Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Taylor Swift is still touring on one of the hottest tours in history.

On opening night, the concert broke Madonna’s previous record for “the most-attended female concert in U.S. history.” And the Eras Tour is currently on track to become the highest-grossing tour of all time, according to Evie Magazine.

In 2023, Swift performed her three-hour and 15-minute set 44 times — 11 times in her Latin America shows and 33 times in the U.S. shows.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist format

During the show, Swift has the same 42-song setlist with a window where she performs an additional two “surprise songs” for concertgoers. She plays the first song on an acoustic guitar and the second she plays on the piano.

Following her first show in 2024, the show followed the same format, so fans assume it will continue throughout the rest of the tour.

“The plan, the goal, would be to play different songs every single night and never repeat one. Right? So that when you heard one on this tour, you would know it’s the only time that I was going to play it in the acoustic set, unless — caveat — unless I mess it up so badly,” she said during the first show in Glendale, Arizona, per Billboard.

She started out with the rule of no repeats, but did end up repeating a few songs throughout the tour in 2023.

After her last shows of 2023, she did say she decided to do a hard reset for the 2024 shows.

“I decided that in 2024, when we go back on tour, I’m just gonna open back up all the songs for surprise songs,” she said, per Us Weekly.

Then in February during a show in Melbourne, Australia, she chose chaos and scrapped the rules entirely.

“I want to be as creative as possible with the acoustic set moving forward and I don’t want to limit anything or say, ‘Oh, if I played this song, I can’t play it again,’” Swift said, per US Weekly. “So, from now on, I don’t want to take any paint colors out of the paintbox [or] tools out of the toolbox.”

Which albums did Taylor Swift sing the most surprise songs from in 2023?

Swift has 10 albums, or eras, as she and fans call them. She has sung surprise songs from every one of her albums so far, but has also definitely favored some over others.

“Taylor Swift” debut — 12 songs. “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” — 18 songs. “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” — 18 songs. “Red (Taylor’s Version)” — 18 songs. “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” — 16 songs. “Reputation” — 9 songs. “Lover” — 10 songs. “Folklore” — 6 songs. “Evermore” — 8 songs. “Midnights” — 11 songs. Songs written for soundtracks — 2 songs.

2024:

“Taylor Swift” debut — 5 songs. “Fearless” — 9 songs. “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” — 2 songs. “Red” — 11 songs. “1989” — 9 songs. “reputation” — 6 songs. “Lover” — 4 songs. “folklore” — 4 songs. “evermore” — 8 songs. “Midnights” — 14 songs. “The Tortured Poets Department” — 11 songs. Songs written for soundtrack: 1 song.

What Taylor Swift says about the surprise songs on her tour

Before she plays the song, she will often share an introduction to it or explain the meaning or background behind it.

“I was trying to think of sort of an eloquent way to say that I love you and I need your attention all the time, and I came up with ‘I’m a mirrorball,’” Swift said before introducing “mirrorball” at her first show in Glendale, Arizona in March, per Mashable.

Other times, she will perform a song at the request of one of her friends or openers. During Swift’s performance in Arlington, Texas, she played “Clean” because she heard it was Gracie Abrams’ favorite song.

“I felt so grateful to hear it in that way, so stripped and raw,” Abrams told Teen Vogue. “That song has been kind of a constant security blanket since it came out. I have so many little memories listening to that song at times when I needed it.”

Some songs have even gotten guest appearances from other artists, like when Marcus Mumford joined her to perform “Cowboy Like Me” in Las Vegas or Aaron Dessner joined her to perform surprise songs multiple nights in Tampa.

