Church of Jesus ChristFaithHow a young man with special needs is finding joy and inspiring others in his Utah wardHunter Cragun's service as the assistant Primary music leader has been 'transformational,' his bishop saysPublished: May 2, 2023, 2:17 p.m. MDTStanding next to Joni Walton, Hunter Cragun, a young man with special needs, leads the music during singing time in Primary at the Inverness Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints in Syracuse on April 30, 2023. | Ryan Sun, Deseret News By Church News