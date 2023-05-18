High school softball: Salem Hills dominates Lehi in Game 1 of Super Regionals

In an impressive display, the Salem Hills Skyhawks dominated the Lehi Pioneers in the first game of their region 5A softball playoff matchup, securing a convincing 5-0 victory. The Skyhawks wasted no time securing the lead, as their first five batters reached base in the opening inning, resulting in four runs being driven in by Rilyne Keck, Jaci Warner and Katey Keel. They continued to widen their lead later in the game when Camryn West delivered a double that provided some additional breathing room for the team.

The standout performance of the day came from Salem Hills’ freshman pitcher, Jo Norman. Norman exhibited exceptional control and composure on the mound, allowing only one hit while recording six strikeouts and issuing four walks.

Salem Hills’ head coach, Kaleb Stokes, praised Norman’s growing strength and confidence with each start.

“Anytime we can get out and score 3 or 4 runs in an inning can really help your starting pitcher to relax more and allows us to put more pressure on the other team. Jo is a freshman and every start that she gets she keep getting stronger and stronger. She had good life on her ball, good movement and the defense was really good behind her whenever Lehi had runners on,” said Stokes.

Salem Hills approached the game with a clear objective of putting pressure on the Pioneers by reaching base as early and often as possible. They executed their game plan flawlessly, getting offensive production evenly throughout the lineup, collective gathering a total of 10 hits. Leadoff hitter Camryn Guest had a standout performance, going 3-4 at the plate, while Keck drove in two runs, contributing to the team’s success.

Coach Stokes also emphasized the team’s focus and intentionality in their at-bats, ensuring they swung at pitches they wanted to hit.

“We talked about being focused and intentional in our at-bats. We wanted to make sure that we’re swinging at the pitches that we wanted to hit at. We were able to put four up on them really quick and we were able to keep the pressure on them by getting runners on base every inning,” added Stokes.

On the Lehi side, starting pitcher Emerson Fuller faced a challenging start to the game but demonstrated resilience as the game went on. Despite conceding four early runs, Fuller recovered nicely, going five innings, and walking only two batters while striking out an impressive eight.

Salem Hills’s dominant performance in the game showcased their strategic approach and offensive firepower. With a well-executed game plan and solid contributions from multiple players, the Skyhawks secured a convincing victory, gaining some much-needed momentum they hope can carry them forward for the rest of the series.

