Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, May 3, 2023 | 

Floods and mudslides and sandbags, oh my! Warming temperatures causing water danger

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com
SHARE Floods and mudslides and sandbags, oh my! Warming temperatures causing water danger
merlin_2977015.jpg

Miguel Jimenez and Andy McNeil chat in McNeil’s garage as water from snowmelt rushes past them on Killyons Lane in Emigration Canyon on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Several areas in Utah are under flood warnings as spring runoff causes water levels to rise.

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for Emigration Creek in Emigration Canyon, the South Fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville, Sevier River near Hatch, in Garfield County, and the Little Bear River in Paradise, in Cache County.

The flood warning in Emigration Creek is expected to impact the east bench of Salt Lake City with flows through Wednesday night. The flow is anticipated to peak Thursday morning at 160 cubic feet per second.

The Ogden River flood warning will peak Friday morning but flooding is expected to linger through the beginning of next week.

Sevier River will have moderate flows peaking Tuesday and Wednesday but flood levels will continue through Friday evening.

Little Bear River is forecasted to reach flood stage Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night, with a peak late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

The National Weather Service also put into effect an areal flood warning from Tuesday to Thursday afternoon for flooding near Garden City in Rich County to the Idaho border. An areal flood advisory is in effect until Wednesday afternoon for Birdseye in Utah County along U.S. 89.

The weather service defines an areal flood warning as “normally issued for flooding that develops more gradually, usually from prolonged and persistent moderate to heavy rainfall. This results in a gradual ponding or buildup of water in low-lying, flood-prone areas, as well as small creeks and streams.”

Flood watches are in effect through Friday for Little Bear River below the Hyrum Reservoir and the Weber River near Plain City.

merlin_2976893.jpg

Walkers go around the flooded road where a pond has formed in Sugarhouse Park in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The city of Nephi posted a fast flow warning Tuesday, saying the warm temperatures are bringing “very fast and high flow” for the creeks in the area. “This is just the beginning of spring runoff and we expect more in the following weeks. Please, use extreme caution when near or by creek banks,” city officials said.

You can find more information on Colorado Basin River Forecast Center’s page or check out Salt Lake County’s Runoff Ready website.

Mudslides

Little Cottonwood Canyon is closed after a mudslide covered the road Tuesday afternoon about 7 miles up the canyon.

The Utah Department of Transportation said the slide is about 4 feet deep, 100 feet wide and filled with large woody debris. The debris flow is slow moving and the department does not have an estimated time for it to reopen.

“Fortunately, our crews closed the canyon early this morning for the potential of slides hitting the road,” UDOT said in a tweet.

UDOT is closely monitoring and assessing canyon safety each day to determine if closures are needed for the risk of mudslides, avalanches, flooding, rockfalls and more.

Spring runoff increases slide risks as it affects and shifts soil. Two homes in Draper were destroyed April 22 when the soil in their foundation slid from spring runoff effects.

merlin_2977017.jpg

Landen Crump, Salt Lake County field supervisor, and Christian Olsen, Salt Lake County district worker, check on sandbags they previously set up at a road closure on Killyons Lane in Emigration Canyon on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Sandbags and safety

Dozens of sandbag-filling events have occurred across the valley this spring, all in preparation for the massive spring runoff Utah is experiencing after a record-breaking snowpack season. Sandbagging helps divert flood waters from damaging properties.

More than 18,000 sandbags were filled Saturday in Murray alone and people in Spanish Fork came together Monday night to fill sandbags to prepare for Tuesday's flooding.

Residents can get sandbags by calling their local Public Works Department.

On Monday, sandbags were the only thing saving Ruth's Diner in Emigration Canyon from being damaged by the creek overflowing.

As water levels rise, the need for safety around water is even more crucial. Government leaders advise everyone to steer clear of flooded areas and to teach their children to stay far away to avoid potential drownings.

A recovery operation is underway for a woman who was caught in the Weber River on Monday.

Salt Lake County said on Twitter to assume all flood waters are contaminated.

merlin_2976891.jpg

A walker goes around a flooded area in Sugarhouse Park in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
1 of 9
merlin_2976887.jpg

Runoff water flows over the roads and past the pond to a lower collection area in Sugarhouse Park in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
2 of 9
merlin_2976889.jpg

A walker goes around the flooded road where a pond has formed in Sugarhouse Park in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
3 of 9
merlin_2976949.jpg

Betsey Collins and Rich Collins cross the bridge to their home as water levels are high in Emigration Creek in Emigration Canyon on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
4 of 9
merlin_2977021.jpg

Miguel Jimenez and Andy McNeil chat in McNeil’s garage as water from snowmelt rushes past them on Killyons Lane in Emigration Canyon on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
5 of 9
merlin_2977019.jpg

Water levels are high from snowmelt in Emigration Canyon on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
6 of 9
merlin_2976945.jpg

Two houses are roped off after a mudslide in Emigration Creek in Emigration Canyon on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
7 of 9
merlin_2976939.jpg

A neighbor looks at where water from Emigration Creek is going around the culvert under Cedarlof Lane, causing the road to erode, in Emigration Creek in Emigration Canyon on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
8 of 9
merlin_2976943.jpg

Water levels are high in Emigration Creek in Emigration Canyon on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
9 of 9
merlin_2976891.jpg
merlin_2976887.jpg
merlin_2976889.jpg
merlin_2976949.jpg
merlin_2977021.jpg
merlin_2977019.jpg
merlin_2976945.jpg
merlin_2976939.jpg
merlin_2976943.jpg