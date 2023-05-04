Here are the 2022-23 Utah State student-athlete graduates

Eighty-five student-athletes have or will soon graduate from Utah State University during the 2022-23 academic year.

Sixty-seven will be receiving their undergraduate degree, while 18 have earned graduate degrees.

That number includes nearly two dozen football players, former and current Aggies among them.

Many of those remain with the team, even as the NCAA transfer portal has seen numerous defections from USU this offseason.

Graduates who should play for the Aggies during the upcoming 2023 season include: quarterbacks Cooper Legas and Levi Williams; cornerbacks Michael Anyanwu and Xavion Steele; offensive linemen Wyatt Bowles and Calvin Knapp; defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka, and linebacker MJ Tafisi.

There are also former Aggies who’ve exhausted their remaining eligibility or opted to declare for the 2023 NFL draft. The group includes quarterback Logan Bonner, offensive linemen Chandler Dolphin and Alfred Edwards, defensive back Andre Grayson, wide receiver Justin McGriff and running back Calvin Tyler Jr.

The remaining graduates, meanwhile, are those who finished their degree and then entered the transfer portal. Former Aggies include defensive end Byron Vaughns, defensive lineman Patrick Joyner, linebacker AJ Vongphachanh or defensive back Jamie Nance.

The football program isn’t the only one at Utah State with graduates that are no longer with the team because of the transfer portal.

Men’s basketball has four graduates in total and two of them — forward Sean Bairstow and guard Rylan Jones — left via the portal.

Football has the most graduates for Utah State this academic term with 20, followed by 15 women’s track and field athletes, nine men’s track and field athletes, eight soccer athletes, six players each from women’s basketball and softball, five gymnasts and volleyball players, four athletes each from men’s basketball and women’s tennis, and two athletes from men’s tennis.

Here is the list of all graduates from Utah State athletic programs in 2022-23:

Football — 20

Michael Anyanwu, exercise science

Wyatt Bowles, integrated studies

Logan Bonner, master of sports management

Chandler Dolphin, master of business administration

Alfred Edwards, master of business administration

Andre Grayson, master of sports management

Patrick Joyner, interdisciplinary studies

Calvin Knapp, interdisciplinary studies

Garrett Larson, finance

Cooper Legas, economics

Justin McGriff, interdisciplinary studies

Hale Motu’apuaka, interdisciplinary studies

Jamie Nance, integrated studies

Jaden Smith, integrated studies

Xavion Steele, sociology

MJ Tafisi, integrated studies

Calvin Tyler Jr., master of sports and education

Byron Vaughns, interdisciplinary studies

AJ Vongphachanh, international business

Levi Williams, integrated studies

Women’s Track and Field — 15

Tori Bailey, health education and promotion

Bailey Brinkerhoff, psychology and sociology

Dolly Gabri, finance

Abigail Gray, dietetics

Abby Jensen, data analytics

Alexis Koetitz, family and consumer sciences education

Erin McQuillen, psychology and sociology

Djamilliah Paepke-Chile, biology

Anna Parkinson, social work

Mica Rivera, marketing

Jenny Rogers-Bitner, elementary education

Emma Shippen, journalism

Cassidy Teuscher, communication disorders and deaf education

Sammi Lee, psychology

Reagan Hoopes, computer science

Men’s Track and Field — 9

Bridger Altice, electrical engineering with a minor in mathematics and mechanical engineering

Zack Bell, civil engineering

Mark Crandall, kinesiology

Spencer Eldridge, mechanical engineering

Caleb Garnica, mechanical engineering

Justin Hodges, human development and family studies

Zach Meyer, kinesiology and psychology

Devin Pancake, recreation and resource management

Camren Todd, civil engineering

Soccer — 8

Jordan Foraker, civil engineering

Nicole Hadlock, communication studies

Sammie Murdock, master of business administration

Marren Nielsen, aviation technology

Olivia Romney, health education and promotion

Christiane Sundstrom, economics

Sara Taylor, master of accounting

Diera Walton, psychology

Women’s Basketball — 6

Maria Carvalho, biochemistry

Mayson Kimball, master of sports management

Ashya Klopfenstein, integrated studies

Olivia Mason, master of nutrition and food sciences

Kinley Falslev-Wickizer, exercise science

Abby Wahl, master of education: curriculum and instruction

Softball — 6

Gabriella Jimenez, master of business administration

Nya Laing, kinesiology

Makenzie Macfarlane, kinesiology

Mazie Macfarlane, environmental studies

Alyssa Millemon, kinesiology

Tyler Thornton, kinesiology

Gymnastics — 5

Carley Bayles, master of science: sociology

Maia Fishwick, sociology

Grace Rojas, master of business administration

Sofia Sullivan, law and constitutional studies

Ariel Toomey, economics and marketing

Volleyball — 5

Kennedi Boyd, interdisciplinary studies

Kylee Stokes, integrated studies

Myrthe Maring, master of sports management

Grace DuBay, kinesiology

Emilee Turner, master of business administration

Men’s Basketball — 4

Sean Bairstow, integrated studies

Trevin Dorius, master of business administration

RJ Eytle-Rock, sociology

Rylan Jones, marketing

Women’s Tennis — 4

Monique Burton, master of fitness promotion

Annaliese County, master of accounting

Sidnee Lavatai, journalism

Zeynep Naz Ozturk, finance

Men’s Tennis — 3

David Cierny, information systems

Jack Ninteman, computer engineering

Javier Ruiz, information systems