Have gun laws changed since Uvalde?

One year ago, 19 fourth-grade students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, leading to an increase in calls for gun reform.

Here’s a look at how gun laws have and haven’t changed since one of the country’s deadliest school shootings in history:

Gun laws in Texas since Uvalde

In the year following the Uvalde massacre, Texas has widened access to guns, The New York Times reported.

The state “effectively lowered the age required for carrying a handgun to 18 from 21, once officials stopped defending the higher age limit in court in December,” per The Times.

Meanwhile, a bill that would have raised the purchase age for AR-style rifles missed a deadline and did not receive a vote in the Texas House.

Gun laws in the U.S. since Uvalde

Other states nationwide have similarly expanded gun access following the mass shooting.

According to an Axios analysis of data provided by the Giffords Center, “Ssg,tate legislators around the country have passed more laws expanding gun access than they have measures on gun control,” since Uvalde.

Of the 93 gun-related bills that were signed into law at the state-level, 56% expanded access to firearms or “benefited the firearms industry by allowing manufacturing in the state or protecting them from liability lawsuits,” per the Axios report. On the other hand, 44% “restricted access to firearms or supported victims/potential victims in gun-related cases.”

On the national level, Congress passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which The Associated Press called the “nation’s most sweeping gun violence bill in decades.” The bill was signed into law by President Joe Biden a month after the shooting.

The bill, among other things included stronger background checks for gun buyers ages 18 to 21 and closed the “boyfriend loophole,” barring those who have been convicted of domestic violence crimes against a partner—not just spouses or partners they have cohabited or had children with—from owning a gun, according to CNN.