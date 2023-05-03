First look at Florence Pugh and Austin Butler in ‘Dune: Part Two’ trailer

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya return to Frank Herbert’s fictional planet Arrakis in the first official trailer for the highly-anticipated “Dune: Part Two.”

“Dune: Part Two” director Denis Villeneuve describes the second half of the story as “a war epic action movie,” and revealed that the movie will begin right where it left off.

“‘Dune: Part Two’ will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family,” Warner Bros. said in a statement. “Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

Take a first look at the trailer and cast for “Dune: Part Two” below.

Watch the trailer for ‘Dune: Part Two’

The trailer for the upcoming movie gives fans a closer look at the universe’s most dangerous planet, Arrakis, the burgeoning romance between Paul (Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya), a bald Austin Butler, massive sand worms and the rivalry between Paul and Feyd-Rautha (Butler).



Sneak peek at new and returning cast members in ‘Dune: Part Two’

Butler, Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken are joining the star-studded cast of “Dune: Part Two” as Villeneuve continues to explore Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel.

Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem will all reclaim their roles in “Dune: Part Two.”

When does ‘Dune: Part Two’ come out?

“Dune: Part Two” is slated to come to theaters Nov. 3.