Your guide to conventional and nontraditional Easter dinner

Easter Sunday fast approaches, leaving many in the planning and preparation stages of their Easter feasts and parties.

Ham is a classic option for Easter dinner — although it can seem like an intimidating prospect. If you’re looking for meal inspiration either for a traditional ham and potatoes Easter dinner or for a way to mix it up with a nontraditional Easter dinner, here’s a guide on some options you could try this year.

When is Easter?

Easter in on Sunday (April 9).

What is included in a traditional Easter dinner?

Traditional Easter dinner usually includes ham, some type of potato (often scalloped potatoes), side dishes like green beans or macaroni and cheese, bread or rolls and sometimes lamb.

Ham has become one of the quintessential Easter foods. Stephanie Lovelle said on Martha Stewart’s website, “One reason ham became the meat of choice for Easter dinner is because it was available. Historically, pigs were slaughtered in fall and cured over the winter. They were ready to eat once spring arrived and the Lenten fast ended.”

Taste of Home gave a list of sides for Easter meals like gruyere mashed potatoes, roasted radishes, dill and chive peas and other dishes. These are some typical Easter dishes and sides that you could try to incorporate into your dinner.

How to make traditional Easter dinner (aka Easter recipes)

Here are five different recipes per category for Easter dinner.

Nontraditional Easter dinners

Sometimes you may not want to cook ham, either because you don’t like it or you don’t eat meat. In any case, there are some other options of meals you can try on Easter.

As temperatures start to warm up, it may be good to start using some spring produce like asparagus, swiss chard and other vegetables and fruits that are in season. Focusing on bright colors in your dishes can be a great way to design spring meals.

Using fresh herbs can add more dimension, texture and fresh flavor to a dish. They are worth the extra effort to find or grow.

Here are 10 top picks for nontraditional Easter dinners.

