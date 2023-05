High school track: 1A region championship recaps

The four 1A regions held their region track and field championships this Wednesday and Thursday. Here’s a look at the team champions and individual champions for each event heading into the state meet at BYU next Thursday and Saturday.

Region 20 championships

At Milford High School

Girls team scores



Panguitch, 255 Milford, 120 Valley, 71 Wayne, 50 Escalante, 32 Bryce Valley, 30 Piute, 21 Water Canyon, 8

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Debijean Henrie, Panguitch, 13.18

200 meters — Debijean Henrie, Panguitch, 28.40

400 meters — Hailie Wilcox, Panguitch, 1:06.34

800 meters — Adelaide Englestead, Panguitch, 2:35.79

1,600 meters — Brooke Albrecht, Panuitch, 5:32.24

3,200 meters — Adelaide Englestead, Panguitch, 13:29.06

100 hurdles — Tayleah Spaulding, Milford, 17.97

300 hurdles — Lexie Palmer, Panguitch, 50.72

4x100 relay — Panguitch, 53.58

4x400 relay — Panguitch, 4:37.69

Sprint medley — Panguitch, 4:50.71

High jump — Kendra Schofield, Milford, 4’11

Long jump — Debijean Henrie, Panguitch, 15’05.50

Shot put — Presley Willden, Milford, 33’05

Discus — Lacey Ellett, Wayne, 95’00

Javelin — Kimber Reeve, Valley, 104’02

Boys team scores



Water Canyon, 174 Milford, 169 Panguitch, 151 Bryce Valley, 34 Valley, 24 Wayne, 19 Escalante, 18 Piute, 4

Boys individual winners



100 meters — Bryson Acklin, Milford, 11.28

200 meters — Lorin Allred, Water Canyon, 24.08

400 meters — Taiven Cluff, Milford, 55.49

800 meters — Rulan Barlow, Water Canyon, 2:05.50

1,600 meters — Rulan Barlow, Water Canyon, 4:55.82

3,200 meters — Theil Cooke, Water Canyon, 10:56.06

110 hurdles — Tyler Cox, Panguitch, 15.68

300 hurdles — Treyton Rose, Milford, 42.11

4x100 relay — Milford, 45.56

4x400 relay — Panguitch, 3:45.52

Sprint medley — Water Canyon, 3:58.62

High jump — Jonathan Timpson, Water Canyon, 6’07

Long jump — Randen Leslie, Bryce Valley, 21’04.75

Shot put — Justen Beebe, Milford, 44’02.50

Discus — Justen Beebe, Milford, 118’04

Javelin — Drayton Blackburn, Milford, 138’01

Tintic High School’s boys and girls track team won the Region 21 championship on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Wendover High School. Provided by Tintic

