High school track: 6A region championship recaps

The four 6A regions held their track and field championships this week. Here’s a look at the team champions and individual champions for each event heading into the state meet at BYU next Thursday and Saturday.

Two of the state’s premier athletes came a fraction away from breaking state records. In Region 1, Weber’s Eden Devries ran a blazing 14.09 in the 100 hurdles, just missing the overall state record of 14.08, which has stood since 1983.

Also in Region 1, Amare Harlan just missed out on the overall state long jump record with a jump of 19’04. The state record is 19’04.75, which was set back in 2001.

Layton High School’s boys and girls track team won the Region 1 championship on Thursday at Davis High School. Provided by Layton

Region 1 Championships

At Davis High School

Girls team scores



Layton, 169 Fremont, 129 Weber, 120 Davis, 108 Syracuse, 70 Farmington, 69 Clearfield 31

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Amare Harlan, Fremont, 11.69

200 meters — Amare Harlan, Fremont, 23.85

400 meters — Annalise Ririe, Weber, 58.35

800 meters — Skye Siddoway, Farmington, 2:18.14

1,600 meters — Hailey Low, Layton, 5’09.25

3,200 meters — Hailey Low, Layton, 11:28.83

100 hurdles — Eden DeVries, Weber, 14.09

300 hurdles — Eden DeVries, Weber, 45.18

4x100 relay — Fremont, 48.62

4x200 relay — Weber, 1:46.05

4x400 relay — Layton, 4:11.08

4x800 relay — Layton, 10:02.43

High jump — Loryn Helgesen, Davis, 5’07

Long jump — Amare Harlan, Fremont, 19’04

Shot put — Anatasia Witte, Layton, 36’08

Discus — Burklie Burton, Layton, 115’06

Javelin — Anastasia Witte, Layton, 90’07

Pole vault — Emily Conlin, Layton, 10’09

Boys team scores



Layton, 153.5 Davis, 142.5 Syracuse, 119 Weber, 98.5 Farmington, 73 Fremont, 66.5 Clearfield, 36

Boys individual winners



100 meters — DAngelo Mayes, Syracuse, 10.95

200 meters — DAngelo Mayes, Syracuse, 22.26

400 meters — Bode Jensen, Farmington, 50.65

800 meters — Brandon Geckler, Davis, 1:56.98

1,600 meters — Andrew Harris, Weber, 4:20.13

3,200 meters — Jonny Reed, Davis, 9:27.46

110 hurdles — Joshua Hamblin, Weber, 15.19

300 hurdles — Joshua Hamblin, Weber, 39.52

4x100 relay — Layton, 43.44

4x200 relay — Layton, 1:29.87

4x400 relay — Weber, 3:25.80

4x800 relay — Layton, 8:18.61

High jump — Cashe Bennett, Davis, 6’01

Long jump — Christian Perez, Layton, 21’06

Shot put — Tyler Poole, Layton, 57’11

Discus — Tyler Poole, Layton, 184’11

Javelin — Brevin Hamblin, Syracuse, 184’03

Pole vault — Sam Price, Syracuse, 14’00

Roy High School’s boys track team won the Region 2 championship on Thursday at Taylorsville High School. Provided by Roy High School

Region 2 Championships

At Taylorsville High School

Girls team scores



West, 227 Cyprus, 193 Hunter, 86 Taylorsville, 68 Kearns, 53 Granger, 33 Roy, 24

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Alicia Martin, Cyprus, 12.48

200 meters — Alicia Martin, Cyprus, 25.91

400 meters — Emerald Kehr, West, 1:00.06

800 meters — Emerald Kehr, West, 2:25.68

1,600 meters — Emerald Kehr, West, 5:24.46

3,200 meters — Emerald Kehr, West, 11:33.87

100 hurdles — Gaby Morfin, Cyprus, 15.34

300 hurdles — Ella Thompson, West, 48.26

4x100 relay — Cyprus, 50.51

4x200 relay — Cyprus, 1:49.78

4x400 relay — West, 4:25.99

4x800 relay — Cyprus, 10:34.07

High jump — Jyllian Petty, West, 4’10

Long jump — Ella Thompson, West, 16’06

Shot put — Sariah Sotele, Hunter, 37’07.50

Discus — Atelaite Latu, West, 123’05

Javelin — Ruby McConnachie, Hunter, 100’06

Pole vault — Natalie Germanov, West, 10’06

Boys team scores



Roy, 209 West, 155 Cyprus, 128 Taylorsville, 100 Hunter, 46 Kearns, 45 Granger, 8

