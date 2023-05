High school tennis: 6A state tournament bracket announced

Class 6A State Tournament

Note: Top eight seeds receive a bye into the Round of 16 in each position.

UHSAA bracket

First singles

Play-in matches (May 13)

At Corner Canyon High



No. 16 Brigham Haynie, Pleasant Grove vs. No. 17 Kaden Wright, Davis

No. 9 Jeffrey Kulsomphob, West vs. No. 24 Ethan Larsen, Hunter

No. 13 Boston McFarland, Fremont vs. No. 20 Coleton Winn, Copper Hills

No. 12 Jace Fleming, Mountain Ridge vs. No. 21 Nicolas Rodgers, Kearns

No. 15 Carson Johnson, Clearfield vs. No. 18 Bosten Ashby, Herriman

No. 10 Mason Brophy, Syracuse vs. No. 23 Abel Atwater, Cyprus

No. 14 Baden Record, Layton vs. No. 19 Quade Fausett, Westlake

No. 11 Kimball Warner, Weber vs. No. 22 Matt Thompson, West Jordan

Second singles

Play-in matches (May 13)

At Corner Canyon High



No. 16 Nicholas Corbridge, Clearfield vs. No. 17 Brendan Christensen, Taylorsville

No. 9 Joey Losik, Layton vs. No. 24 Aaron Johnson, Cyprus

No. 13 Blake Robbins, Riverton vs. No. 20 Mason North, Copper Hills

No. 12 Caleb Wallentine, Fremont vs. No. 21 Fitz Adams, Kearns

No. 15 Luke Dalton, Mountain Ridge vs. No. 18 Lincoln Molloy, Herriman

No. 10 Dawson Toliver, Weber vs. No. 23 Devan Morris, Hunter

No. 14 Jacob Duran, West vs. No. 19 Blaine Curtis, West Jordan

No. 11 Zach Adams, Pleasant Grove vs. Landon Shock, Westlake

Third singles

Play-in matches (May 13)

At Corner Canyon High



No. 16 Mason Evans, Mountain Ridge vs. No. 17 Anthony Cooksey, Layton

No. 9 Camden Senningers, Syracuse vs. No. 24 Trace Coulam, West Jordan

No. 13 Tyler Holgate, Copper Hills vs. No. 20 Caleb Fausett, Kearns

No. 12 Konnor Maynard, Riverton vs. No. 21 Preston Zobell, Cyprus

No. 15 Nathaniel Logan, Herriman vs. No. 18 Sam Stromberg, Taylorsville

No. 10 Brayden Clark, Fremont vs. No. 23 Jonah Thomas, Granger

No. 14 Luke Hartman, Clearfield vs. No. 19 Seathvik Pai, West

No. 11 Austin Barker, Pleasant Grove vs. Andrew MacKay, Westlake

First doubles

Play-in matches (May 13)

At Corner Canyon High



No. 16 Ashton Affleck/Gavin Trickett, Riverton vs. No. 17 Dawson Jepson/Tanner Newman, Mountain Ridge

No. 9 Manuia Masuisui/Cooper Christensen, Copper Hills vs. No. 24 Morgan Taufahema/Spencer Ruggs, West Jordan

No. 13 James Holden/Derek White vs. No. 20 Samuel Farris/Bryson York, Kearns

No. 12 Kaden Banks/Will Southwick, Weber vs. No. 21 Mitchell Chamberlain/Sam Gridley, Clearfield

No. 15 David Zhang/Alex Li, West vs. No. 18 Tage Haacke/Jake Albaugh, Syracuse

No. 10 Kimball Wolfgramm/Flavio Pricoco, Bingham vs. Alex Sylvester/Keaton Miller

No. 14 Michael Fullmer/Connor Anderson, Taylorsville vs. No. 19 Ty Ferguson/Branson Mickelson

No. 11 Luke Smith/Tanner Adams, Pleasant Grove vs. No. 22 Spencer Bentley/Justin Levet, Granger

Second doubles

Play-in matches (May 13)

At Corner Canyon High