Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, May 24, 2023 | 
High School Girls Lacrosse Sports High School Sports

High school girls lacrosse: No. 1 Olympus, No. 2 Park City set for 5A title rematch

Olympus, Park City advance to 5A state championship

By Matthew Harris
SHARE High school girls lacrosse: No. 1 Olympus, No. 2 Park City set for 5A title rematch
Olympus’s Masami Goodick celebrates a goal in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game against Brighton at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Olympus’s Masami Goodick celebrates a goal in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game against Brighton at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Olympus 19, Brighton 6

SALT LAKE CITY — A lightning delay late in the first half only served to delay the inevitable as No. 1 Olympus girls lacrosse charged on to its second-straight 5A state championship berth.

The Titans briefly trailed 1-0 in the first couple of minutes against region foe No. 4 Brighton, but the lightning may have been just the second-fastest thing to strike in the area. Within just a minute and 13 seconds of play, Olympus turned the 1-0 deficit into a 5-1 lead as the Titans hammered the flabbergasted Bengals.

The win moved the Titans to 17-0 on the year. Sixteen of those wins came by a double-digit number of points, with the only opponent to play them closer than that being the team they’ll face next.

Thanks to two late scoring opportunities, junior midfielder Hannah Nelson led all scorers with four goals on the evening. Masami Goodick, a sophomore newcomer to the team, came up big with three goals.

After the first three minutes, Olympus never really relinquished control of the game flow as the match wavered between quick scoring outbursts from the Titans separated by lengthy, methodical, “keep-away” possessions from Brighton to try and get a point here and there.

merlin_2981446.jpg

Olympus’s Hannah Nelson drives up the field in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game against Olympus at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
1 of 10
merlin_2981448.jpg

Brighton’s Alexandra Heugly pushes Olympus’s Eva Thorn as she drives up the field in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
2 of 10
merlin_2981450.jpg

Olympus’s Sarah Anne scores in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game against Brighton at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
3 of 10
merlin_2981452.jpg

Olympus’s Addie Wride drives against Brighton’s Courtnie Wright in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
4 of 10
merlin_2981460.jpg

Olympus and Brighton compete in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
5 of 10
merlin_2981462.jpg

Olympus and Brighton compete in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
6 of 10
Olympus’s Masami Goodick celebrates a goal in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game against Brighton at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Olympus’s Masami Goodick celebrates a goal in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game against Brighton at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
7 of 10
merlin_2981458.jpg

Olympus and Brighton compete in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
8 of 10
merlin_2981456.jpg

Olympus and Brighton compete in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
9 of 10
merlin_2981454.jpg

Olympus and Brighton compete in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
10 of 10
merlin_2981446.jpg
merlin_2981448.jpg
merlin_2981450.jpg
merlin_2981452.jpg
merlin_2981460.jpg
merlin_2981462.jpg
Olympus’s Masami Goodick celebrates a goal in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game against Brighton at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
merlin_2981458.jpg
merlin_2981456.jpg
merlin_2981454.jpg

After Olympus’s first barrage, the Titans went on another at the 10:57 mark in the first half, scoring three goals in under a minute in response to a two-goal rally by the Bengals and extending their lead to 9-3.

Minutes later, Brighton’s lead scorer Isabelle Gurley appeared to launch a goal in from the left side. Due to her stick making contact with a player during the shot motion, Gurley’s goal was negated, and she was instead yellow-carded at almost the exact same time as the lightning delay began.

After a long wait, the Titans went back to work and outscored Brighton, 3-1, in the final 6:35 of the first half, including two goals in the final 15 seconds, to enter halftime with a 13-4 lead.

Coming out of the break, Brighton had renewed energy on defense and held the game scoreless over the next five minutes of play. The Bengals couldn’t manage to break through Olympus’s defense either at that time and eventually, the dam broke for Brighton to allow another 4-0 scoring run by the Titans. Most of the second half went on with a running clock.

The Titans will go into the championship game fielding four different players with over 50 goals each on the season.

Park City 15, Wasatch 4

SALT LAKE CITY — The Miners have been looking forward to a big-time rematch, and now they’ll get it.

No. 2 Park City used a big second half to run away as it downed No. 3 Wasatch, 15-4, to earn its third straight trip to the state championship game. The Miners have not missed a title game since lacrosse was sanctioned by the UHSAA and began play in 2021.

Senior attacker Lilly Hunt led all scorers, outscoring Wasatch by herself as she gave Park City five goals, including four in the second half.

The Miners’ record moved to 14-4 on the season, and most of their losses were in non-region competition out of state. Their only loss in Utah just happens to be against their next opponent, No. 1 Olympus. The two teams’ previous meeting provided a glimpse of just how powerfully and evenly matched the two squads are, when Olympus maintained its undefeated record with a slim 14-13 victory.

