When April showers means more snow: your guide to possibly enjoying a snowy spring

When Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter, I believed him. But little did I know those six weeks would stretch on and snow would continue into April.

Utahns weren’t greeted with sunshine and warm weather — instead, more snow fell. KSL News reported snow is predicted to fall in the valley through Tuesday. Warmer temperatures are predicted later in the week, but the current winter storm warning makes it difficult to remember that.

With dreams of an early spring dashed, there’s still something to be grateful for: Utah really needs the moisture.

So, in the spirit of being optimistic, idealistic and sanguine, here are some ways you can enjoy snowy spring.

The first step is acceptance

When you’re hoping for warmer temperatures, more snow can be something of a let down. So, the first step is accepting that it’s going to continue to snow even though it’s April. This isn’t what April showers typically means, but if you can, do typical snow storm best practices: 1) stay off the road, 2) stay inside and 3) be prepared to lose power. Summer will be here before we know and then it’ll be too hot outside.

Do an indoor picnic

While outdoor picnics await us later, there’s no reason why you can’t picnic in your living room. Lay out your favorite picnic blanket and pack a picnic basket to share with your family or roommates. You’ll be able to enjoy the benefits of eating dinner together as a family if you do.

Enjoy some spring cleaning

Maybe you procrastinated your spring cleaning this year. You wouldn’t be alone. Reputation Leaders for Bounty did a survey where they found 87% of Americans procrastinated their household cleaning. Maybe we’re all inside for a reason. Cleaning your house top to bottom can be a great way to usher in spring and now you have a little more time to get it done.

Pre-make some birthday and holiday cards

If you have any card stock laying around, it might be a good idea to get a jump start on some of your cards for the year. Decorate the front of them so you can write messages on the inside of the card when the time is right. Not only does making your own cards save you some money, but it can be a thoughtful, personal touch.

Have a cookie making contest

Break out the flour and the sugar for a cookie making contest, but try this twist. Use ingredients you already have in your pantry to see who can make the best cookie. You can eat some of the good ones and give them to a neighbor as well.

Plan your spring garden

This one will bring you lots of joy throughout the summer — if you’ve dreamed of an idyllic summer night where you step outside and gather some vegetables for a salad you make and maybe even some toppings for a pizza that you’ll grill, then this is the year to make it happen. Plan where you grow your garden and make a list of everything you need. Take some time to learn about what will make your garden thrive. If you’re not ready to commit to a big vegetable garden or you live in apartment without a yard, you can consider growing some tomatoes or a mini herb garden.

Experiment with some spring recipes

Sometimes you struggle on that one recipe that you’ll know you’ll be making for the whole season. This year, Bon Appetit’s spring minestrone and Taste of Home’s colorful pasta salad (add cannellini beans) are two recipes that showcase the colors of spring and are easy. While you can, experiment with some spring recipes and in no time, you’ll be eating dinner outside in the sunshine.

