Your guide to conventional and nontraditional Easter dinner

Easter Sunday fast approaches, leaving many in the planning and preparation stages of their Easter feasts and parties.
Ham is a classic option for Easter dinner — although it can seem like an intimidating prospect. If you’re looking for meal inspiration either for a traditional ham and potatoes Easter dinner or for a way to mix it up with a nontraditional Easter dinner, here’s a guide on some options you could try this year.
When is Easter?
Easter in on Sunday (April 9).
What is included in a traditional Easter dinner?
Traditional Easter dinner usually includes ham, some type of potato (often scalloped potatoes), side dishes like green beans or macaroni and cheese, bread or rolls and sometimes lamb.
Ham has become one of the quintessential Easter foods. Stephanie Lovelle said on Martha Stewart’s website, “One reason ham became the meat of choice for Easter dinner is because it was available. Historically, pigs were slaughtered in fall and cured over the winter. They were ready to eat once spring arrived and the Lenten fast ended.”
Taste of Home gave a list of sides for Easter meals like gruyere mashed potatoes, roasted radishes, dill and chive peas and other dishes. These are some typical Easter dishes and sides that you could try to incorporate into your dinner.
How to make traditional Easter dinner (aka Easter recipes)
Here are five different recipes per category for Easter dinner.
Ham recipes:
- Taste of Home’s Easter Ham.
- Food & Wine’s Apple Cider Glazed Ham.
- Bon Appetit’s Pineapple-Glazed Ham.
- Delish’s Baked Ham with Brown Sugar Glaze.
- The Chunky Chef’s Copycat Honey Baked Ham.
Potatoes recipes:
- Southern Living’s Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes.
- Spend with Pennies’ Au Gratin Potatoes.
- The Spruce Eats’ Twice-Baked Potatoes.
- Bon Appetit’s Colcannon.
- The New York Times’ Mashed Potatoes.
Vegetables recipes:
- Love and Lemons’ Roasted Carrots.
- Simply Recipes’ Creamed Corn.
- Downshiftology’s Classic Broccoli Salad.
- Cafe Delites’ Cheesy Garlic Roasted Asparagus.
- Food Network’s Green Beans with Caramelized Onions and Almonds.
Sides recipes:
- Natasha’s Kitchen’s Deviled Eggs.
- Barefoot Contessa’s Old-Fashioned Potato Salad.
- The Cozy Cook’s Panera Macaroni and Cheese Copycat.
- The Pioneer Woman’s Best Macaroni Salad Ever.
- Zestful Kitchen’s Carrot Risotto.
Bread recipes:
- Simply Recipe’s Lion House Rolls.
- Taste of Home’s Crescent Dinner Rolls.
- Food Network’s Cast Iron Skillet Corn Bread.
- King Arthur Flour’s Classic Baguette.
- Sally’s Baking Addiction’s Zucchini Bread.
Nontraditional Easter dinners
Sometimes you may not want to cook ham, either because you don’t like it or you don’t eat meat. In any case, there are some other options of meals you can try on Easter.
As temperatures start to warm up, it may be good to start using some spring produce like asparagus, swiss chard and other vegetables and fruits that are in season. Focusing on bright colors in your dishes can be a great way to design spring meals.
Using fresh herbs can add more dimension, texture and fresh flavor to a dish. They are worth the extra effort to find or grow.
Here are 10 top picks for nontraditional Easter dinners.
- Bon Appetit’s Lemony Tortellini Soup.
- Southern Living’s Creamy Rice with Scallops.
- Feasting at Home’s Savory Galette with Leeks & Kale
- Once Upon a Chef’s Spring Risotto with Asparagus and Peas.
- Taste of Home’s Spring Pea Soup.
- Martha Stewart’s Pork Buns with Bok-Choy Slaw.
- Food Network’s Lemon Pasta Pronto.
- Ahead of Thyme’s Potato galette with Arugula and Crème Fraîche.
- BBC’s Pea and Broad Sean Shakshuka.
- Feasting at Home’s Pot Pie with Spring Vegetables.