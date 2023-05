High school track: 5A region championship recaps

The five 5A regions held their track and field championships this week. Here’s a look at the team champions and individual champions for each event heading into the state meet at BYU next Thursday and Saturday.

1 of 2 2 of 2

Region 5 Championships

At Box Elder High School

Girls team scores



Box Elder, 256 Viewmont, 140 Northridge, 93 Woods Cross, 69 Bonneville, 54 Bountiful, 29

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Shelby Johnson, Box Elder, 12.97

200 meters — Kylie Hadfield, Box Elder, 26.58

400 meters — Kylie Hadfield, Box Elder, 57.49

800 meters — Katie Hansen, Woods Cross, 2:23.64

1,600 meters — Nicole Wayment, Bonneville, 5:24.67

3,200 meters — Nicole Wayment, Bonneville, 11:58.27

100 hurdles — Sarena Mackley, Box Elder, 15.06

300 hurdles — Sarena Mackley, Box Elder, 47.38

4x100 relay — Viewmont, 50.92

4x200 relay — Northridge, 1:50.14

4x400 relay — Box Elder, 4:08.85

4x800 relay — Northridge, 10:09.61

High jump — Shelby Johnson, Box Elder, 5’04

Long jump — Kate Tueller, Northridge, 17’07

Shot put — Rachel Roberts, Viewmont, 34’08.50

Discus — Rachel Roberts, Viewmont, 127’10

Javelin — Kate Tueller, Northridge, 122’01

Boys team scores



Box Elder, 236 Woods Cross, 132 Northridge, 102 Viewmont, 90 Bountiful, 61 Bonneville, 23

Boys individual winners



100 meters — Daniel Chase, Woods Cross, 10.89

200 meters — Mason Obray, Northridge, 22.10

400 meters — Ace Brown, Viewmont, 50.40

800 meters — Ian Thompson, Woods Cross, 1:59.28

1,600 meters — Will Luoma, Northridge, 4:28.54

3,200 meters — Brady Christensen, Woods Cross, 9:44.33

110 hurdles — Cole Mortensen, Box Elder, 15.12

300 hurdles — Cole Mortensen, Box Elder, 39.74

4x100 relay — Box Elder, 43.61

4x200 relay — Northridge, 1:31.33

4x400 relay — Viewmont, 3:28.82

4x800 relay — Northridge, 8:22.96

High jump — Logan Gillian, Northridge, 6’04

Long jump — Cole Brooks, Woods Cross, 22’03.50

Shot put — Brock Bissegger, Box Elder, 51’05

Discus — Brock Bissegger, Box Elder, 142’11.50

Javelin — Kyson Glover, Box Elder, 155’00.50

1 of 2 2 of 2

Region 6 Championships

At East High School

Girls team scores



Brighton, 153.5 Highland, 98 Park City, 94 Olympus, 90.5 Skyline, 82 East, 80 Murray, 50

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Maddi Zito, Olympus, 13.01

200 meters — Sabrina Wright, Highland, 25.87

400 meters — Sabrina Wright, Highland, 57.16

800 meters — Paige Wagner, Park City, 2:20.77

1,600 meters — Lia Selander, Brighton, 5:14.31

3,200 meters — Lia Selander, Brighton, 11:26.52

100 hurdles — Udochi Okoro, Skyline, 15.06

300 hurdles — Udochi Okoro, Skyline, 45.39

4x100 relay — East, 49.33

4x200 relay — Highland, 1:46.78

4x400 relay — Park City, 4:05.20

4x800 relay — Highland, 10:15.50

High jump — Maddi Gray, Skline, 5’02

Long jump — Denasja Taylor, East, 16’11.25

Shot put — Audrey Kessinger, Brighton, 32’01

Discus — Lauren Fetzer, Murray, 93’06

Javelin — Kate Garrett, Brighton, 90’03

Boys team scores



Brighton, 146 Park City, 128.5 Skyline, 122.5 Highland, 75 Olympus, 66 Murray, 61 East, 55

Boys individual winners



100 meters — Amari Adams, Murray, 10.83

200 meters — Kevin Doe, East, 21.52

400 meters — Cooper Jones, Highland, 50.99

800 meters — Beckham Clements, Skyline, 1:57.85

1,600 meters — Vance Langston, Brighton, 4:25.42

3,200 meters — Jonah Fearnley, Skyline, 9:57.18

110 hurdles — Jaxon Lorenzon, Skyline, 15.70

300 hurdles — Bridger Ballsteaedt, Brighton, 39.84

4x100 relay — East, 43.61

4x200 relay — Highland, 1:32.40

4x400 relay — Park City, 3:30.33

4x800 relay — Olympus, 8:21.99

High jump — Isaac Greene, Olympus, 6’02

Long jump — Joseph Eldridge, Park City, 20’10

Shot put — Dylan Olsen, Brighton, 46’06.50

Discus — Dylan Olsen, Brighton, 133’08

Javelin — Jack Jensen, Murray

Region 7 Championships

At Cedar Valley High School

Girls team scores



Stansbury, 224 Uintah, 142 Payson, 137 Tooele, 57 Hillcrest, 40 Cedar Valley, 36 Cottonwood, 16

Girls individual winners



100 meters — xxxx

200 meters — xxx

400 meters — Jarxxx

800 meters — Jarxxx

1,600 meters — Anxxx

3,200 meters — Mxxx

100 hurdles — Rxxx

300 hurdles — Nixxx

4x100 relay — Stansbury, 50.53

4x200 relay — Stansbury, 1:46.07

4x400 relay — Stansbury, 4:19.77

4x800 relay — Stansbury, 10:11.12

High jump — Kora Cook, Uintah, 5’00

Long jump — Gracee Alders, Stansbury, 17’00.50

Shot put — Kennedie Palmer, Stansbury, 33’00

Discus — Rylee Crane, Uintah, 99’06

Javelin — Chloe Glines, Uintan, 117’11

Pole vault — Anna Ames, Hillcrest, 10’06

Boys team scores



Stansbury, 234.5 Cedar Valley, 119 Uintah, 93.3 Payson, 93 Hillcrest, 61.3 Tooele, 29.3 Cottonwood, 25.5

