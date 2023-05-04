Trump accuses Meghan Markle of being ‘very disrespectful,’ blasts Biden for skipping coronation

Former President Donald Trump accused Meghan Markle of being “very disrespectful” to the late Queen Elizabeth II, and he also blasted President Joe Biden for skipping out on the upcoming coronation of King Charles III.

During an interview with conservative U.K. politician Nigel Farage on Wednesday, Trump claimed he was “surprised” by Prince Harry’s invite to the coronation ceremony and commented on the ongoing dispute between royal family members.

“I think she (Meghan) has been very disrespectful to the queen,” Trump told Farage. “How can you be so disrespectful to the queen?”

“She (Queen Elizabeth) was incredible, for decades and decades she never made a mistake. I cannot think of a mistake she made, she was never controversial,” he added.

“You cannot be disrespectful to her and I think Meghan was very disrespectful to her, very disrespectful.”

Trump also claimed he was “surprised” Charles sent his son, Harry, an invite to the coronation ceremony in wake of his revealing memoir, “Spare,” which shared intimate details about the royal family.

“I was actually surprised that Harry was invited, to be honest,” Trump said, per the New York Post. “He said some terrible things when you see what he said and the book was just ... to me, it was horrible.”

The former president expressed his respect for Charles and optimism for the ceremony this weekend.

“I think it’s going to be a great day, I think they will do a great job and he (Charles) loves the country. I got to know him quite well and he loves the country, really loves the country and he loved his mother.”

Trump blasted Biden for skipping the coronation ceremony

Trump criticized Biden for opting out of the monumental ceremony — the first lady, Jill Biden, will attend to represent the U.S.

“I don’t think he can do it physically, actually,” he said of Biden, per the New York Post. “I think that it’s hard for him to do it physically, I think, getting over here for him. He’s got a lot of things going on, and a lot of strange things happen.

“But certainly he should be here as a representative of our country. I was surprised when I heard that he wasn’t coming,” he continued.

Trump believes Biden will be “sleeping” during the ceremony.

“He’ll be in Delaware where he spends a lot of time. … So I don’t know, but I was very surprised to see. I think it’s very disrespectful for him not to be (attending).”

Trump is ‘not a fan of Meghan’

This is not the first time the former president has taken aim at Meghan and Harry. Trump bashed on the controversial couple last year during an appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

“I’m not a fan of Meghan, and I wasn’t from the beginning. Poor Harry is being led around by his nose. And I think he’s an embarrassment,” Trump said.

Trump accused the couple’s marriage of being a “ticking time bomb” that will go off when “Harry decides he’s had enough of being bossed around” or when Meghan “decides that she likes some other guy better.”

Prince Harry will attend the coronation alone

Harry will attend the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla alone. Meghan will stay at home in California with their two children.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” Buckingham Palace shared in a statement last month, per The Guardian.

Harry’s involvement in the ceremony — such as if he will appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony — has not been revealed.

Several reports claim Harry will be in the U.K. for 24 hours and plans to depart as soon as the coronation ceremony wraps up. According to Deadline, the prince hopes to make it back to California in time to celebrate his son Archie’s birthday (which also lands on May 6).