How to win a free trip to New Zealand

There’s a reason “The Lord of the Rings” movies were filmed in New Zealand. The island country has diverse landscapes and beautiful scenery. And now could be your chance to get there for free.

One American has the opportunity to get a free, four-day trip sponsored by Tourism New Zealand and the Professional Association of Diving Instructors. The trip comes as a way to have “the ultimate New Zealand underwater experience,” per the press release.

The winner of the sweepstakes wins free roundtrip flights to and from the country, hotel stays, covered transportation and a scuba diving excursion at Poor Knights Islands with Dive! Tutukaka, according to USA Today.

Many divers argue that Poor Knights Islands is “one of the best diving spots in the world,” and it also features “some of the world’s largest sea caves, sea arches and dramatic sea cliffs,” per USA Today.

Thrillist says that outside of the scenery on land, “the faraway country has so much more to show you — if you are willing to, quite literally look below the surface.”

How to enter to win a free trip to New Zealand

Here’s how Americans can enter to win.

