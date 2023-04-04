Fleetwood Mac keyboardist Christine McVie cause of death revealed

Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac died of an “ischaemic stroke” and cancer in November, according to a death certificate obtained by The Blast.

An ischaemic stroke is the most common type of stroke and occurs when a blood supply to the brain is interrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from receiving oxygen and nutrients, causing brain cells to die in seconds, according to the Mayo Clinic.

According to her death certificate, the singer’s secondary cause of death was “metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin,” per the Blast. McVie’s cancer had spread throughout her body but a primary source or tumor was never detected.

McVie’s death was announced by her family via Instagram. According to the post she “passed away peacefully” on Nov. 30 at age 79. Further details such as McVie’s cause of death were not revealed at that time.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” Fleetwood Mac wrote in a statement. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

Months before her death, in June, McVie revealed to Rolling Stone that she was in “quite bad health” and was suffering from a “chronic back problem.” She did not share further details about her condition.

“I don’t feel physically up for it,” she said about going on tour with the band, per Rolling Stone. “I’m in quite bad health. I’ve got a chronic back problem, which debilitates me. I stand up to play the piano, so I don’t know if I could actually physically do it. What’s that saying? The mind is willing, but the flesh is weak.”