“We always take the season one game at a time, but this is something we’ve been looking forward to,” Park City coach Mikki Clayton. “We want this rematch against Olympus.”

merlin_2981466.jpg

Park City’s Olivia Dalton moves away from Wasatch defenders in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
1 of 18
merlin_2981470.jpg

Park City’s Coco Crawford moves against Wasatch’s Eliza Smedley in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
2 of 18
merlin_2981464.jpg

Park City celebrates after a goal in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game against Wasatch at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
3 of 18
merlin_2981468.jpg

Wasatch’s Grace Erker scores in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game against Park City at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
4 of 18
merlin_2981474.jpg

Wasatch celebrates a goal in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game against Park City at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
5 of 18
merlin_2981498.jpg

Park City and Wasatch compete in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
6 of 18
merlin_2981496.jpg

Park City and Wasatch compete in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
7 of 18
merlin_2981494.jpg

Park City and Wasatch compete in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
8 of 18
merlin_2981490.jpg

Park City and Wasatch compete in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
9 of 18
merlin_2981492.jpg

Park City and Wasatch compete in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
10 of 18
merlin_2981488.jpg

Park City and Wasatch compete in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
11 of 18
merlin_2981486.jpg

Park City and Wasatch compete in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
12 of 18
merlin_2981484.jpg

Park City and Wasatch compete in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
13 of 18
merlin_2981482.jpg

Park City and Wasatch compete in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
14 of 18
merlin_2981480.jpg

Park City and Wasatch compete in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
15 of 18
merlin_2981478.jpg

Park City and Wasatch compete in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
16 of 18
merlin_2981476.jpg

Wasatch’s Kaia Anderson and Park City’s Phebe Marsland compete for the ball in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
17 of 18
merlin_2981472.jpg

Wasatch’s Grace Erker shoots but the ball ends up in the stick of Park City’s Sierra Darling in a 5A girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
18 of 18
merlin_2981466.jpg
merlin_2981470.jpg
merlin_2981464.jpg
merlin_2981468.jpg
merlin_2981474.jpg
merlin_2981498.jpg
merlin_2981496.jpg
merlin_2981494.jpg
merlin_2981490.jpg
merlin_2981492.jpg
merlin_2981488.jpg
merlin_2981486.jpg
merlin_2981484.jpg
merlin_2981482.jpg
merlin_2981480.jpg
merlin_2981478.jpg
merlin_2981476.jpg
merlin_2981472.jpg

For whatever reason, be it rain delays, shortened warmups, a start time of nearly 8:15 p.m., or a combination of several factors, the Miners were admittedly out of sorts in the majority of the first half and struggled to shake the relentless and energetic attack of the Wasps, who were bolstered by an impressively fiery crowd of yellow-clad Wasatch fans.

“Sometimes it’s mental…things happened that can just get in your head,” Clayton said. “We just told them (at halftime) that they have to come out with fire, and they had to come out with heart, and they had to play for one another. I think they clearly all got that message.”

After a defensive back-and-forth in the first five minutes, Park City got off to a good start with three straight goals from three different players. Wasatch finally found the back of the net with 11:59 remaining before Hunt scored her first goal to put the Miners up, 4-1.

A goal by Wasatch off an assist at the 5:50 mark got Wasatch’s crowd back into it, and the Wasps rallied with another goal at 2:46 remaining to pull within a goal. Park City scored again in the final 90 seconds to take a 5-3 lead into halftime.

Whether that final goal of the half was part of a momentum shift back to the Miners or not, it was certain when Park City came back that they were ready to step it up. The Miners responded to the narrow lead and turned the whole game around, shutting down Wasatch offensively to where they could hardly manage a shot while scoring the next nine goals consecutively over the next 21 minutes, including a 3-0 run in the final 59 seconds of that timespan.

What looked like a hotly contested affair at halftime turned into a game with a running clock with six minutes left. Following the game, Miners assistant coaches could be heard reminding their players that Olympus won’t allow them to just be a second-half team.

Park City and Olympus will face each other for the 5A state championship on Thursday at 8 p.m. MDT at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman.

Next Up In Sports
High school baseball: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A state tournament scores and schedules
High school girls lacrosse: 6A/5A/4A state tournament scores/schedules
High school boys soccer: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A state tournament scores and schedules
High school baseball: Lopsided victories propel Timpanogos and Lehi into 5A state semifinal
High school soccer: Syracuse upsets undefeated Lone Peak, Skyridge beats Pleasant Grove in shootout to advance to 6A final
5 BYU ‘sleeper’ players to watch in 2023