Surprise songs Taylor Swift has sung so far at The Eras Tour in 2024

“Dear Reader” | “Midnights” album — Tokyo, Japan — Wednesday, Feb. 7. “Holy Ground” | “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album — Tokyo, Japan — Wednesday, Feb. 7. “Eyes Open” | “Hunger Games” soundtrack and “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album — Tokyo, Japan — Thursday, Feb. 8 “Electric Touch” | “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” album — Tokyo, Japan — Thursday, Feb. 8 “Superman” | “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” album — Tokyo, Japan — Friday, Feb. 9. “The Outside” | “Taylor Swift” debut album — Tokyo, Japan — Friday, Feb. 9. “Come In With the Rain” | “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” album — Tokyo, Japan — Saturday, Feb. 10. “You’re On Your Own Kid” | “Midnights” album — Tokyo, Japan — Saturday, Feb. 10. “Red” | “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album — Melbourne, Australia — Friday, Feb. 16. “You’re Losing Me” | “Midnights” album — Melbourne, Australia — Friday, Feb. 16. “Getaway Car”/ “august”/ “The Other Side of the Door” | “reputation” / “folklore” / “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” albums — Melbourne, Australia — Saturday, Feb. 17. “This Is Me Trying” | “folklore” album — Melbourne, Australia — Saturday, Feb. 17. “Come Back Be Here” / “Daylight” | “Red (Taylor’s Version)” / “Lover” albums — Melbourne, Australia — Sunday, Feb. 18. “Teardrops on My Guitar” | “Taylor Swift” debut album — Melbourne, Australia — Sunday, Feb. 18. “How You Get The Girl” | “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” album — Sydney, Australia — Friday, Feb. 23. “White Horse” / “Coney Island” feat. Sabrina Carpenter | “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” / “evermore” albums — Sydney, Australia — Friday, Feb. 23. “Should’ve Said No” | “Taylor Swift” debut album — Sydney, Australia — Saturday, Feb. 24. “New Year’s Day” / “Peace” | “reputation” / “evermore” albums — Sydney, Australia — Saturday, Feb. 24. “Is It Over Now” / “I Wish You Would” | “1989 (Taylor’s Version) album — Sydney, Australia — Sunday, Feb. 25. “Haunted” / “Exile” | “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” / “folklore” albums — Sydney, Australia — Sunday, Feb. 25. “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” / “Ivy” | “Midnights” / “evermore” albums — Sydney, Australia — Monday, Feb. 26. “Forever & Always” / “Maroon” | “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” / “Midnights” albums — Sydney, Australia — Monday, Feb. 26. “Long Story Short” / “The Story of Us” | “evermore” / “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” albums — Singapore — Saturday, Mar. 2. “Clean” / “evermore” | “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” / “evermore” albums — Singapore — Saturday, Mar. 2. “Mine” / “Starlight” | “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” / “Red (Taylor’s Version)” albums — Singapore — Sunday, Mar. 3. “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” / “Dress” | “Fifty Shades Darker” soundtrack / “reputation” albums — Singapore — Sunday, Mar. 3. “Foolish One” / “Tell Me Why” | “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” / “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” — Singapore — Monday, Mar. 4. “This Love” / “Call It What You Want” | “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” / “reputation” — Singapore — Monday, Mar. 4. “Death by a Thousand Cuts” / “Babe” | “Lover” / “Red (Taylor’s Version)” albums — Singapore — Thursday, Mar. 7. “Fifteen” / “You’re on Your Own Kid” | “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” / “Midnights” albums — — Singapore — Thursday, Mar. 7. “Sparks Fly” / “gold rush” | “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” / “evermore” albums — Singapore — Friday, Mar. 8. “False God” / “Slut!” | “Lover” / “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” albums — Singapore — Friday, Mar. 8. “Tim McGraw” / “Cowboy Like Me” | “Taylor Swift” debut / “evermore” albums — Singapore — Saturday, Mar. 9. “mirrorball” / “epiphany” | “folklore” albums — Singapore — Saturday, Mar. 9. “Paris” | “Midnights” album — Paris, France — Thursday, May 9. “Is It Over Now?” / “Out of the Woods” | “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” album — Paris, France — Thursday, May 9. “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys” | “The Tortured Poets Department” album — Paris, France — Thursday, May 9. “Hey Stephen” | “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” album — Paris, France — Saturday, May 11. “Maroon” | “Midnights” album — Paris, France — Saturday, May 11. “The Alchemy” / “Treacherous” | “The Tortured Poets Department” / “Red (Taylor’s Version)” albums — Paris, France — Sunday, May 12. “Begin Again” / “Paris” | “Red (Taylor’s Version)” / “Midnights” albums— Paris, France — Sunday, May 12. “I Think He Knows” / “Gorgeous” | “Lover” / “reputation” albums — Stockholm, Sweden — Friday, May 17. “Peter” | “The Tortured Poets Department” album — Stockholm, Sweden — Friday, May 17. “Guilty as Sing?” | “The Tortured Poets Department” album — Stockholm, Sweden — Saturday, May 18. “Say Don’t Go” / “Welcome to New York” / “Clean” | “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” album — Stockholm, Sweden — Saturday, May 18. “Message in a Bottle” / “How You Get the Girl” / “New Romantics” | “Red (Taylor’s Version)” / “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” albums — Stockholm, Sweden — Sunday, May 19. “How Did It End?” | “The Tortured Poets Department” album — Stockholm, Sweden — Sunday, May 19. “Come Back Be Here” / “The Way I Loved You” / “The Other Side of the Door” | “Red (Taylor’s Version / “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” albums — Lisbon, Portugal — Friday, May 24. “Fresh Out the Slammer” / “High Fidelity” | “The Tortured Poets Department” / “Midnights” albums — Lisbon, Portugal — Friday, May 24. “The Tortured Poets Department” / “Now That We Don’t Talk” | “The Tortured Poets Department” / “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” albums — Lisbon, Portugal — Saturday, May 25. “You’re on Your Own Kid” / “Long Live” | “Midnights” / “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” albums — Lisbon, Portugal — Saturday, May 25. “Sparks Fly” / “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” | “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” / “The Tortured Poets Department” albums — Madrid, Spain — Wednesday, May 29. “I Look in People’s Windows” / “Snow on the Beach” | “The Tortured Poets Department” / “Midnights” albums — Madrid, Spain — Wednesday, May 29. “Our Song” / “Jump Then Fall” | “Taylor Swift” debut album — Madrid, Spain — Thursday, May 30. “King of My Heart” | “reputation” album — Madrid, Spain — Thursday, May 30. “The Prophecy” / “Long Story Short” | “The Tortured Poets Department” / “evermore albums — Lyon, France — Sunday, June 2. “Fifteen” / “You’re on Your Own Kid” | “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” / “Midnights” albums — Lyon, France — Sunday, June 2. “Glitch” / “Everything Has Changed” | “Midnights” / “Red (Taylor’s Version)” albums — Lyon, France — Monday, June 3. “Chloe, Sam, Sophia or Marcus” | “The Tortured Poets Department album — Lyon, France — Monday, June 3.













