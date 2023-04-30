Taylor Swift is still touring on one of the hottest tours in history.
On opening night, the concert broke Madonna’s previous record for “the most-attended female concert in U.S. history.” And the Eras Tour is currently on track to become the highest-grossing tour of all time, according to Evie Magazine.
In 2023, Swift performed her three-hour and 15-minute set 44 times — 11 times in her Latin America shows and 33 times in the U.S. shows.
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist format
During the show, Swift has the same 42-song setlist with a window where she performs an additional two “surprise songs” for concertgoers. She plays the first song on an acoustic guitar and the second she plays on the piano.
Following her first show in 2024, the show followed the same format, so fans assume it will continue throughout the rest of the tour.
“The plan, the goal, would be to play different songs every single night and never repeat one. Right? So that when you heard one on this tour, you would know it’s the only time that I was going to play it in the acoustic set, unless — caveat — unless I mess it up so badly,” she said during the first show in Glendale, Arizona, per Billboard.
She started out with the rule of no repeats, but did end up repeating a few songs throughout the tour in 2023.
After her last shows of 2023, she did say she decided to do a hard reset for the 2024 shows.
“I decided that in 2024, when we go back on tour, I’m just gonna open back up all the songs for surprise songs,” she said, per Us Weekly.
Then in February during a show in Melbourne, Australia, she chose chaos and scrapped the rules entirely.
“I want to be as creative as possible with the acoustic set moving forward and I don’t want to limit anything or say, ‘Oh, if I played this song, I can’t play it again,’” Swift said, per US Weekly. “So, from now on, I don’t want to take any paint colors out of the paintbox [or] tools out of the toolbox.”
Which albums did Taylor Swift sing the most surprise songs from in 2023?
Swift has 10 albums, or eras, as she and fans call them. She has sung surprise songs from every one of her albums so far, but has also definitely favored some over others.
- “Taylor Swift” debut — 12 songs.
- “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” — 18 songs.
- “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” — 18 songs.
- “Red (Taylor’s Version)” — 18 songs.
- “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” — 16 songs.
- “Reputation” — 9 songs.
- “Lover” — 10 songs.
- “Folklore” — 6 songs.
- “Evermore” — 8 songs.
- “Midnights” — 11 songs.
- Songs written for soundtracks — 2 songs.
2024:
- “Taylor Swift” debut — 5 songs.
- “Fearless” — 9 songs.
- “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” — 2 songs.
- “Red” — 11 songs.
- “1989” — 9 songs.
- “reputation” — 6 songs.
- “Lover” — 4 songs.
- “folklore” — 4 songs.
- “evermore” — 8 songs.
- “Midnights” — 14 songs.
- “The Tortured Poets Department” — 11 songs.
- Songs written for soundtrack: 1 song.
What Taylor Swift says about the surprise songs on her tour
Before she plays the song, she will often share an introduction to it or explain the meaning or background behind it.
“I was trying to think of sort of an eloquent way to say that I love you and I need your attention all the time, and I came up with ‘I’m a mirrorball,’” Swift said before introducing “mirrorball” at her first show in Glendale, Arizona in March, per Mashable.
Other times, she will perform a song at the request of one of her friends or openers. During Swift’s performance in Arlington, Texas, she played “Clean” because she heard it was Gracie Abrams’ favorite song.
“I felt so grateful to hear it in that way, so stripped and raw,” Abrams told Teen Vogue. “That song has been kind of a constant security blanket since it came out. I have so many little memories listening to that song at times when I needed it.”
Some songs have even gotten guest appearances from other artists, like when Marcus Mumford joined her to perform “Cowboy Like Me” in Las Vegas or Aaron Dessner joined her to perform surprise songs multiple nights in Tampa.
Surprise songs Taylor Swift has sung so far at The Eras Tour in 2024
- “Dear Reader” | “Midnights” album — Tokyo, Japan — Wednesday, Feb. 7.
- “Holy Ground” | “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album — Tokyo, Japan — Wednesday, Feb. 7.
