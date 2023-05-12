A meteorite crash landed into a New Jersey home

Last Monday a meteorite fell through the roof of Suzy Kop’s father’s New Jersey home. The house was occupied but no injuries were reported.

“It appears whatever came from the sky fell through the roof of the top window, that’s my dad’s bedroom,” said Kop.

“We are thinking it’s a meteorite, came through here, hit the floor here because that’s completely damaged, it ricocheted up to this part of the ceiling and then finally rested on the floor there,” she told CBS News.

The news of the mysterious rock created excitement among residents in Hopewell Township where Kop’s father lives. Many people gathered in the area to search for more space objects.

According to the Hopewell Township Police Department, the object was 4 by 6 inches in size and metallic-like.

“The College of New Jersey’s Department of Physics says the rock is a 2.2-pound stony chondrite meteorite that is approximately 4.56 billion years old,” a school spokesperson said.

The meteorite was identified as a “stony chondrite meteorite,” by Nate Magee, a physics professor at The College of New Jersey.

Researchers say, “This type is believed to be approximately 4.56 billion years old, around the age of the sun and the Earth, and originated from rocks in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter,” per The Washington Post.

“It’s nice to have a fun, interesting story that drops in out of the blue, literally,” Magee told the Post.