Which songs has Taylor Swift repeated during The Eras Tour?

Here are the songs Swift played more than once during The Eras Tour in 2023.

“Taylor Swift” debut: “Our Song,” “Tim McGraw,” “Teardrops On My Guitar.” “Fearless (Taylor’s Version:” “The Other Side of the Door,” “Tell Me Why,” “Hey Stephen,” “Fifteen,” “Forever & Always,” “White Horse.” “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version):” “Mine,” “Sparks Fly,” “The Story of Us,” “Haunted,” “You’re Not Sorry,” “Long Live.” “Red (Taylor’s Version):” “Come Back... Be Here,” “Red,” “Treacherous,” “Begin Again,” “Starlight,” “Holy Ground,” “Message in a Bottle.” “1989 (Taylor’s Version):” “Clean,” “Out of the Woods,” “How You Get the Girl,” “This Love,” “Welcome to New York,” “I Wish You Would,” “New Romantics,” “Slut!” “Say Don’t Go,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Is It Over Now?” “reputation:” “Getaway Car,” “Gorgeous,” “Dress,” “Call It What You Want,” “New Year’s Day.” “Lover:” “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” “I Think He Knows,” “False God,” “Daylight.” “folklore:” “exile,” “this is me trying,” “mirrorball.” “evermore:” “gold rush,” “cowboy like me,” “coney island,” “Ivy, “evermore.” “Midnights:” “Snow on the Beach,” “Maroon,” “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” “Paris,” “High Infidelity.” Songs from soundtracks: “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.”

Which songs has Taylor Swift not performed so far?

Here are the songs from her discography that Swift did not perform during The Eras Tour in 2023.

“Taylor Swift” debut album:

“Mary’s Song.” “A Perfectly Good Heart.”

“Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” album:

“Change.” “Superstar.” “We Were Happy (From the Vault).” “That’s When (From the Vault).” “Don’t You (From the Vault).” “Bye Bye Baby (From the Vault).”

“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” album:

All songs from “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” have now been performed.

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” album:

“Girl At Home.” “Ronan.” “Forever Winter (From the Vault).” “Run (From the Vault).”

“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” album:

“Sweeter Than Fiction.”

“reputation” album:

“I Did Something Bad.”

“Lover” album:

“London Boy.” “Soon You’ll Get Better.” “It’s Nice to Have a Friend.”

“folklore” album:

“hoax.”

“evermore” album:

“happiness.” “closure.”

“Midnights” album:

All songs from “Midnights” have now been performed.

“The Tortured Poets Department” album:

“So Long, London.” “Florida!!!” “Clara Bow.” “The Black Dog.” “imgonnagetyouback.” “The Albatross.” “I Hate It Here.” “thanK you aIMee.” “Cassandra.” “The Bolter.” ‘Robin.” “The Manuscript.”

Songs written for soundtracks:

“Crazier.” for “The Hannah Montana Movie.” “Only the Young” for “Miss Americana.” “Carolina” for “I Heart ?” for “Beautiful Eyes” for “Beautiful Ghosts” for “Cats.” “Macavity” for “Cats.” “Christmas Tree Farm” for her Christmas album.

Surprise songs Taylor Swift sang at The Eras Tour in 2023