- “Eyes Open” | “Hunger Games” soundtrack and “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album — Tokyo, Japan — Thursday, Feb. 8
- “Electric Touch” | “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” album — Tokyo, Japan — Thursday, Feb. 8
- “Superman” | “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” album — Tokyo, Japan — Friday, Feb. 9.
- “The Outside” | “Taylor Swift” debut album — Tokyo, Japan — Friday, Feb. 9.
- “Come In With the Rain” | “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” album — Tokyo, Japan — Saturday, Feb. 10.
- “You’re On Your Own Kid” | “Midnights” album — Tokyo, Japan — Saturday, Feb. 10.
- “Red” | “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album — Melbourne, Australia — Friday, Feb. 16.
- “You’re Losing Me” | “Midnights” album — Melbourne, Australia — Friday, Feb. 16.
- “Getaway Car”/ “august”/ “The Other Side of the Door” | “reputation” / “folklore” / “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” albums — Melbourne, Australia — Saturday, Feb. 17.
- “This Is Me Trying” | “folklore” album — Melbourne, Australia — Saturday, Feb. 17.
- “Come Back Be Here” / “Daylight” | “Red (Taylor’s Version)” / “Lover” albums — Melbourne, Australia — Sunday, Feb. 18.
- “Teardrops on My Guitar” | “Taylor Swift” debut album — Melbourne, Australia — Sunday, Feb. 18.
- “How You Get The Girl” | “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” album — Sydney, Australia — Friday, Feb. 23.
- “White Horse” / “Coney Island” feat. Sabrina Carpenter | “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” / “evermore” albums — Sydney, Australia — Friday, Feb. 23.
- “Should’ve Said No” | “Taylor Swift” debut album — Sydney, Australia — Saturday, Feb. 24.
- “New Year’s Day” / “Peace” | “reputation” / “evermore” albums — Sydney, Australia — Saturday, Feb. 24.
- “Is It Over Now” / “I Wish You Would” | “1989 (Taylor’s Version) album — Sydney, Australia — Sunday, Feb. 25.
- “Haunted” / “Exile” | “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” / “folklore” albums — Sydney, Australia — Sunday, Feb. 25.
- “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” / “Ivy” | “Midnights” / “evermore” albums — Sydney, Australia — Monday, Feb. 26.
- “Forever & Always” / “Maroon” | “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” / “Midnights” albums — Sydney, Australia — Monday, Feb. 26.
- “Long Story Short” / “The Story of Us” | “evermore” / “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” albums — Singapore — Saturday, Mar. 2.
- “Clean” / “evermore” | “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” / “evermore” albums — Singapore — Saturday, Mar. 2.
- “Mine” / “Starlight” | “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” / “Red (Taylor’s Version)” albums — Singapore — Sunday, Mar. 3.
- “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” / “Dress” | “Fifty Shades Darker” soundtrack / “reputation” albums — Singapore — Sunday, Mar. 3.
- “Foolish One” / “Tell Me Why” | “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” / “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” — Singapore — Monday, Mar. 4.
- “This Love” / “Call It What You Want” | “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” / “reputation” — Singapore — Monday, Mar. 4.
- “Death by a Thousand Cuts” / “Babe” | “Lover” / “Red (Taylor’s Version)” albums — Singapore — Thursday, Mar. 7.
- “Fifteen” / “You’re on Your Own Kid” | “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” / “Midnights” albums — — Singapore — Thursday, Mar. 7.
- “Sparks Fly” / “gold rush” | “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” / “evermore” albums — Singapore — Friday, Mar. 8.
- “False God” / “Slut!” | “Lover” / “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” albums — Singapore — Friday, Mar. 8.
- “Tim McGraw” / “Cowboy Like Me” | “Taylor Swift” debut / “evermore” albums — Singapore — Saturday, Mar. 9.
- “mirrorball” / “epiphany” | “folklore” albums — Singapore — Saturday, Mar. 9.
- “Paris” | “Midnights” album — Paris, France — Thursday, May 9.
