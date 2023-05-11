High school baseball: Top seeded South Sevier scores three runs late, tops Beaver to advance

The defending 2A champs came into Thursday’s game with a 20-1 record and a previous victory this season over No. 4 Beaver 22-1. On paper, it looked like South Sevier would roll.

Things are different, though, when you get to this point in the season.

“This is playoff baseball. You have to come prepared for a battle every game,” said South Sevier coach Eric Baker. “The next games aren’t going to get easier, but stick to your game plan, stick to what we do, and we will be alright.”

After taking a 3-0 lead early in the game, No. 1 South Sevier watched the Beavers tie the game in the sixth inning and then watched sophomore Kanyon Okerlund blast a three-run home in the bottom of the sixth to help the Rams defeat Beaver 6-3 Thursday at Larry H. Miller Field.

Sophomore ace Ryker Freeman was in complete control for the Rams, taking a no-hitter and eight strikeouts to the sixth inning. It looked like nothing would faze the young pitcher.

“Freeman is that kid. When he locks in, he is tough on the mound. He had a little bump in the road, but you didn’t see his composure change, you didn’t see him panic, he was just missing his spots a little bit and that is going to happen in baseball,” said Baker.

After struggling to find any offense with Freeman locked in, Beaver used those missed spots to its advantage.

Trailing 3-0 with the bases loaded and only one out, senior Tyten Fails earned a base on balls, scoring one and cutting into the Rams lead.

After a South Sevier pitching change, sophomore Andrew Hollingshead brought the Beaver faithful to their feet with a line drive single, scoring two and tying the game at three.

The damage could have been even more, but the Rams tagged out the Beaver running trying to advance to third, and then got a ground out two batters later to end the run.

“We only lost one kid from last year, so it’s the same group of kids. They know what it’s like to win close ball games. They know what it’s like to buckle down and go to work,” Baker said.

Buckling down included the Rams answering the big Beaver inning with one of their own.

With two outs and runners on first and second, Okerlund stepped up to the plate. Facing a 3-1 count, the third baseman launched a fly ball toward left field. The ball sailed just to the right of the foul pole, and the Ram dugout exploded as the overall top seed took a 6-3 lead.

Beaver would threaten with two runners getting on base in the top of the seventh, but no more.

“We stayed true to who we are all game long, and you have to give these boys credit,” said Baker.

With Thursday’s win now in the rearview mirror, South Sevier will face the winner of No. 6 Kanab and No. 2 Enterprise on Friday. The Beavers will look to battle their way back through the loser’s bracket with a contest against No. 3 Duchesne Friday morning.

