Tuesday, April 4, 2023 | 
Trump indictment updates: Former president arrives at Manhattan courthouse

By Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
Trump indictment updates: Former president arrives at Manhattan courthouse
Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York for Manhattan Criminal Court.

Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York for Manhattan Criminal Court, where he will be booked and arraigned on charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign, Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Corey Sipkin, Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump turned himself in to law enforcement Tuesday. He is expected to be charged in a New York City courtroom after a Manhattan grand jury indicted him in relation to allegedly paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump is reportedly facing 30 criminal charges, which won’t be released until the arraignment, according to NBC News. He is expected to go before Judge Juan Merchan to enter a plea of not guilty.

Trump posted on Truth Social moments before entering the courthouse: “Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!”

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump called the venue “very unfair” in an all-caps Truth Social message, citing Manhattan’s small Republican population as the reason. Staten Island, he said, would be a secure and fair location for the trial. Trump also claimed that Merchan was a “highly partisan judge” who is “impossible to deal with during the witch hunt trial.”

His lawyer, Joe Tacopina, indicated that Trump would not plead guilty in an appearance on ABC News’ “Good Morning America” on Friday.

“Really, there’s a lot of mystery here because we’re doing something that’s never been done before,” Tacopina said. “One thing I can assure you as I sit here today is there will be no guilty plea in this case.”

.

Meanwhile, anti-Trump and pro-Trump protesters, alongside media, have gathered outside the courthouse in lower Manhattan.

According to The Hill, Trump plans to give a speech tonight at Mar-a-Lago.

AP23094521937002.jpg

Protesters argue at the Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Stefan Jeremiah via Associated Press
AP23094592856561.jpg

A person holds a sign that reads ‘Trump Exposed’ at a protest held in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Stefan Jeremiah via Associated Press
AP23094522728946.jpg

A supporter of former President Donald Trump pulls an anti-Trump banner off the ground at the Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Stefan Jeremiah via Associated Press
AP23094627443255.jpg

Former President Trump leaves Trump Tower for Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump will be booked and arraigned on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign.

Corey Sipkin via Associated Press
AP23094553683695.jpg

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks at a protest held in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Stefan Jeremiah via Associated Press
