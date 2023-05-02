On Monday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced where the Kumasi Ghana and Oslo Norway temples will be located within each respective country.

Both temples were announced in April 2021 by President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ. The first glimpse of the outside rendering of the Oslo Norway Temple was also released with its location. Plans are still in progress for the Kumasi Ghana Temple’s rendering.

Oslo Norway Temple

There are 4,500 church members who live in Norway today. The Oslo Norway Temple will be the country’s first temple. Previously, members would have to travel to temples in Copenhagen, Denmark, or Stockholm, Sweden.

The new single-story temple will be built in the southeast of the country, near the capital city of Oslo — located at Smedsvingen and Ravnsborgveien roads in Hvalstad, Norway. It will be a smaller temple — at just under 11,000 square feet — like so many others that have been announced under President Nelson.

Kumasi Ghana Temple

Ghana is home to more than 96,000 church members and is located in western Africa —tucked in between Togo, Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire.

The Kumasi Ghana Temple was first announced two years ago as the second in the African country of Ghana. The country’s first temple was in the capital, Accra, which was dedicated at the start of 2004.

On just over two acres, the new temple — along with an arrival center and an existing church — will be located an hour northwest of Accra at Y11 Suntreso Rd., Bantama, Kumasi.

At more than 22,000 square feet, the two-story Kumasi temple will be significantly larger than the capital’s temple, which measures about 5,000 square feet less, church records show.

No official rendering has been released for the Kumasi Ghana Temple yet.