Friday, April 28, 2023 | 
Bronco Mendenhall will be a commencement speaker at a Utah school this spring

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Virginia Cavalier coach Bronco Mendenhall watches a play during a game with Notre Dame in Charlottesville, Va., on Thursday Nov 13, 2021. Mendenhall is stepping down as coach.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Former BYU Cougars and Virginia Cavaliers head football coach Bronco Mendenhall will be in Utah this spring to deliver the commencement address at one of his alma maters.

Earlier this week, Snow College announced that Mendenhall will be the main speaker at its commencement exercises on May 5.

As part of the announcement, the school said that Mendenhall will receive an honorary degree.

Mendenhall, 57, played at Snow from 1984-1985 before transferring to play at Oregon State. He was then the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Snow from 1991-1992, his first job as a collegiate coach (he was a graduate assistant at OSU from 1989-1990).

After numerous stops, Mendenhall became the defensive coordinator at BYU in 2003 and was named head coach in 2005.

Mendenhall was in that role for a decade before he took the head coaching job at Virginia in 2015.

Following the 2021 season, Mendenhall abruptly resigned, and he and his wife Holly moved to a ranch in Montana.

He has expressed on numerous occasions since resigning that he wants to get back into coaching, but although it was reported that he was a candidate for a few job openings last winter, he was not hired anywhere.