- “Is It Over Now?” / “Out of the Woods” | “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” album — Paris, France — Thursday, May 9.
- “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys” | “The Tortured Poets Department” album — Paris, France — Thursday, May 9.
- “Hey Stephen” | “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” album — Paris, France — Saturday, May 11.
- “Maroon” | “Midnights” album — Paris, France — Saturday, May 11.
- “The Alchemy” / “Treacherous” | “The Tortured Poets Department” / “Red (Taylor’s Version)” albums — Paris, France — Sunday, May 12.
- “Begin Again” / “Paris” | “Red (Taylor’s Version)” / “Midnights” albums— Paris, France — Sunday, May 12.
- “I Think He Knows” / “Gorgeous” | “Lover” / “reputation” albums — Stockholm, Sweden — Friday, May 17.
- “Peter” | “The Tortured Poets Department” album — Stockholm, Sweden — Friday, May 17.
- “Guilty as Sing?” | “The Tortured Poets Department” album — Stockholm, Sweden — Saturday, May 18.
- “Say Don’t Go” / “Welcome to New York” / “Clean” | “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” album — Stockholm, Sweden — Saturday, May 18.
- “Message in a Bottle” / “How You Get the Girl” / “New Romantics” | “Red (Taylor’s Version)” / “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” albums — Stockholm, Sweden — Sunday, May 19.
- “How Did It End?” | “The Tortured Poets Department” album — Stockholm, Sweden — Sunday, May 19.
- “Come Back Be Here” / “The Way I Loved You” / “The Other Side of the Door” | “Red (Taylor’s Version / “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” albums — Lisbon, Portugal — Friday, May 24.
- “Fresh Out the Slammer” / “High Fidelity” | “The Tortured Poets Department” / “Midnights” albums — Lisbon, Portugal — Friday, May 24.
- “The Tortured Poets Department” / “Now That We Don’t Talk” | “The Tortured Poets Department” / “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” albums — Lisbon, Portugal — Saturday, May 25.
- “You’re on Your Own Kid” / “Long Live” | “Midnights” / “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” albums — Lisbon, Portugal — Saturday, May 25.
- “Sparks Fly” / “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” | “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” / “The Tortured Poets Department” albums — Madrid, Spain — Wednesday, May 29.
- “I Look in People’s Windows” / “Snow on the Beach” | “The Tortured Poets Department” / “Midnights” albums — Madrid, Spain — Wednesday, May 29.
- “Our Song” / “Jump Then Fall” | “Taylor Swift” debut album — Madrid, Spain — Thursday, May 30.
- “King of My Heart” | “reputation” album — Madrid, Spain — Thursday, May 30.
- “The Prophecy” / “Long Story Short” | “The Tortured Poets Department” / “evermore albums — Lyon, France — Sunday, June 2.
- “Fifteen” / “You’re on Your Own Kid” | “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” / “Midnights” albums — Lyon, France — Sunday, June 2.
- “Glitch” / “Everything Has Changed” | “Midnights” / “Red (Taylor’s Version)” albums — Lyon, France — Monday, June 3.
- “Chloe, Sam, Sophia or Marcus” | “The Tortured Poets Department album — Lyon, France — Monday, June 3.
Which songs has Taylor Swift repeated during The Eras Tour?
Here are the songs Swift played more than once during The Eras Tour in 2023.
- “Taylor Swift” debut: “Our Song,” “Tim McGraw,” “Teardrops On My Guitar.”
- “Fearless (Taylor’s Version:” “The Other Side of the Door,” “Tell Me Why,” “Hey Stephen,” “Fifteen,” “Forever & Always,” “White Horse.”
- “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version):” “Mine,” “Sparks Fly,” “The Story of Us,” “Haunted,” “You’re Not Sorry,” “Long Live.”
- “Red (Taylor’s Version):” “Come Back... Be Here,” “Red,” “Treacherous,” “Begin Again,” “Starlight,” “Holy Ground,” “Message in a Bottle.”
