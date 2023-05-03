Church of Jesus ChristFaithElder Pearson at interfaith fireside: Religions ‘add immeasurably to the quality of life’Elder Kevin W. Pearson, Utah Area president, spoke alongside members of five other religions in the Salt Lake Tabernacle on TuesdayPublished: May 3, 2023, 1:27 p.m. MDTView CommentsSharePastor Corey Hodges of The Point Church, and Elder Kevin W. Pearson, Utah Area president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, laugh together after an interfaith fireside at the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News By Church News