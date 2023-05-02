Aerosmith announces ‘Peace Out’ farewell tour with 40 stops

After 50 years of touring the world and rocking out with their fans, Aerosmith has released their “Peace Out” farewell tour dates that will kick off in Philadelphia in September.

The band announced their final tour on Instagram with the caption, “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

The Instagram post detailed, “After 50 years, 10 world tours, and playing for over 100 million fans... It’s time for one last go!”

Deseret News reported that Aerosmith and many other aging artists have announced “farewell tours” to signal the end of their time on stage.

Drummer Joey Kramer will reportedly not join the band in their final tour as he will “focus his full attention on his family and health.”

What makes Aerosmith so iconic?

CBS News reported that frontman of the band Steven Tyler told Lara Logan on “60 Minutes” that during the highs and lows of performing together for so long he thinks “my perfectionism and my busting everyone’s chops is what got this band to where it is today.”

Kramer, the drummer, followed up, saying, “There’s no doubt about Steven’s greatness. When you ask what makes the band great, I think that it’s a combination of all of us. What that was right now, I can’t tell you.”

Classic Rock History reported that the band’s perseverance throughout their “tumultuous” history has contributed to their 50-year run as a band to make “Rock and Roll history.”

When do Aerosmith tickets go on sale?

People reported that the tickets for the final tour will go on sale Friday and that there will be “a variety of different VIP packages and experiences, some of which include photo ops with the band and limited edition merchandise and more.”

According to the band’s website, The Black Crowes will open for them on the tour and there are 40 stops in total.