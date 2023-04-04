3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 135-133 OT loss to the Los Angeles Lakers

The Utah Jazz lost in overtime, 135-133, to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Vivint Arena.

Despite the return of Collin Sexton, who has not played since Feb. 15, the Jazz were without Lauri Markkanen (left hand contusion) and Walker Kessler (concussion) in addition to the already sidelined Jordan Clarkson (finger sprain) and Rudy Gay (back soreness). The Jazz were working with a very short-handed roster against a Lakers team that is fighting desperately to remain in playoff contention.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:



LeBron James scored 16 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, including the game-winning shot. Austin Reeves and Anthony Davis combined for 49 points.

Even though the Jazz were short-handed and missing many of their best players, they were able to come back from a double-digit deficit with less than two minutes to play in regulation to push the game to overtime.

The Jazz got into some foul trouble early on in the game and although the Jazz’s defense tightened up in the second half, the Jazz finished the night having committed 28 personal fouls with the Lakers converting 24-of-31 at the free-throw line.