Jason Sudeikis says he changed Ted Lasso’s character because of Trump

Ted Lasso’s perpetual optimism was inspired by Donald Trump, according to Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis.

When Sudeikis first created the fictional soccer coach, the character was “belligerent,” he said in an interview with The Guardian.

During a 2015 dinner date with his then-fiance Olivia Wilde, Sudeikis “wondered if he could revisit a character called Ted Lasso that he had created for a comedy skit two years earlier,” per The Guardian.

It was the current political climate that inspired Sudiekis to take his Ted Lasso character from “belligerent” to the kind, upbeat and positive-quote-obsessed character we were introduced to during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

“It was the culture we were living in,” Sudeikis told The Guardian. “I’m not terribly active online and it even affected me. Then you have Donald Trump coming down the escalator. I was like, ‘OK, this is silly,’ and then what he unlocked in people … I hated how people weren’t listening to one another.”

“Things became very binary and I don’t think that’s the way the world works. And, as a new parent — we had our son Otis in 2014 — it was like, ‘Boy, I don’t want to add to this.’ Yeah, I just didn’t want to portray it,” Sudeikis continued.

The third and final season of “Ted Lasso” landed on Apple TV+ in March. Fans of the wildly popular, Emmy-award winning comedy series might be unhappy saying goodbye to the series after just three seasons, but Sudeikis has a word of Ted Lasso-esque advice to fans — “don’t cry that it’s over, but smile that it happened,” he told The Guardian.

“That was one thing we spoke about on our final day of filming,” Sudeikis told The Guardian. “The show may be over, but what we learned here. … It’s not like Vegas: what happened here, stays here. No, what happened here, take it, take it to your village, take it to your family, take it to your next project. For real. Aren’t funerals not always to celebrate the dead, but also to remember you’re alive?”

What is ‘Ted Lasso’ rated and why?

Ted Lasso is rated TV-MA for strong language and mild sexual references. It is also filled with positive messages, good role models and diverse representation, according to Common Sense Media.

How to watch ‘Ted Lasso’

All three seasons of “Ted Lasso” are available to stream on Apple TV+.