- “1989 (Taylor’s Version):” “Clean,” “Out of the Woods,” “How You Get the Girl,” “This Love,” “Welcome to New York,” “I Wish You Would,” “New Romantics,” “Slut!” “Say Don’t Go,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Is It Over Now?”
- “reputation:” “Getaway Car,” “Gorgeous,” “Dress,” “Call It What You Want,” “New Year’s Day.”
- “Lover:” “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” “I Think He Knows,” “False God,” “Daylight.”
- “folklore:” “exile,” “this is me trying,” “mirrorball.”
- “evermore:” “gold rush,” “cowboy like me,” “coney island,” “Ivy, “evermore.”
- “Midnights:” “Snow on the Beach,” “Maroon,” “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” “Paris,” “High Infidelity.”
- Songs from soundtracks: “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.”
Which songs has Taylor Swift not performed so far?
Here are the songs from her discography that Swift did not perform during The Eras Tour in 2023.
“Taylor Swift” debut album:
- “Mary’s Song.”
- “A Perfectly Good Heart.”
“Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” album:
- “Change.”
- “Superstar.”
- “We Were Happy (From the Vault).”
- “That’s When (From the Vault).”
- “Don’t You (From the Vault).”
- “Bye Bye Baby (From the Vault).”
“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” album:
All songs from “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” have now been performed.
“Red (Taylor’s Version)” album:
- “Girl At Home.”
- “Ronan.”
- “Forever Winter (From the Vault).”
- “Run (From the Vault).”
“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” album:
- “Sweeter Than Fiction.”
“reputation” album:
- “I Did Something Bad.”
“Lover” album:
- “London Boy.”
- “Soon You’ll Get Better.”
- “It’s Nice to Have a Friend.”
“folklore” album:
- “hoax.”
“evermore” album:
- “happiness.”
- “closure.”
“Midnights” album:
All songs from “Midnights” have now been performed.
“The Tortured Poets Department” album:
- “So Long, London.”
- “Florida!!!”
- “Clara Bow.”
- “The Black Dog.”
- “imgonnagetyouback.”
- “The Albatross.”
- “I Hate It Here.”
- “thanK you aIMee.”
- “Cassandra.”
- “The Bolter.”
- ‘Robin.”
- “The Manuscript.”
Songs written for soundtracks:
- “Crazier.” for “The Hannah Montana Movie.”
- “Only the Young” for “Miss Americana.”
- “Carolina” for
- “I Heart ?” for
- “Beautiful Eyes” for
- “Beautiful Ghosts” for “Cats.”
- “Macavity” for “Cats.”
- “Christmas Tree Farm” for her Christmas album.
Surprise songs Taylor Swift sang at The Eras Tour in 2023
- “Tim McGraw” | “Taylor Swift” debut album — Glendale, Arizona — Friday, March 17.
- “mirrorball” | “Folklore” album — Glendale, Arizona — Friday, March 17.
- “this is me trying” | “Folklore” album — Glendale, Arizona — Saturday, March 18.
- “State of Grace” | “Red” album — Glendale, Arizona — Saturday, March 18.
- “Our Song” | “Taylor Swift” debut album — Las Vegas, Nevada — Friday, March 24.
- “Snow on the Beach” | “Midnights” album — Las Vegas, Nevada — Friday, March 24.
- “cowboy like me” feat. Marcus Mumford | “Evermore” album — Las Vegas, Nevada — Saturday, March 25.
- “White Horse” | “Fearless” album — Las Vegas, Nevada — Saturday, March 25.
- “Sad Beautiful Tragic” | “Red” album — Arlington, Texas — Friday, March 31.
- “Ours” | “Speak Now” album — Arlington, Texas — Friday, March 31.
- “Death By a Thousand Cuts” | “Lover” album — Arlington, Texas — Saturday, April 1.
- “Clean” | “1989” album — Arlington, Texas — Saturday, April 1.
- “Jump Then Fall” | “Fearless” album — Arlington, Texas — Sunday, April 2.
- “The Lucky One” | “Red” album — Arlington, Texas — Sunday, April 2.
- “Speak Now” | “Speak Now” album — Tampa, Florida — Thursday, April 13.
