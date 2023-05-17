House Democrats are attempting to force a vote on whether or not to expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from Congress.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., brought a resolution to expel Santos to the House floor Tuesday, triggering a vote on the expulsion within the next two days, The Associated Press reported.

The move comes less than a week after Santos pleaded not guilty to 13 federal charges, including embezzling money from his campaign.

In a statement Tuesday, Garcia said, “Republicans will now have a chance to demonstrate to the American people that an admitted liar and criminal should not serve in Congress.”

I'm starting the process of forcing a floor vote on our resolution to expel George Santos from the U.S. House of Representatives. Republicans will now have a chance to demonstrate to the American people that an admitted liar and criminal should not serve in Congress. pic.twitter.com/GLmskqnier — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) May 16, 2023

What happens next?

Republicans have a few options on how to respond to the expulsion resolution: The least likely option is Republicans could allow the House to vote on the resolution, which would require a two-thirds majority to succeed.

On the other hand, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy could call for a vote to table the resolution, which requires a majority vote, or refer it to the House Ethics Committee, which McCarthy stated is his preferred route.

“I think we can look at this very quickly and come to a conclusion on what George Santos did and did not do through ethics, a safe bipartisan committee,” McCarthy said, per CNN. “I would like the Ethics Committee to move rapidly on this.”

Though a vote is unlikely to happen, the resolution “puts Republicans in the uncomfortable position of taking a stand on an indicted colleague,” AP reported.

So far, of all the House Republicans that have called for Santos resign, only one — Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas — said he should be expelled, according to Axios.