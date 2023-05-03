Sonic is offering a free cheeseburger to every teacher for Teacher Appreciation Week

Sonic is offering each teacher in the U.S. a free cheeseburger with any purchase at its stores to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week.

The Deseret News reported that Teacher Appreciation Week is coming up on May 8-12 and Sonic is kicking off the celebration by gifting teachers food and raising donations for schools in local communities all over the U.S.

When is Sonic offering a teacher deal? Beginning May 9, every teacher, faculty or staff at a K-12 or degree-granting university in the U.S. can get a free cheeseburger with purchase one time through May 16.

WRAL reported that the Sonic offer is on a one-time use availability.

How to access the Sonic teacher deal? Teacher who are interested in the deal should enroll in the Sonic Teachers’ Circle, which is a free rewards program exclusively available for educators through the Sonic app.

Through the app they will be able to receive their free cheeseburger with a purchase of another item on the menu.

Related Sonic adds Brunch Burger to its daily menu

How to donate to Sonic Foundation? On May 9, the Sonic Foundation will match 50% of each donation to teachers’ requests on DonorsChoose, up to $1.5 million. Sonic fans and guests can visit DonorsChoose, where thousands of teachers have posted requests seeking support to engage students with classroom resources. They can also simply text GIVE to 31869 and receive a direct link to a teacher’s classroom in their local community.

DonorsChoose reported that it has already funded 9,358 projects, supported 8,337 teachers and served 6,086 schools.

The Sonic Foundation reported that through its Limeades for Learning program the company was able to donate $3.4 million to local classrooms in 2022.