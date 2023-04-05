Newly called General Authority Seventies, from left, Elder Alan T. Phillips, Elder Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier, Elder J. Kimo Esplin and Elder Robert M. Daines, take their seats on the stand during general conference on April 1, 2023. Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt was also called as a General Authority Seventy after serving in the Young Men general presidency. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints