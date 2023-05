High school boys tennis: 5A state tournament bracket

Class 5A State Tournament

Note: Top eight seeds receive a bye into the Round of 16 in each position.

UHSAA bracket

First singles

Play-in matches (May 6)

At Brighton High School



No. 16 Tracen Karrasch, Salem Hills vs. No. 17 Braden Meier, Timpview

No. 12 Tyson Fischer, Provo vs. No. 21 Mark Holmes, Olympus

No. 14 Aarav Parikh, Hillcrest vs. No. 19 Christian Degraw, Payson

No. 9 Beck Neuberger, Wasatch vs. No. 24 Coby Stump, Tooele

No. 15 Mason Marchant, Murray vs. No. 18 Travis Gervais, Springville

No. 11 Tyler Goates, Orem vs. No. 22 John Seo, Jordan

No. 13 Chase Jones, Lehi vs. No. 20 Evan Eaton, Maple Mountain

Second singles

Play-in matches (May 6)

At Brighton High School



No. 16 Nicolas Dearden, Northridge vs. No. 17 Conner Hamilton, Spanish Fork

No. 13 Talmage Wallace, Salem Hills vs. No. 20 Hayes Henry, East

No. 15 Ty Bybee, Provo vs. No. 18 West Moreau, Lehi

No. 11 James Gardner, Springville vs. No. 22 Jacob Beal, Murray

No. 9 Coen Woolley, Park City vs. No. 24 Crew Hutchings, Hillcrest

No. 12 Jack Williams, Olympus vs. No. 21 Bryce Jameson, Maple Mountain

No. 10 Brigham Berg, Wasatch vs. No. 23 Preston Braegger, Box Elder

No. 14 Aiden McMillan, Woods Cross vs. No. 19 Brock Parkinson, Timpanogos

Third singles

Play-in matches (May 6)

At Brighton High School



No. 16 Mason Garff, Woods Cross vs. No. 17 Brody Livingston, Maple Mountain

No. 13 Aidan Haslem, Uintah vs. No. 20 Jason Brockbank, Salem Hills

No. 10 Brian Vogelsberg, Spanish Fork vs. No. 23 Roy King, Hillcrest

No. 11 Owen Linthorst, Olympus vs. No. 22 Jakob Widenmann, Jordan

No. 9 Ryder Rees, Orem vs. No. 24 Rusel Holyoak, Mountain View

No. 12 Pierce Moore, Bountiful vs. No. 21 Drew Low, Box Elder

No. 14 Weston DeMordaunt, East vs. No. 19 Jacob Rencher, Lehi

No. 15 Ashton Durrant, Viewmont vs. No. 18 Maxx Seegmiller, Provo

First doubles

Play-in matches (May 6)

At Brighton High School



No. 16 Eli Sweat/Brady Peterson, Springville vs. No. 17 Joe Stobb/Simon Barlow, Bountiful

No. 12 Kale Klein/Tate Klein, Box Elder vs. No. 21 Aidan Oliphant/Coleman Oettli, Cottonwood

No. 14 Willard Callister/Alex Lopez, Alta vs. No. 19 Gavin Henrie/Finley Lewis, Salem Hills

No. 9 Joe Jurca/Luke Clark, Timpview vs. No. 24 Briggs Hunt/Brian Yu, Hillcrest

No. 15 Joshua Graham/Logan Taylor, Spanish Fork vs. No. 18 Cade Symkoviak/Benton Burnett, Lehi

No. 11 Felix Schlegel/Henry Retzer, Park City vs. No. 22 Kian McGinn/Oliver Pearce, East

No. 13 Clark Barry/Timothy Scott, Provo vs. No. 20 Coleman Pearson/Andrew Thompson, Mountain View

No. 10 Luke Beesley/Spencer Hall, Highland vs. No. 23 Krew Gardner/Talong Parkinson, Timpanogos

Second doubles

Play-in matches (May 6)

At Brighton High School