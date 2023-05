High school tennis: 4A state tournament bracket announced

Class 4A State Tournament

Note: Top three seeds receive a bye into the quarterfinals in each position.

UHSAA bracket

First singles

Play-in matches (May 19)

At Liberty Park



No. 8 Kort Larsen, Logan vs. No. 9 Tanner Wakefield, Snow Canyon

No. 4 Luke Jolley, Dixie vs. No. 13 Garrett Jones, Cedar

No. 5 Lawrence Rigby, Bear River vs. No. 12 Kade Elwess, Hurricane

No. 7 Carter Thorpe, Green Canyon vs. No. 10 Zach Hansen, Pine View

No. 6 Brock Hougaard, Sky View vs. No. 11 Alex Hill, Mountain Crest

Second singles

Play-in matches (May 19)

At Liberty Park



No. 8 Pablo Torrella, Bear River vs. No. 9 Cayson Southam, Snow Canyon

No. 4 Jackson Holman, Desert Hills vs. No. 13 Dawson Marriott, Cedar

No. 5 Joseph Fonnesbeck, Green Canyon vs. No. 12 Hayden Francis, Mountain Crest

No. 7 Tyler Funk, Sky View vs. No. 10 Mason Hardman, Pine View

No. 6 Dohoon Kwag, Logan vs. No. 11 Corban Larsen, Hurricane

Third singles

Play-in matches (May 19)

At Liberty Park



No. 8 Gavin Krambule, Sky View vs. No. 9 Nate Wamsley, Snow Canyon

No. 4 Nathan Bentley, Crimson Cliffs vs. No. 13 Zachary Taylor, Cedar

No. 5 Caleb Xu, Logan vs. No. 12 Fernando Betancourt, Bear River

No. 7 Tavin Davis, Mountain Crest vs. No. 10 Antonio Perez, Pine View

No. 6 Jack Huish, Green Canyon vs. No. 11 Grant Dorius, Hurricane

First doubles

Play-in matches (May 19)

At Liberty Park



No. 8 Phillip Xu/Junsung Lee, Logan vs. No. 9 Weston Watkins/Stanley Drabicki, Pine View

No. 4 Chad Jeppson/Luke Westwood, Green Canyon vs. No. 13 Porter Woolley/Jack Pedersen, Bear River

No. 5 Taggart McCullough/Kayson Reeder, Ridgeline vs. No. 12 Jackson Summers/Mason King, Sky View

No. 7 Jeffrey Purcell/William Gardner, Desert Hills vs. No. 10 Matt Parker/Kohler Summers, Mountain Crest

No. 6 Caleb Selby/Calvin Beck, Cedar vs. No. 11 Zebadiah Farnsworth/Riley DuCrest, Hurricane

Second doubles

Play-in matches (May 19)

At Liberty Park