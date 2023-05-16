The truth about New York City’s processed meat ban: It’s only in public schools

Contrary to previous reports, New York City is not banning meat and dairy as the city is reducing its food-related emissions.

The only place processed meat has been officially banned is New York City’s public schools, which went into effect with Resolution 238 back in 2019 after the resolution was reportedly introduced in 2018.

Here’s what we know.

Is NYC banning meat? While public schools are no longer allowing processed meats on their menu as of 2019, The Associated Press reported that recent claims of Mayor Eric Adams banning meat throughout New York City is false.

The mayor’s press secretary, Fabien Levy, said, “These claims are false.”

Adams has reportedly committed to reducing New York City’s “food-based emissions by 33% by 2030,” which does not include banning meat and dairy.

The New York Times reported that the mayor wants to cut the city’s meat budget in order to combat the issue but not ban citizens from buying and eating meat all together.

Adams said in a statement, “New York City is leading the world when it comes to combating climate change, because we’re using every option on the menu in our fight — and that includes changing our menus, too.”

Why did NYC ban processed meat in public schools? Processed meats reportedly give people a higher risk of dying from heart disease, cancer, diabetes, stroke, liver disease, Alzheimer’s disease, kidney disease and infections.

Processed meats also have been claimed to be “carcinogenic to humans,” according to the World Health Organization.

Quotes to note: “We cannot continue feeding our children substances that are scientifically proven to increase their chances of cancer later in life,” said Adams, who was Brooklyn Borough president when Resolution 238 was passed in 2019.

Adams, who reportedly reversed his own medical condition through eating a plant-based diet, said, “I know from my own experience with being diagnosed as a type 2 diabetic that it is so important to take ownership of your health and take control of what you eat.”

The Nutrition Source from Harvard reported that the way to consume red meat is to eat it only sparingly as if for a “special occasion.”

“We must feed our kids nutritious meals that will nourish their bodies and help them perform better academically. Kids want to be healthy and strong, so let’s help them get there by feeding them healthy meals,” Adams said.