Boys individual winners



100 meters — Caleb Zito, Cyprus, 10.74

200 meters — Colby Anderson, Roy, 21.99

400 meters — Colby Anderson, Roy, 49.42

800 meters — Regan Gibby, Roy, 2:00.06

1,600 meters — Chris Hercules, Cyprus, 4:31.57

3,200 meters — Chris Hercules, Cyprus, 10:08.03

110 hurdles — Brendon Bailey, Roy, 15.91

300 hurdles — Brendon Bailey, Roy, 41.62

4x100 relay — Roy, 43.41

4x200 relay — Roy, 1:32.68

4x400 relay — Kearns, 3:31.01

4x800 relay — West, 8:32.83

High jump — Lincoln Thornton, West, 6’01

Long jump — Robert Young, Roy, 22’00.50

Shot put — Ben Angulo, Roy, 44’04

Discus — Atelaite Latu, West, 123’05

Javelin — Colby Frokjer, Roy, 156’08

Pole vault — Eli Johnson, West, 12’06

West Jordan’s boys track team won the Region 3 championship on Thursday at Mountain Ridge High School. Provided by West Jordan

Region 3 Championships

At Mountain Ridge High School

Girls team scores



Mountain Ridge, 238.5 Bingham, 154.5 Herriman, 111 Copper Hills, 95 Riverton, 50 West Jordan, 29

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, 12.14

200 meters — Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, 24.91

400 meters — Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, 58.69

800 meters — Natalie Swain, Bingham, 2:18.63

1,600 meters — Natalie Swain, Bingham, 5:00.87

3,200 meters — Natalie Swain, Bingham, 10:59.88

100 hurdles — Kate Garner, Herriman, 15.54

300 hurdles — Kate Garner, Herriman, 45.77

4x100 relay — Copper Hills, 50.77

4x200 relay — Bingham, 1:47.53

4x400 relay — Mountain Ridge, 4:04.55

4x800 relay — Herriman, 9:37.92

High jump — Rylee Parkinson, Mountain Ridge, 4’10

Long jump — Zoe Hein, Copper Hills, 16’04.25

Shot put — Laila Stoker, Bingham, 35’00

Discus — Saige Pidcock, Mountain Ridge, 105’07

Javelin — Grace Tycksen, Mountain Ridge, 112’07

Pole vault — Katerina Aguero, Copper Hills, 10’09

Boys team scores



West Jordan, 160 Herriman, 118 Bingham, 110.5 Mountain Ridge, 104 Copper Hills, 100 Riverton, 93.5

Boys individual winners



100 meters — Gabe Remy, West Jordan, 10.46

200 meters — Gabe Remy, West Jordan, 21.34

400 meters — Dominic Overby, West Jordan, 48.98

800 meters — William Steadman, Herriman, 1:57.00

1,600 meters — Alex Maxfield, West Jordan, 4:17.68

3,200 meters — Samuel Ghiz, Riverton, 9:36.58

110 hurdles — Forest Mead, Herriman, 14.87

300 hurdles — Adam Goetz, West Jordan, 40.18

4x100 relay — Bingham, 43.34

4x200 relay — Bingham, 1:32.57

4x400 relay — Herriman, 3:30.44

4x800 relay — Herriman, 8:02.47

High jump — Brayden Whitehead, Bingham, 6’01

Long jump — Dominc Overby, West Jordan, 22’04.25

Shot put — Chase Higham, Mountain Ridge, 52’00

Discus — Adam Hawkes, Mountain Ridge, 141’07

Javelin — Damon Sirois, Copper Hills, 159’10

Pole vault — Kyle James, Riverton, 14’06

Region 4 Championships

At Westlake High School

Girls team scores



American Fork, 248.83 Corner Canyon, 168 Skyridge, 84.83 Lone Peak, 71.3 Westlake, 64 Pleasant Grove, 37

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Desierae Riehle, American Fork, 12.36

200 meters — Makiah Turner, Corner Canyon, 25.64

400 meters — Desirae Riehle, American Fork, 58.18

800 meters — Charly Murie, Corner Canyon, 2:20.37

1,600 meters — Natalie Boltz, American Fork, 5:15.37

3,200 meters — Alyssa Kleinman, American Fork, 11:43.53

100 hurdles — Madelynne Taggart, Corner Canyon, 14.98

300 hurdles — Lily Collier, American Fork, 46.72

4x100 relay — Corner Canyon, 48.74

4x200 relay — Corner Canyon, 1:43.07

4x400 relay — Corner Canyon, 4:02.16

4x800 relay — Corner Canyon, 9:54.89

High jump — Presley Gray, American Fork, 5’05

Long jump — Aubrey Galloway, Lone Peak, 17’06.25

Shot put — Abi Combs, American Fork, 33’07

Discus — Clara Baker, American Fork, 117’04

Javelin — Miley Richards, Skyridge, 112’10.50

Pole vault — Sabrina Fairbanks, Lone Peak, 12’03

Boys team scores



American Fork, 217 Skyridge, 155.5 Corner Canyon, 143 Lone Peak, 71 Westlake, 50.5 Pleasant Grove, 44

Boys individual winners