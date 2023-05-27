Church of Jesus ChristFaithTragic bus traffic accident in Brazil claims the life of a young Latter-day Saint missionaryElder Izaak Orion Card, 20, of Anchorage, Alaska, had been serving as a full-time missionary in the Brazil Curitiba Mission since October 2022.Published: May 27, 2023, 2:19 p.m. MDTView CommentsShareElder Izaak Orion Card, 20, of Anchorage, Alaska, died in the accident on Friday, May 26, 2023, in a rural area near the city of Tibagi, Brazil. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints By Church News