Region 21 championships

At Wendover High School

Girls team scores



Tintic, 97 Wendover, 53

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Zoe Pugh, Tintic, 13.72

200 meters — Alyssa Grange, Tintic, 30.19

400 meters — Natalie Alvarez, Wendover, 1:08.92

800 meters — Natalie Alvarez, Wendover, 3:11.94

1,600 meters — Natalie Alvarez, Wendover, 6:35.88

3,200 meters — Savanna MacLee, Tintic, 15.59.68

100 hurdles — Jordan Conder, Tintic, 19.12

300 hurdles — Samantha Grimstead, Tintic, 1:03.06

4x100 relay — Tintic, 1:04.24

4x400 relay — Wendover, 5:57.85

Sprint medley — Wendover, 5:52.74

High jump — Zoe Pugh, Tintic, 4’02

Long jump — Zoe Pugh, Tintic, 13’07.50

Shot put — Noemi Gomez, Wendover, 29’05.50

Discus — Aspen Cummings, Tintic, 77’00

Javelin — Samantha Grimstead, Tintic, 75’09

Boys team scores



Tintic, 79 Telos, 64 Wendover, 22 Dugway, 1

Boys individual winners



100 meters — Conner Fox, Tintic, 12.59

200 meters — Jacob Baker, Telos, 25.54

400 meters — Manden Brown, Tintic, 55.07

800 meters — Manden Brown, Tintic, 2:13.57

1,600 meters — Manden Brown, Tintic, 4:52.43

3,200 meters — Josiah Holloway, Wendover, 13:52.55

110 hurdles — Gordon Grimstead, Tintic, 21.41

300 hurdles — Artem Lindley, Telos, 50.90

4x100 relay — Telos, 53.78

4x400 relay — Tintic, 3:56.11

Sprint medley — Wendover, 4:31.01

High jump — Alexander Genone, Telos, 4’10

Long jump — Alexander Wood, Telos, 16’11.50

Shot put — Kota Bear, Wendover, 43’03.50

Discus — Kota Bear, Wendover, 117’01

Javelin — Conner Fox, Tintic, 132’10

Region 22 championships

At Union High School

Girls team scores



Rich, 100 Altamont, 92 Manila, 25 Tabiona, 21

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Violett Taylor, Rich, 12.56

200 meters — Violett Taylor, Rich, 26.04

400 meters — Aspen Thacker, Altamont, 1:03.38

800 meters — Paige Smith, Rich, 2:38.21

1,600 meters — Paige Smith, Rich, 5:56.50

3,200 meters — Ashton Arnold, Altamont, 11:28.16

100 hurdles — Violett Taylor, Rich, 15.16

300 hurdles — Violett Taylor, Rich, 47.06

4x100 relay — Rich, 54.71

4x400 relay — Altamont, 4:43.66

Sprint medley — Rich, 5:01.01

High jump — Mika Andersen, Rich, 4’07

Long jump — Aspen Thacker, Altamont, 16’04.50

Shot put — Haydee Pugmire, Rich, 32’05.50

Discus — Haydee Pugmire, Rich, 103’10

Javelin — Harley Atwood, Altamont, 96’10

Boys team scores



Altamont, 108.5 Rich, 54.5 Manila, 42 Tabiona, 22 Mount Vernon, 17

Boys individual winners



100 meters — Ethan Hansen, Altamont, 11.43

200 meters — Ethan Hansen, Altamont, 23.01

400 meters — Ethan Hansen, Altamont, 53.30

800 meters — Ryuya Kawamura, Mount Vernon

1,600 meters — Ashton Arnold, Altamont, 4:54.43

3,200 meters — Paige Smith, Rich, 13:25.72

110 hurdles — Tuck Davis, Manila, 16.09

300 hurdles — Tuck Davis, Manila, 44.19

4x100 relay — Altamont, 49.03

4x400 relay — Rich, 4:02.37

Sprint medley — Rich, 4:14.61

High jump — Gavin Gonder, Manila, 6’00

Long jump — Jaxon Guidash, Mount Vernon, 19’10

Shot put — Grayson Panas, Altamont, 44’08

Discus — Colton Beal, Altamont, 114’06.25

Javelin — Colton Beal, Altamont, 141’07

Region 23 championships

At Monticello High School

Girls team scores



Monticello, 179 Pinnacle, 77 Green River, 31 Whitehorse, 21 Monument Valley, 6

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Darolani Motte, Pinnacle, 14.40

200 meters — Berlynn Black, Monticello, 29.85

400 meters — Rosy Beh, Monticello, 1:09.96

800 meters — Marah Long, Monticello, 2:46.24

1,600 meters — Lilli Burton, Monticello, 6:26.94

3,200 meters — Marah Long, Monticello, 13:18.95

100 hurdles — Madison Sasser, Pinnacle, 28.46

300 hurdles — Berlynn Black, Monticello, 54.73

4x100 relay — Monticello, 59.07

4x400 relay — Monticello, 5:44.62

Sprint medley — Monticello, 5:37.25

High jump — Berlynn Black, Monticello, 5’03

Long jump — Berlynn Black, Monticello, 14’11.50

Shot put — Shania Mitchell, Whitehorse, 31’00

Discus — Jenilee Keener, Green River, 94’05

Javelin — Jenilee Keener, Green River, 124’00

Boys team scores



Monticello, 211.5 Pinnacle, 69.5 Whitehorse, 25 Green River, 25 Monument Valley, 6

Boys individual winners