- “Treacherous” | “Red” album — Tampa, Florida — Thursday, April 13.
- “The Great War” feat. Aaron Dessner | “Midnights” album — Tampa, Florida — Friday, April 14.
- “You’re On Your Own Kid” feat. Aaron Dessner | “Midnights” album — Tampa, Florida — Friday, April 14.
- “mad woman” feat. Aaron Dessner | “Folklore” album — Tampa, Florida — Saturday, April 15.
- “Mean” | “Speak Now” album — Tampa, Florida — Saturday, April 15.
- “Wonderland” | “1989” album — Houston, Texas — Friday, April 21.
- “You’re Not Sorry” | “Fearless” album — Houston, Texas — Friday, April 21.
- “A Place In This World” | “Taylor Swift” debut album — Houston, Texas — Saturday, April 22.
- “Today Was A Fairytale” | “Fearless” album — Houston, Texas — Saturday, April 22.
- “Begin Again” | “Red” album — Houston, Texas — Sunday, April 23.
- “Cold As You” | “Taylor Swift” debut album — Houston, Texas — Sunday, April 23.
- “The Other Side of the Door” | “Fearless” album — Atlanta, Georgia — Friday, April 28.
- “Coney Island” | “Evermore” album — Atlanta, Georgia — Friday, April 28.
- “High Infidelity” | “Midnights” album — Atlanta, Georgia — Saturday, April 29.
- “Gorgeous” | “Reputation” album — Atlanta, Georgia — Saturday, April 29.
- “I Bet You Think About Me” | “Red” album — Atlanta, Georgia — Sunday, April 30.
- “How You Get The Girl” | “1989” album — Atlanta, Georgia — Sunday, April 30.
- “Sparks Fly” | “Speak Now” album — Nashville, TN — Friday, May 5.
- “Teardrops on My Guitar” | “Taylor Swift” debut album — Nashville, TN — Friday, May 5.
- “Out of the Woods” | “1989” album — Nashville, TN — Saturday, May 6.
- “Fifteen” | “Fearless” album — Nashville, TN — Saturday, May 6.
- “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” | “Midnights” album — Nashville, TN — Sunday, May 7.
- “Mine” | “Speak Now” album — Nashville, TN — Sunday, May 7.
- “gold rush” | “Evermore” album — Philadelphia, PA — Friday, May 12.
- “Come Back... Be Here” | “Red” album — Philadelphia, PA — Friday, May 12.
- “Forever & Always” | “Fearless” album — Philadelphia, PA — Saturday, May 13.
- “This Love” | “1989” album — Philadelphia, PA — Saturday, May 13.
- “Hey Stephen” | “Fearless” album — Philadelphia, PA — Sunday, May 14.
- “The Best Day” | “Fearless” album — Philadelphia, PA — Sunday, May 14.
- “Should’ve Said No” | “Taylor Swift” debut album — Foxborough, MA — Friday, May 19.
- “Better Man” | “Red” album — Foxborough, MA — Friday, May 19.
- “Invisible” | “Taylor Swift” debut album — Foxborough, MA — Saturday, May 20.
- “Question..?” | “Midnights” — Foxborough, MA — Saturday, May 20.
- “I Think He Knows” | “Lover” album — Foxborough, MA — Sunday, May 21.
- “Red” | “Red” album — Foxborough, MA — Sunday, May 21.
- “Getaway Car” feat. Jack Antonoff | “Reputation” album — East Rutherford, NJ — Friday, May 26.
- “Maroon” feat. Jack Antonoff | “Midnights” album — East Rutherford, NJ — Friday, May 26.
- “Holy Ground” | “Red” album — East Rutherford, NJ — Saturday, May 27.
- “False God” | “Lover” album — East Rutherford, NJ — Saturday, May 27.
- “Welcome To New York” | “1989” album — East Rutherford, NJ — Sunday, May 28.
- “Clean” | “1989” album — East Rutherford, NJ — Sunday, May 28.