Boys individual winners



100 meters — Dylan Hamilton, Stansbury, 10.69

200 meters — Jackson Corbett, Stansbury, 22.06

400 meters — Josiah Gonzales, Hillcrest, 51.29

800 meters — Paul Scown, Stansbury, 2:02.49

1,600 meters — Paul Scown, Stansbury, 4:20.73

3,200 meters — Paul Scown, Stansbury, 9:35.21

110 hurdles — Denve Spanheimer, Payson, 14.94

300 hurdles — Ethan Olson, Payson, 40.39

4x100 relay — Stansbury, 42.80

4x200 relay — Stansbury, 1:29.75

4x400 relay — Stanbury, 3:35.94

4x800 relay — Cottonwood, 8:16.07

High jump — Samuel Romans, Cedar Valley, 6’00

Long jump — Dylan Hamilton, Stansbury, 21’08.50

Shot put — Zayden Cook, Payson, 48’05

Discus — Isaiah Cooper, Hillcrest, 144’07

Javelin — Chase Harding, Uintah, 166’01

Pole vault — Naoto Robinson, 12’06

Region 8 Championships

At Timpanogos High School

Girls team scores



Timpanogos, 170 Orem, 110 Mountain View, 103 Timpview, 89 Lehi, 67 Jordan, 59 Alta, 45

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Sarah Ballard, Lehi, 12.05

200 meters — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, 25.44

400 meters — Elyse Jessen, Alta, 57.82

800 meters — Elyse Jessen, Alta, 2:17.71

1,600 meters — Lydia Beus, Orem, 5:05.69

3,200 meters — Daphne Batmale, Timpview, 11:36.30

100 hurdles — Makayla Grossarth, Timpview, 15.59

300 hurdles — Abby Egbert, Orem, 46.39

4x100 relay — Timpanogos, 51.51

4x200 relay — Timpview, 1:43.04

4x400 relay — Lehi, 4:01.01

4x800 relay — Lehi, 10:03.41

High jump — Summer Christensen, Timpanogos, 5’02

Long jump — Kirsten Oldham, Jordan, 17’02.75

Shot put — Bliss Lindsay, Mountain View, 35’09.50

Discus — Mia Strauss, Mountain View, 102’03

Javelin — Olivia Penrod, Orem, 111’07

Pole vault — Elise Cheney, Timpanogos, 6’06

Boys team scores



Orem, 134 Timpanogos, 128.3 Mountain View, 91 Lehi, 84.3 Timpview, 82 Alta, 80 Jordan, 43.3

Boys individual winners



100 meters — Robert Flores, Alta, 10.73

200 meters — Robert Flores, Alta, 22.08

400 meters — AJ Mendizabal, Alta

800 meters — Tayson Echohawk, Orem, 1:54.11

1,600 meters — Kyle Steadman, Mountain, 4:25.25

3,200 meters — Clark Peters, Timpanogos, 9:38.70

110 hurdles — Nathan Howard, Mountain View, 15.05

300 hurdles — Nathan Howard, Mountain View, 40.81

4x100 relay — Alta, 44.55

4x200 relay — Orem, 1:30.59

4x400 relay — Orem, 3:30.97

4x800 relay — Timpanogos, 8:21.50

High jump — Noah Begay, Lehi, 6’04

Long jump — Samuel Gates, Timpview, 20’08.75

Shot put — Jensen Somerville, Lehi, 45’02.50

Discus — Arizona Priddis, Mountain View, 136’02.50

Javelin — Adam Byers, Lehi, 160’09

Pole vault — Brendan Croft, Timpanogos, 15’00

Maple Mountain High School’s boys and girls track team won the Region 9 championship at Wasatch High School on Thursday, May 11. Provided by Maple Mountain

Region 9 Championships

At Wasatch High School

Girls team scores



Maple Mountain, 162 Springville, 110 Wasatch, 107.5 Salem Hills, 67.5 Spanish Fork, 56 Provo, 20

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Madi Durrant, Wasatch, 12.39

200 meters — Madi Durrant, Wasatch, 25.04

400 meters — Mika Krommenhoek, Maple Mountain, 58.41

800 meters — Kate Giles, Wasatch, 2:18.49

1,600 meters — Ashlynn Lainhart, Maple Mountain, 5:22.65

3,200 meters — Ashlynn Lainhart, Maple Mountain, 11:33.52

100 hurdles — Emily Gwilliam, Spanish Fork, 15.14

300 hurdles — Angela Harris, Springville, 48.47

4x100 relay — Spanish Fork, 51.46

4x200 relay — Spanish Fork, 1:47.52

4x400 relay — Wasatch, 4:13.93

4x800 relay — Springville, 10:17.25

High jump — Jessica Thurman, Salem Hills, 5’02

Long jump — Bella Staheli, Salem Hills, 16’09.50

Shot put — Bailey Sweat, Wasatch, 34’09.00

Discus — Sharaden Caldwell, Wasatch, 109’01

Javelin — MacKenna Gallon, Wasatch, 109’01

Boys team scores



Maple Mountain, 206 Springville, 97 Wasatch, 84.3 Provo, 55 Salem Hills, 44.3 Spanish Fork, 39.3

Boys individual winners