Church of Jesus ChristFaithMeet the 3 guest performers at the Tabernacle Choir’s concerts in Mexico CitySingers Adassa and Alejandro “Alex” Melecio Figuera and radio talk show host Mariano Osorio will perform with the Tabernacle Choir June 17-18 in Mexico CityPublished: May 31, 2023, 12:03 p.m. MDTView CommentsShareAdassa, top left, and Alejandro “Alex” Melecio Figuera, bottom left, and radio host Mariano Osorio, right, will be the guest artists at The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square’s two concerts June 17-18 in the National Auditorium in Mexico City, Mexico. | Provided by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square By Church News