- “I Wish You Would“ | “1989” album — Chicago, IL — Friday, Jun. 2.
- “The Lakes“ | “Folklore” album — Chicago, IL — Friday, Jun. 2.
- “You All Over Me“ feat. Maren Morris | “Fearless“ album — Chicago, IL — Saturday, Jun. 3.
- “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever“ | “Fifty Shades Darker” soundtrack — Chicago, IL — Saturday, Jun. 3.
- “Hits Different“ | “Midnights“ album — Chicago, IL — Sunday, Jun. 4.
- “The Moment I knew“ | “Red“ album — Chicago, IL — Sunday, Jun. 4.
- “Haunted” | “Speak Now” album — Detroit, MI — Friday, Jun. 9.
- “I Almost Do” | “Red” album — Detroit, MI — Friday, Jun. 9.
- “All You Had To Do Was Stay” | “1989” album — Detroit, MI — Saturday, Jun. 10.
- “Breathe” | “Fearless” album — Detroit, MI — Saturday, Jun. 10.
- “Mr. Perfectly Fine” | “Fearless” album — Pittsburgh, PA — Friday, Jun. 16.
- “The Last Time” | “Red” album — Pittsburgh, PA — Friday, Jun. 16.
- “Seven” feat. Aaron Dessner | “Folklore” album — Pittsburgh, PA — Saturday, Jun. 17.
- “The Story of Us” | “Speak Now” album — Pittsburgh, PA — Saturday, Jun. 17.
- “Paper Rings” — “Lover” album — Minneapolis, MN — Friday, Jun. 23.
- “If This Was a Movie” | “Fearless” album — Minneapolis, MN — Friday, Jun. 23.
- “Dear John” | “Speak Now” album — Minneapolis, MN — Saturday, Jun. 24.
- “Daylight” | “Lover” album — Minneapolis, MN — Saturday, Jun. 24.
- “I’m Only Me When I’m With You” | “Taylor Swift” debut album — Cincinnati, OH — Friday, Jun. 30.
- “Evermore” | “Evermore” album — Cincinnati, OH — Friday, Jun. 30.
- “Ivy” feat. Aaron Dessner | “Evermore” album — Cincinnati, OH — Saturday, July 1.
- “I Miss You, I’m Sorry” with Gracie Abrams | “Minor,” Gracie Abram’s album — Cincinnati, OH — Saturday, July 1.
- “Call It What You Want” | “Reputation” album — Cincinnati, OH — Saturday, July 1.
- “Never Grow Up” | “Speak Now” album — Kansas City, MO — Friday, July 7.
- “When Emma Falls in Love” | “Speak Now” album — Kansas City, MO — Friday, July 7.
- “Last Kiss” | “Speak Now” album — Kansas City, MO — Saturday, July 8.
- “Dorothea” | “Evermore” album — Kansas City, MO — Saturday, July 8.
- “Picture to Burn” | “Taylor Swift” debut album — Denver, CO — Friday, July 14.
- “Timeless (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)“ | “Speak Now“ album — Denver, CO — Friday, July 14.
- “Starlight” | “Red” album — Denver, CO — Saturday, July 15.
- “Back to December” | “Speak Now” album — Denver, CO — Saturday, July 15.
- “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” | “reputation” album — Seattle, WA — Saturday, July 22.
- “Everything Has Changed” | “Red” album — Seattle, WA — Saturday, July 22.
- “Message In A Bottle” | “Fearless” album — Seattle, WA — Sunday, July 23.
- “Tied Together With A Smile” | “Taylor Swift” album — Seattle, WA — Sunday, July 23.
- “right where you left me” feat. Aaron Dessner | “Evermore” album — Santa Clara, CA — Friday, July 28.
- “Castles Crumbling” | “Speak Now” album — Santa Clara, CA — Friday, July 28.
- “Stay Stay Stay” | “Red” album — Santa Clara, CA — Saturday, July 29.
- “All of the Girls You’ve Loved Before” | “Lover” album — Santa Clara, CA — Saturday, July 29.
