again with another controversial take, this time on cats.

During Sunday’s “Inside the NBA on TNT,” Barkley’s co-host Kenny Smith revealed he had a pet cat, which led Barkley to share his thoughts on the animal.

“A cat is not a real pet,” he said, according to a video tweeted by Awful Announcing.

Co-host Ernie Johnson questioned Barkley’s reasoning as the show headed to commercial break, but the former NBA player stood firm.

“Because it’s not a dog,” he said.

This might be Charles Barkley’s hottest take yet pic.twitter.com/6tl1XA6nRR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 24, 2023

The reasoning elicited some chuckles from his co-hosts, and Barkley didn’t stop there.

Later on in the show, Barkley reacted to a tweet claiming cats would come after him for his remarks. He clarified that he doesn’t hate cats.

“I don’t dislike cats. I just don’t think they’re real pets, Marco,” he said.

Cats on the way to the studio to confront chuck @NBAonTNT #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/DmM3qr2NaN — Marco (@marcobino2003) April 24, 2023

Smith asked Barkley what cats are if they’re not pets while the rest of the crew was heard laughing in the background.

“Just something old women have,” he said.

Barkley’s previous controversial takes

Cats and Salt Lake City aren’t the only things Barkley has a problem with. You can add hotel soap to that list. He travels with his own “big bar of soap” after hotels became “cheap” and now only give out small bars.

“Those bars ain’t big enough,” he said on an episode of “The Steam Room” podcast, which he hosts with Johnson.

Barkley has also questioned the legitimacy of vegans and vegetarians multiple times during “Inside the NBA on TNT” broadcasts. There’s a three-minute YouTube video compilation of Barkley expressing his disbelief in there being “real” vegans.

“Not eating meat, that’s just stupid. It’s not a real thing,” he said in the video. “Because everybody likes meat. Who can’t eat a good piece of bacon or chicken?”

Not all of Barkley’s takes are hard to get behind. He is adamant that Krispy Kreme donuts are the best in the world and defended the donut company when co-host Clark Kellogg called the donuts “pedestrian” during a March Madness broadcast last year.

“There’s no better donut in the world than Krispy Kreme,” he said, according to a video of the exchange. “You don’t even have to chew that thing. It just melts in your mouth.”

How did Twitter react to Barkley’s take on cats?

Barkley’s unique thoughts on cats earned mixed reactions on Twitter.

Here are some of the best tweets about his comments:

