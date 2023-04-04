Trump indictment updates: Former president arrives at Manhattan courthouse

Former President Donald Trump turned himself in to law enforcement Tuesday. He is expected to be charged in a New York City courtroom after a Manhattan grand jury indicted him in relation to allegedly paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump is reportedly facing 30 criminal charges, which won’t be released until the arraignment, according to NBC News. He is expected to go before Judge Juan Merchan to enter a plea of not guilty.

Trump posted on Truth Social moments before entering the courthouse: “Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!”

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump called the venue “very unfair” in an all-caps Truth Social message, citing Manhattan’s small Republican population as the reason. Staten Island, he said, would be a secure and fair location for the trial. Trump also claimed that Merchan was a “highly partisan judge” who is “impossible to deal with during the witch hunt trial.”

His lawyer, Joe Tacopina, indicated that Trump would not plead guilty in an appearance on ABC News’ “Good Morning America” on Friday.

“Really, there’s a lot of mystery here because we’re doing something that’s never been done before,” Tacopina said. “One thing I can assure you as I sit here today is there will be no guilty plea in this case.”

Meanwhile, anti-Trump and pro-Trump protesters, alongside media, have gathered outside the courthouse in lower Manhattan.

Just a ton more anti-Trump protestors outside the park. Despite an all-caps call for his supporters to protest before his arrest, Trump supporters are getting deeply outnumbered by people in support of his arrest in lower Manhattan today. pic.twitter.com/z8BQ5ynaBV — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 4, 2023

According to The Hill, Trump plans to give a speech tonight at Mar-a-Lago.