- “I Can See You” | “Speak Now” album — Inglewood, CA — Thursday, Aug. 3.
- “Maroon” | “Midnights” album — Inglewood, CA — Thursday, Aug. 3.
- “Our Song” | “Taylor Swift” album — Inglewood, CA — Friday, Aug. 4.
- “You Are In Love” | “1989” album — Inglewood, CA — Friday, Aug. 4.
- “Death By A Thousand Cuts” | “Midnights” album — Inglewood, CA — Saturday, Aug. 5.
- “You’re On Your Own Kid” | “Midnights” album — Inglewood, CA — Saturday, Aug. 5.
- “Dress” | “reputation” album — Inglewood, CA — Monday, Aug. 9.
- “Exile” | “Folklore” album — Inglewood, CA — Monday, Aug. 9.
- “I Know Places” | “1989” album — Inglewood, CA — Tuesday, Aug. 8.
- “King of My Heart” | “reputation” album — Inglewood, CA — Tuesday, Aug. 8.
- “New Romantics” | “1989” album — Inglewood, CA — Wednesday, Aug. 9.
- “New Year’s Day” | “reputation” album — Inglewood, CA — Wednesday, Aug. 9.
- “I Forgot That You Existed” | “Lover” album — Mexico City, Mexico — Thursday, Aug. 24.
- “Sweet Nothing” | “Midnights” album — Mexico City, Mexico — Thursday, Aug. 24.
- “Tell Me Why” | “Fearless” album — Mexico City, Mexico — Friday, Aug. 25.
- “Snow on the Beach” | “Midnights” album — Mexico City, Mexico — Friday, Aug. 25.
- “Cornelia Street” | “Lover” album — Mexico City, Mexico — Saturday, Aug. 26.
- “You’re On Your Own Kid” | “Midnights” album — Mexico City, Mexico — Saturday, Aug. 26.
- “Afterglow” | “Lover” album — Mexico City, Mexico — Sunday, Aug. 27.
- “Maroon” | “Maroon” album — Mexico City, Mexico — Sunday, Aug. 27.
- “The Very First Night” | “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album — Buenos Aires, Argentina — Thursday, Nov. 9.
- “Labyrinth” | “Midnights” album — Buenos Aires, Argentina — Thursday, Nov. 9.
- “Is It Over Now?” + “Out of the Woods” mashup | “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” album — Rio de Janeiro, Brasil — Saturday, Nov. 11.
- “End Game” | “reputation” album — Rio de Janeiro, Brasil — Saturday, Nov. 11.
- “Better Than Revenge” | “Speak Now” album — Rio de Janeiro, Brasil — Monday, Nov. 12.
- “Slut!” | “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” album — Rio de Janeiro, Brasil — Monday, Nov. 12.
- “Stay Beautiful” | “Taylor Swift” debut album — Sao Paulo, Brasil — Friday, Nov. 17.
- “Suburban Legends” | “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” album — Sao Paulo, Brasil — Friday, Nov. 17.
- “Dancing With Our Hands Tied” | “reputation” album — Sao Paulo, Brasil — Sunday, Nov. 19.
- “Bigger Than The Whole Sky” | “Midnights” album — Sao Paulo, Brasil — Sunday, Nov. 19.
- “Me!” | “Lover” album — Sao Paulo, Brasil — Saturday, Nov. 20.
- “So It Goes...” | “reputation” album — Sao Paulo, Brasil — Saturday, Nov. 20.
- “Now That We Don’t Talk” | “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” album — Sao Paulo, Brasil — Friday, Nov. 24.
- “Innocent” | “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” album — Sao Paulo, Brasil — Friday, Nov. 24.
- “Safe & Sound” | “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album — Sao Paulo, Brasil — Saturday, Nov. 25.
- “Untouchable” | “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” album — Sao Paulo, Brasil — Saturday, Nov. 25.
- “Say Don’t Go” | “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” album — Sao Paulo, Brasil — Sunday, Nov. 26.
- “it’s time to go” | “evermore” album — Sao Paulo, Brasil — Sunday, Nov. 26.