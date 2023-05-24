Church of Jesus ChristFaithFaith in Christ gives strength and direction, teaches President Cordon‘You are commending yourself to the Lord, allowing Him to steer and direct,’ President Bonnie H. Cordon tells missionariesPublished: May 24, 2023, 12:18 p.m. MDTView CommentsShareA missionary cries while she hugs Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon after she spoke in a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. | Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News By Church News