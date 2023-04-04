Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, April 4, 2023 | 
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 135-133 OT loss to the Los Angeles Lakers

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (wearing purple) makes a no-look pass.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) makes a no-look pass during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz lost in overtime, 135-133, to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Vivint Arena.

Despite the return of Collin Sexton, who has not played since Feb. 15, the Jazz were without Lauri Markkanen (left hand contusion) and Walker Kessler (concussion) in addition to the already sidelined Jordan Clarkson (finger sprain) and Rudy Gay (back soreness). The Jazz were working with a very short-handed roster against a Lakers team that is fighting desperately to remain in playoff contention.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:

  • LeBron James scored 16 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, including the game-winning shot. Austin Reeves and Anthony Davis combined for 49 points.
  • Even though the Jazz were short-handed and missing many of their best players, they were able to come back from a double-digit deficit with less than two minutes to play in regulation to push the game to overtime.
  • The Jazz got into some foul trouble early on in the game and although the Jazz’s defense tightened up in the second half, the Jazz finished the night having committed 28 personal fouls with the Lakers converting 24-of-31 at the free-throw line.
0404jazz.spt_rs_216.JPG

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) lays the ball up past Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
1 of 17
0404jazz.spt_rs_211.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) drives into Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (35) during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
2 of 17
0404jazz.spt_rs_212.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (0) battles for a rebound with Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
3 of 17
0404jazz.spt_rs_208.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (0) lays the ball up through Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
4 of 17
0404jazz.spt_rs_207.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) drives past Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
5 of 17
0404jazz.spt_rs_220.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (0) signals during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
6 of 17
0404jazz.spt_rs_218.JPG

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy reacts during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
7 of 17
0404jazz.spt_rs_219.JPG

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) makes a no-look pass during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
8 of 17
0404jazz.spt_rs_217.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) reacts after an eight-second violation call during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
9 of 17
0404jazz.spt_rs_215.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) reacts to the instant replay during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
10 of 17
0404jazz.spt_rs_214.JPG

Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) blocks Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2023. This play would be called a defensive foul on Azubuike.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
11 of 17
0404jazz.spt_rs_210.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) lays the ball up past Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
12 of 17
0404jazz.spt_rs_209.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Luka Samanic (19) dunks the ball during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
13 of 17
0404jazz.spt_rs_213.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (0) dunks the ball past Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
14 of 17
0404jazz.spt_rs_206.JPG

Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) battles Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) for the tipoff during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
15 of 17
0404jazz.spt_rs_205.JPG

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) blows into his hand in warmups before an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
16 of 17
0404jazz.spt_rs_204.JPG

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots the ball in warmups before an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
17 of 17
