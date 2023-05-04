Here are the 2022-23 Utah State student-athlete graduates

Eighty-five student-athletes have or will soon graduate from Utah State University during the 2022-23 academic year.
Sixty-seven will be receiving their undergraduate degree, while 18 have earned graduate degrees.
That number includes nearly two dozen football players, former and current Aggies among them.
Many of those remain with the team, even as the NCAA transfer portal has seen numerous defections from USU this offseason.
Graduates who should play for the Aggies during the upcoming 2023 season include: quarterbacks Cooper Legas and Levi Williams; cornerbacks Michael Anyanwu and Xavion Steele; offensive linemen Wyatt Bowles and Calvin Knapp; defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka, and linebacker MJ Tafisi.
There are also former Aggies who’ve exhausted their remaining eligibility or opted to declare for the 2023 NFL draft. The group includes quarterback Logan Bonner, offensive linemen Chandler Dolphin and Alfred Edwards, defensive back Andre Grayson, wide receiver Justin McGriff and running back Calvin Tyler Jr.
The remaining graduates, meanwhile, are those who finished their degree and then entered the transfer portal. Former Aggies include defensive end Byron Vaughns, defensive lineman Patrick Joyner, linebacker AJ Vongphachanh or defensive back Jamie Nance.
The football program isn’t the only one at Utah State with graduates that are no longer with the team because of the transfer portal.
Men’s basketball has four graduates in total and two of them — forward Sean Bairstow and guard Rylan Jones — left via the portal.
Football has the most graduates for Utah State this academic term with 20, followed by 15 women’s track and field athletes, nine men’s track and field athletes, eight soccer athletes, six players each from women’s basketball and softball, five gymnasts and volleyball players, four athletes each from men’s basketball and women’s tennis, and two athletes from men’s tennis.
Here is the list of all graduates from Utah State athletic programs in 2022-23:
Football — 20
- Michael Anyanwu, exercise science
- Wyatt Bowles, integrated studies
- Logan Bonner, master of sports management
- Chandler Dolphin, master of business administration
- Alfred Edwards, master of business administration
- Andre Grayson, master of sports management
- Patrick Joyner, interdisciplinary studies
- Calvin Knapp, interdisciplinary studies
- Garrett Larson, finance
- Cooper Legas, economics
- Justin McGriff, interdisciplinary studies
- Hale Motu’apuaka, interdisciplinary studies
- Jamie Nance, integrated studies
- Jaden Smith, integrated studies
- Xavion Steele, sociology
- MJ Tafisi, integrated studies
- Calvin Tyler Jr., master of sports and education
- Byron Vaughns, interdisciplinary studies
- AJ Vongphachanh, international business
- Levi Williams, integrated studies
Women’s Track and Field — 15
- Tori Bailey, health education and promotion
- Bailey Brinkerhoff, psychology and sociology
- Dolly Gabri, finance
- Abigail Gray, dietetics
- Abby Jensen, data analytics
- Alexis Koetitz, family and consumer sciences education
- Erin McQuillen, psychology and sociology
- Djamilliah Paepke-Chile, biology
- Anna Parkinson, social work
- Mica Rivera, marketing
- Jenny Rogers-Bitner, elementary education
- Emma Shippen, journalism
- Cassidy Teuscher, communication disorders and deaf education
- Sammi Lee, psychology
- Reagan Hoopes, computer science
Men’s Track and Field — 9
- Bridger Altice, electrical engineering with a minor in mathematics and mechanical engineering
- Zack Bell, civil engineering
- Mark Crandall, kinesiology
- Spencer Eldridge, mechanical engineering
- Caleb Garnica, mechanical engineering
- Justin Hodges, human development and family studies
- Zach Meyer, kinesiology and psychology
- Devin Pancake, recreation and resource management
- Camren Todd, civil engineering
Soccer — 8
- Jordan Foraker, civil engineering
- Nicole Hadlock, communication studies
- Sammie Murdock, master of business administration
- Marren Nielsen, aviation technology
- Olivia Romney, health education and promotion
- Christiane Sundstrom, economics
- Sara Taylor, master of accounting
- Diera Walton, psychology
Women’s Basketball — 6
- Maria Carvalho, biochemistry
- Mayson Kimball, master of sports management
- Ashya Klopfenstein, integrated studies
- Olivia Mason, master of nutrition and food sciences
- Kinley Falslev-Wickizer, exercise science
- Abby Wahl, master of education: curriculum and instruction
Softball — 6
- Gabriella Jimenez, master of business administration
- Nya Laing, kinesiology
- Makenzie Macfarlane, kinesiology
- Mazie Macfarlane, environmental studies
- Alyssa Millemon, kinesiology
- Tyler Thornton, kinesiology
Gymnastics — 5
- Carley Bayles, master of science: sociology
- Maia Fishwick, sociology
- Grace Rojas, master of business administration
- Sofia Sullivan, law and constitutional studies
- Ariel Toomey, economics and marketing
Volleyball — 5
- Kennedi Boyd, interdisciplinary studies
- Kylee Stokes, integrated studies
- Myrthe Maring, master of sports management
- Grace DuBay, kinesiology
- Emilee Turner, master of business administration
Men’s Basketball — 4
- Sean Bairstow, integrated studies
- Trevin Dorius, master of business administration
- RJ Eytle-Rock, sociology
- Rylan Jones, marketing
Women’s Tennis — 4
- Monique Burton, master of fitness promotion
- Annaliese County, master of accounting
- Sidnee Lavatai, journalism
- Zeynep Naz Ozturk, finance
Men’s Tennis — 3
- David Cierny, information systems
- Jack Ninteman, computer engineering
- Javier Ruiz, information systems